Delaney Warnick smacked three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs as Frazier rode an early offensive explosion to an 11-6 non-section win over host West Greene in a battle of softball powers on Wednesday.
Rylee Evans belted a two-run homer for the Lady Commodores and Jensyn Hartman reached base four times with two hits and two walks to go along with two runs and two RBIs. Victoria Washinski and Maria Felsher each had a hit and two RBIs.
The Lady Commodores (3-2) rang up four runs in the first and four more in the second to take an 8-0 lead, and made it 9-0 with a run in the top of the fourth. The Lady Pioneers (3-1) fought back and made it 10-6 after a four-run rally in the fifth but could get no closer.
Nicole Palmer allowed no earned runs and three hits with no walks and six strikeouts in four innings to earn the win. Madison Bednar pitched the final three innings.
Jersey Wise doubled and singled for West Greene and London Whipkey also had two hits. BreAnn Jackson and Lexi Six each contributed a hit and two RBIs.
Losing pitcher Kiley Meek surrendered five earned runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Desirae Lemmon came on in relief and gave up one run in 2 1/3 innings.
California 17, Beth-Center 16 -- California stormed back after giving up 10 runs in the first inning to defeat visiting Beth-Center in a Section 3-AA slugfest.
After the Lady Bulldogs’ huge first frame, the Lady Trojans (1-0, 1-1) battled back with six runs in the second and three each in the third, fourth and fifth to take a 15-11 lead. Both teams scored twice in the sixth and B-C put up three more in the seventh but fell one run short.
Jordyn Cruse smacked four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and Makayla Boda belted a home run and a single to lead a 16-hit California attack. Gabby Pendo also hit a pair of doubles and Harley Harkins doubled and singled twice.
Kere Urick was the winning pitcher.
Alexis Snyder had four hits, including a triple and a double, and Gianna Pedersen homered and doubled for the Lady Bulldogs (0-1, 1-1). Mallory Little contributed a triple and a double and Jen Zelenick doubled and singled.
Belle Vernon 16, Laurel Highlands 8 -- Lexi Daniels smashed a pair of three-run homers to power the Lady Leopards past host Laurel Highlands in a Section 2-AAAA game.
The Fillies took a 1-0 lead in the first, Belle Vernon put up three in the second and two in the third to go ahead 5-1 and LH fired right back with two in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 6-5 advantage.
The Lady Leopards (1-0, 3-1) put the game away with four runs in the sixth and seven more in the seventh.
Maren Metikosh knocked in three runs with three hits for Belle Vernon, which also got two singles and an RBI from Sophie Godzak and one hit and two RBIs from Ashley Joll.
Winning pitcher Talia Ross gave up four earned runs on 10 hits with 10 walks and seven strikeouts.
Payton Vitikacs blasted a three-run homer, a double and a single in driving in three runs for Laurel Highlands (0-2, 1-2). Maddy Zungri was the losing pitcher.
Belle Vernon hosts Elizabeth Forward in a 4 p.m. game Friday.
Elizabeth Forward 1, Yough 0 -- Kailey Larcinese fired a three-hit shutout and Brianna Sersevic drove in the game’s only run as Elizabeth Forward edged visiting Yough in a showdown between two of the top teams in Section 2-AAAA.
The Lady Warriors, who improved to 2-0 in the section and 4-2 overall, scored in the first inning off tough-luck losing pitcher Emma Augustine. Anna Resnik led off with a single and scored on Sersevic’s double.
That was all Larcinese needed as she struck out 11 without walking a batter.
Augustine, who had two of the Lady Cougars’ three hits, allowed just four hits and a walk with two strikeouts. The only other hit Larcinese gave up with a double to Kaylynn Odelli.
Larcinese had two of Elizabeth Forward’s four hits and Bella Gimiliano contributed a single and a sacrifice bunt.
Yough falls to 1-1 in section play and 3-1 overall.
Carmichaels 10, Bentworth 2 -- Carlee Roberts was 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs in the Lady Mikes’ Section 3-AA win over host Bentworth.
Winning pitcher Emma Holaren twirled a three-hitter, allowing two unearned runs with one walk and 14 strikeouts.
Mia Ranieri had three hits and knocked in a run, and Sophia Zalar and Karissa Rohrer each contributed two hits, two runs and an RBI for Carmichaels (1-0, 3-3), which also got two singles and two RBIs from Kendall Ellsworth.
Losing pitcher Jaclyn Tatar allowed four earned runs on nine hits with one walk and six strikeouts in five innings for the Lady Bearcats (0-2, 0-3). Tatar also had two of her team’s three hits. Jessica Rothka tripled for Bentworth’s other hit.
Jefferson-Morgan 9, Monessen 1 -- Payton Farabee smacked three hits, including a pair of doubles, and Jasmine Demaske threw a three-hitter to spark Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A win over visiting Monessen.
Ali Ostrick and Kayla Larkin also doubled for the Lady Rockets (2-0, 2-1). Demaske, who lost a shutout in the seventh, struck out eight and walked none.
