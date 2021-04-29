Nicole Palmer threw a two-hitter to help Frazier keep its perch atop the Section 3-AA softball standings with a 2-1 victory over host Charleroi on Wednesday.
The Lady Commodores (7-0, 10-3) have won six in a row.
Rylee Evans singled in Jensyn Hartman and Victoria Washinski in the first inning to provide Frazier with its only runs.
That was enough for Palmer who gave up one unearned run. She struck out 10 and walked none, allowing only a double and a single to McKenna DeUnger, who drove in Leena Henderson in the sixth inning for the Lady Cougars’ lone run.
Losing pitcher Kylie Quigley surrendered two runs on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts for Charleroi (4-3, 7-7). Besides Evan’s hit, Quigley only allowed a double to Hartman and a single to Maria Felsher.
Mount Pleasant 7, Waynesburg Central 6 -- Courtney Poulich and Sophia Smithnosky both belted two-run homers and Mount Pleasant held off host Waynesburg Central for a key Section 3-AAA win.
The victory puts the Lady Vikings (5-1, 11-2) alone in first place while the Lady Raiders (5-2, 10-3) fall into third place.
Waynesburg trailed 7-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh but a grand slam by Lily Rush highlighted a five-run rally that pulled the hosts within one. Winning pitcher Mary Smithnosky hung on and closed out the game.
Haylee Brunson was 3 for 4 with an RBI for Mount Pleasant which also got a double and an RBI from Katie Hutter.
Kylee Goodman doubled for Waynesburg. Meghan Braun was the losing pitcher.
West Greene 8, Mapletown 3 -- Kiley Meek had two hits, including a home run, and was the winning pitcher as West Greene defeated host Mapletown in a clash between the top two teams in Section 2-A.
Meek drove in four runs and her three-run homer in the first inning put the first place Lady Pioneers (6-0, 10-2) ahead to stay. In the circle she allowed five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Katie Lampe singled, doubled, scored three runs and drove in one for West Greene.
Riley Pekar and Taylor Dusenberry each had two hits for the Lady Maples (4-2, 6-4) who also got a double from Kiliegh Smith. Losing pitcher Madi Blaker struck out one in three innings. Macee Cree and Devan Clark also pitched for Mapletown.
Uniontown 11, Ringgold 1 -- Jordan Hoover did a little of everything for Uniontown in a five-inning Section 2-AAAA win over Ringgold.
Hoover threw a five-hitter, struck out three and did not walk a batter. She also hit a solo homer and doubled for the Lady Raiders (3-6, 4-8).
Haley Resosky had two hits, including a double, for the Lady Rams (1-7, 2-10).
California 15, Jeannette 0 -- Abby Salzman had two hits and three RBIs as California blanked host Jeannette in a three-inning, non-section game.
Jenna Defranco knocked in two runs and Raegan Gillen added a double and an RBI for the Lady Trojans (4-9) who scored 11 runs in the first inning.
Winning pitcher Leah Urick struck out five and allowed no hits in three innings.
Sydnee Tolvinski was the losing pitcher for the Lady Jayhawks (0-11).
McGuffey 5, Brownsville 4 -- The Lady Falcons’ Kami Franks hit a game-tying three-run homer in the top of the seventh but Kaylee Ward’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the inning gave host McGuffey the Section 3-AAA win.
Franks had three hits and drove in all four runs for Brownsville (0-7, 5-8).
Abbey Catlett tripled and knocked in two runs for the Lady Highlanders (2-4, 3-5) who also got three hits and two RBIs from Sarah Moore.
Klover Perkins was the winning pitcher. Samantha Tressler took the loss.
Thomas Jefferson 7, Connellsville 2 -- Graci Fairman hit a grand slam to help carry Thomas Jefferson past host Connellsville in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Paige Truax and Claire Whalen both doubled for the Lady Jaguars (3-1, 5-3). Winning pitcher Alyssa McCormick had 11 strikeouts.
The game was scoreless until Fairman big blast in the top of the third put TJ ahead 4-0.
Abby King doubled, singled and drove in the only run for the Lady Falcons (4-3, 8-3). Losing pitcher Jena Hixson struck out nine and walked four.
South Allegheny 13, Southmoreland 12 – The Lady Scotties scored twice in the top of the seventh to break a 10-10 tie by the Lady Gladiators came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off Section 3-AAA win.
Amarah McCutcheon was 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs and Gwen Basinger homered and singled for Southmoreland (3-1, 7-1) which lost its first game of the season. Brynn Charnesky also homered for the Lady Scotties.
Madison Pikula was 4 for 5 with a double and Morgan Templeton was 3 for 3 with two triples and three RBIs for South Allegheny (3-3, 7-4), which also got three hits, including a double, and three RBIs from Breena Komarnisky.
Jess Matheny took the loss. Komarnisky was the winning pitcher.
West Mifflin 2, Yough 1 -- Allyssa Schmidt’s run-scoring, walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave host West Mifflin a Section 2-AAAA win over Yough.
Addie Hilligsberg earned the win in relief of starter Emily Buchleitner with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. She gave up no hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Buchleitner allowed one run on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
Samantha McGhee broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the top of the sixth for the Lady Cougars (4-4, 7-4), whose only other hits were single by Kaylynn Odelli, McKenzie Pritts and Emma Augustine.
The Lady Titans (7-1, 12-1) tied it with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Augustine was the tough-luck loser, giving up two runs on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in going the distance.
Bentworth 12, Beth-Center 2 -- The Lady Bearcats (2-6, 3-8) beat visiting Beth-Center (1-6, 3-6) in a Section 3-AA game.
Baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Bentworth 3 -- Brock Bayles and Brody Ross combined to pitch a one-hitter as Jefferson-Morgan defeated host Bentworth in a non-section game.
The Bearcats’ lone hit was a fifth-inning double by Seth Adams off Bayles, who struck out four but walked seven in 4 2/3 innings. Ross finished up from there, walking one and striking out one.
Bryce Bedilion had two hits, including a triple, and Troy Wright doubled for the Rockets (8-4) who also got two hits apiece from Kyle Clayton and Easton Hanko.
Colton Brightwell took the loss in relief of starter Adams for Bentworth (3-11).
Jefferson-Morgan, which sits in second place in Section 2-A, hosts first-place Greensburg Central Catholic at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Bethel Park 13, Connellsville 0 -- David Kessler homered and Eric Clalus doubled as host Bethel Park remained in first place with a Section 4-AAAAA with a lopsided win over second-place Connellsville.
Chalus was the winning pitcher for the Black Hawks (6-0, 10-2). The Falcons, who would’ve moved into first place with a victory, fall to 4-1 in the section and 6-5 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.