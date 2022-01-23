Jaydis Kennedy poured in a game-high 28 points and Geibel Cathodic held off visiting Leechburg for a 57-54 non-section victory in a clash of top-tier Class A boys basketball teams on Saturday.
The game was tied at 11 after the first quarter but the Gators (10-4) surged to a 27-21 halftime lead and held a 39-31 advantage after three quarters. The Blue Devils outscored Geibel 23-18 in the final frame but it wasn’t enough.
Trevelle Clayton added 13 points for the Gators.
Leechburh (11-2) was paced by Braylan Lovelace’s 22 points. Eli Rich chipped in with 11 points.
Monessen 69, Jefferson-Morgan 43 -- The Greyhounds rode a big second quarter to a Section 4-AA victory over the visiting Rockets.
Lorenzo Gardner led all scorers with 20 points for first-place Monessen (5-0, 10-4). Kody Kuhns followed with 16 points and Devonte Ross added 10 points.
Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler each tallied 13 points for Jefferson-Morgan (3-2, 7-4) which could've pulled into a tie for the top spot in the standings with a win but instead dropped into third place.
South Fayette 68, Albert Gallatin 42 -- Brandon Jakiela scored 23 points as the Lions defeated the host Colonials in a non-section game.
South Fayette (8-6) led 15-8, 39-16 and 61-28 at the breaks.
Logan Yater made three 3-pointers in scoring 11 points for the Lion and Alex Hall had 10 points.
Jamire Braxton was the leading scorer for Albert Gallatin (7-6) with 18 points and Caleb Matzux-Chapman added 10 points.
Washington 71, Waynesburg Central 39 -- The first-place Prexies sprinted out to a 15-2 lead in the opening period and cruised to a Section 4-AAA win over the host Raiders.
Tayshawn Levy led Washington (6-0, 9-1) with 28 points.
Chase Henkins tallied 26 points for Waynesburg (3-4, 6-8).
Canon-McMillan 76, Ringgold 56 -- The Big Macs used a big third quarter to put away the Rams for a non-section victory.
Ringgold (5-11) was up 18-17 after one period but Canon-McMillan took a 38-31 halftime lead and then outscored the Rams 25-12 in the third for a 63-43 advantage to put the game away.
Gavin Miller led the Big Macs (8-5) with 20 points. Jake Samosky contributed 18 points and Logan Kelly and Aiden Berger notched 10 points apiece.
Zion Moore topped the Rams (5-11) in scoring with 17 points. Nick Peccon and Lorenzo Glasser followed with 13 points apiece and Daryl Tolliver added 10 points.
Girls basketball
Albert Gallatin 57, Connellsville 45 -- The Lady Colonials fell behind early before rallying for a Section 3-AAAAA win over the host Lady Falcons.
Courtlyn Turner led Albert Gallation (4-2, 9-3) with 15 points and was followed by Mya Gilsan (13) and Grayce Panos (10).
Connellsville (2-5, 4-10) was ahead 9-6 after the opening quarter but Albert Gallatin (4-2, 9-3) used a 16-9 advantage to take a 22-18 halftime advantage and then dominated the third quarter, 23-10, to go up 45-28.
The Lady Falcons fought back with a 17-12 edge in the final frame but it wasn’t enough.
Madison Kinneer topped Connellsville’s scoring column with 15 points and Hillary Claycomb tallied 11 points.
Elizabeth Forward 57, Belle Vernon 39 -- The Lady Warriors made it a three-team race for first place by handing the visiting Lady Leopards their first Section 3-AAAA loss of the season.
Alyssa Terza led a balanced scoring attack for Elizabeth Forward (6-1, 12-2) with 13 points. Bailie Brinson and Joselyn Dawson each tossed in 12 points and Brooke Markland chipped in with 10 points.
The Lady Warriors built a 31-28 halftime lead and then outscored Belle Vernon 26-11 in the second half.
Viva Kreis had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, along with six rebounds and two steals for the Lady Leopards (6-1, 11-3) who had their six-game winning streak snapped. Tessa Rodriguez totaled 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals for Belle Vernon.
EF and the Lady Warriors are now deadlocked atop the standings, one-half game ahead of defending section champion Southmoreland.
Southmoreland 50, Mount Pleasant 26 -- The Lady Scotties put away the visiting Lady Vikings with a big fourth quarter to win their Section 3-AAAA clash.
Olivia Cernuto scored a game-high 18 points for third-place Southmoreland (5-1, 11-2) which is tied in the loss column with frontrunning Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward. Gracie Spadaro tallied 15 points for the Lady Scotties.
Southmoreland led 10-6 after the first quarter, 18-12 at halftime and 31-23 after three periods before pulling away with a 19-3 advantage in the final frame.
Tiffany Zelmore led Mount Pleasant (1-4, 6-7) with 15 points.
Burgettstown 51, Ringgold 32 -- Jill Frazier scored 19 points as the Blue Devils knocked off the host Lady Rams in a non-section contest.
Kaitlyn Nease added 16 points for Burgettstown (12-1), which was coming off its first loss of the season.
Kirra Gerard paced Ringgold (5-9) with 17 points.
Monessen 64, Jeannette 19 -- Mercedes Majors rang up a game-high 21 points as the Lady Greyhounds raced past host Jeannette in a non-section game.
Monessen erupted to a 30-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Hailey Johnson had 10 points for the Lady Greyhounds (11-3).
Franke Crosby led the Lady Jayhawks (0-10) with six points.