Jefferson-Morgan scored a run in the first, three in the second and two in the third for a 6-0 lead and cruised from there.
Hannah Yorty took the loss for the Lady Greyhounds (0-1, 0-2).
Mapletown 9, Fort Cherry 4 -- The Lady Maples erupted for eight runs in the third inning and went on to defeat host Fort Cherry in a non-section game.
Briell Price tripled and Kileigh Smith had two RBIs for Mapletown (1-1). Macee Cree was the winning pitcher.
Amy Alrutz had two RBIs and a double for the Lady Rangers (2-1), who also got doubles from Cadence Fehl-Gariglio and Trista Fehl-Gariglio. Adryonna Herbst took the loss.
Keystone Oaks 14, Charleroi 5 -- Lauren Foti blasted three home runs and had five RBIs as Keystone Oaks topped host Charleroi in a non-section game.
Addisyn Schmid knocked in four runs with a double and single for the Lady Eagles (3-1) who also got doubles from Maria Fratangelo and Taylor Brooks. Julia Platt was the winning pitcher.
Sofia Celashi smashed a pair of homers and knocked in three runs for Charleroi (1-3). Losing pitcher Kylie Quigley also homered and drove in two runs and Emma Stefanick had three hits.
Baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Mapletown 6 -- Bryce Bedilion drove in three runs with two triples and a single and Jefferson-Morgan broke a 6-6 tie with nine unanswered runs to defeat visiting Mapletown in a Section 2-A clash.
Winning pitcher Kyle Clayton had three hits, four runs and an RBI and Ayden Pratt contributed a triple, single four runs and two RBIs for coach John Curtis’ Rockets (3-1, 4-1), who also got doubles from Easton Hanko and Owen Maddich.
Clayton pitched 4 2/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts in relief of starter Hanko.
Clay Menear, Lance Stevenson and Logan Beck had two hits apiece for coach Dom DeCarlo’s Maples (0-2, 0-2). Losing pitcher Brody Evans struck out six and walked one in 2 2/3 innings after relieving starter Landan Stevenson in the fourth inning.
Mapletown scored twice in the top of the first but J-M countered with two in the bottom of the inning and four more in the third to go up 6-3. The Maples tied it with three runs in the top of the fourth before the Rockets pulled away with two runs in both the fourth and fifth and five more in the sixth.
Frazier 5, Bentworth 4 -- Chase Hazelbaker had a double, single, RBI and two runs as the Commodores edged host Bentworth in a Section 1-AA game.
Winning pitcher Dom Dorcon allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
The Bearcats (0-2, 0-3) held a 1-0 lead through three innings. Frazier (2-0, 3-0) went ahead to stay with a three-run fourth and led 5-2 going into the bottom of the sixth when Bentworth scored twice. Lucas Roebuck relieved Dorcon to get the third out of the sixth, then pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
Losing pitcher Landon Urcho didn’t allow any hits in three innings but walked five and hit a batter. He struck out four. Colton Brightwell pitched the final four innings for Bentworth, giving up one run on three this with one walk, three hit batters and four strikeouts.
Ayden Bochter had two of the Bearcats’ four hits and Brightwell doubled.
Daniel Olbrys had a single and an RBI for coach John Malone’s Commodores. Roebuck, Jake Thomas and Noah Ritchie had one RBI apiece.
Carmichaels 13, California 2 -- Carmichaels rolled to a five-inning Section 1-AA victory over the Trojans for the second straight day, following up a 13-1 win at California on Tuesday with a home win on Wednesday.
Drake Long knocked in five runs with a home run, double and sacrifice fly and hurled a two-hitter to earn the win in Wednesday’s game. He struck out seven and walked four.
Gavin Pratt tripled, Liam Lohr doubled and both had an RBI for the Mikes (2-0, 3-0). Zachary Hillsman drove in a pair of runs and Nick Ricco, Dylan Rohrer and Tyler Richmond each chipped in with one RBI.
Jacob Piktel and Jordan Kearns both singled and scored to account for the Trojans’ only hits and runs. Payton Conte took the loss for California (0-2, 0-3).
Pratt and Patrick Holaren combined to throw a three-hitter in Tuesday’s game. Pratt surrendered two hits and an unearned run with two walks and eight strikeouts in four innings. Holaren gave up one hit and struck out the side in the fifth.
Pitkel took the loss. Connor Vig, Fred Conrad and Addison Panepinto each singled for California’s only hits. Conrad scored the Trojans’ run.
Jacob Fordyce led the Mikes with a triple, single, two walks, three RBIs and four runs. Rohrer, Trenton Carter, Pratt and Stush Ferek each singled twice and Lohr had a double and three runs. Ricco, Ferek, Richmond, Rohrer and Carter had one RBI apiece.
