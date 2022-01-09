Trevell Clayton scored a game-high 20 points as host Geibel Catholic defeated Mount Pleasant, 65-57, in a non-section boys basketball game on Saturday.
The Gators (6-3) put four players in double figures. Following Clayton were Jaydis Kennedy with 18 points, Trey White with 16 pointsand Jeffery Johnson with 12 points.
The Vikings (3-7) were pace by Dante Giallonardo with 19 points. Aden Wisnewski added 15 points.
Laurel Highlands 67, McKeesport 47 — The Mustangs galloped past visiting McKeesport in a non-section game as Keondre DeShields scored 29 points.
Laurel Highlands led 15-11, 36-22 and 55-30 at the breaks in improving t 9-0.
Rodney Gallagher tallied 13 points and Brandon Davis added 11 points for Laurel Highlands.
Travarese Rowe paced the Tigers (4-7) with 15 points.
Chartiers-Houston 62, California 32 — The Bucs limited the Trojans to one point in the second period in taking a 33-11 halftime lead and went on to defeat California in the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown.
Lucas Meyers led all scorers with 28 points for Chartiers-Houston (4-7) and Jonathan O’Riley had 12 points.
Aidan Lowden led the Trojans (3-7) with 13 points.
Girls basketball
Elizabeth Forward 69, Laurel Highlands 19 — The Lady Warriors ran their winning streak to six with a non-section victory over the visiting Fillies.
Elizabeth Forward roared out to a 23-2 lead in the opening quarter and cruised home from there.
Brooke Markland scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Warriors, who improved to 9-1 with their lone loss coming out of district to River Valley of Blairsville. Joselyn Dawson and Michelle Jellison followed with 12 and 10 points.
Aareanna Griffith accounted for all but five of Laurel Highlands’ points with 14. LH falls to 0-12.
Mount Pleasant 54, Geibel Catholic 13 — Tiffany Zelmore scored 21 points as the visiting Lady Vikings triumphed over the Lady Gators in a non-section game.
Mount Pleasant (5-5) led 22-6 after the first quarter and pulled away from there.
Alex Caldwell topped Geibel (2-8) in scoring with six points.