Albert Gallatin 4, Thomas Jefferson 3 -- Thomas Jefferson slugged five extra-base hits but host Albert Gallatin out-hit the Jaguars 10-8 in claiming a Section 4-AAAAA victory.
Nate McCusker went 3 for 5 for the Colonials (1-1, 1-2) who had 10 singles. Nick Pegg was the winning pitcher.
McClain Flinn drove in two runs with two doubles and a single for Thomas Jefferson (1-1, 1-3). Shultz Reinhart tripled and Angelo Volomino and Brady Haberman both doubled.
Chase Lautner took the loss.
Connellsville 11, Peters Township 8 -- The Falcons exploded for seven runs in the top of the seventh to rally past host Peters Township in a Section 4-AAAAA battle.
The Indians (0-2, 2-4) built a 7-2 advantage after three innings and still led 8-4 heading to the top of the seventh before Connellsville’s outburst.
Gage Gillott had three hits, including two doubles, and Luke Warrick and James Domer also doubled for the Falcons (2-0, 2-4). Beau Bigam was the winning pitcher.
Wes Parker homered twice and singled and Sam Miller also went deep for Peters Township, which also got doubles from Jack Kail and Jake DiLucia.
Andrew Ripepi took the loss.
Uniontown 12, Greensburg Salem 8 -- The Red Raiders rode a seven-run first inning to a Section 3-AAAA win over host Greensburg Salem.
Colt Sparks had three hits, Tate Musko smacked a double and Aden Martin and Austin Grego both had two hits and three RBIs for Uniontown (2-2, 2-2), which pounded out 13 hits. Hunter Chaikcic was the winning pitcher.
Uniontown led 8-1 after two innings and 12-3 going into the bottom of the sixth when the Lions (1-3, 1-3) rallied for two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh but it wasn’t enough to prevent a second straight loss to coach Ken Musko's Red Raiders.
Losing pitcher Owen Tutich doubled for Greensburg Salem.
Southmoreland 8, Waynesburg Central 7 -- Kory Ansell drove in three runs with a pair of hits and the Scotties held off a late Raiders rally to claim a Section 4-AAA win.
Noah Phillips contributed two hits and two RBIs for Southmoreland (2-0, 2-1). Mason Basinger was the winning pitcher.
Mason Switalski knocked in three runs with three hits for Waynesburg (0-2, 0-2) and losing pitcher Lincoln Pack doubled and singled.
The Scotties trailed 3-2 before rallying for five runs in the fifth, and held an 8-4 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh when the Raiders scored three times.
Yough 6, Brownsville 0 -- Vinny Martin twirled a two-hit shutout as the Cougars topped host Brownsville in a Section 4-AAA game.
Martin struck out 11 and walked two and added a double with the bat. Christian Park had two RBIs and one hit for Yough (1-1, 1-3).
Nick Climes was charged with the loss for the Falcons (1-1, 2-1).
Bishop Canevin 12, Monessen 6 -- The Crusaders snapped a 6-6 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and pulled away from visiting Monessen for a Section 2-A win.
Justin Gmys had two hits, including a triple, and Francis Bochicchio added a double for Bishop Canevin (1-1, 1-1). Winning pitcher Luke Andruscik struck out four and walked seven in five innings.
The Greyhounds scored a run in the top of the first but the Crusaders fired back with three in the bottom of the inning and two more in the second to take a 5-1 lead.
Monessen tied it with a four-run third, highlighted by Kody Kuhns’ two-run triple, then went up 6-5 with a run in the top of the fourth.
Bishop Canevin evened the score again with a run in the bottom of the fourth then put together three-run rallies in the fifth and sixth.
Losing pitcher Kuhns allowed five runs on three hits with three walks, two hit batters and three strikeouts in two innings.
McGuffey 10, Charleroi 0 -- Jake Orr tossed a shutout and Brock Wallace doubled twice in McGuffey’s five-inning Section 4-AAA victory over visiting Charleroi.
Luke Wagner knocked in three runs with a double and Logan Seibert also doubled for the Highlanders (2-0, 2-1).
Joey Campbell had two hits for the Cougars (0-2, 1-2). Ben Shields was the losing pitcher.
Deer Lakes 10, Mount Pleasant 0 -- Nick Rossi homered and Jacob Danka tossed a five-hit shutout as host Deer Lakes blanked the Vikings in a Section 3-AAA game.
Danka, who struck out nine, helped his own cause with a double and two RBIs. Josh Wachter also doubled for Deer Lakes (2-0, 4-1).
Jeremy Kitz took the loss for Mount Pleasant (0-2, 1-2).
Beth-Center 8, Washington 4 -- Beth-Center scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and pitchers Chase Malanosky and Ethan Varesko made sure they were enough as the Lady Bulldogs edged Washington in a Section 1-AA game.
Beth-Center (2-0, 2-3) outhit Wash High, 9-4.
Iain Callan had two doubles and Nick Blanchette had one double for the Little Prexies (0-2, 2-2), who pulled to within 7-4 in the fifth inning but could get no closer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.