Claire Konieczny fired 1-under 34 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club Thursday afternoon to lead Geibel Catholic to a 221-226 victory against visiting Elizabeth Forward in Section 8-AA play.
Ethan Bower shot 40 for the Gators (2-4). Seth Dolan (45), Sarah Konieczny (54), and Luke Shumar (48) rounded out the scoring. Mike Miller’s 58 was not used.
Logan Monzak was the low man for the Warriors with 6-over 51. Mitchell Vuick and Blake Hvozdik both shot 45. Rich Taegan (47) and Louie Kite (48) closed out the scoring rounds.
Charleroi 231, Frazier 232 — The Cougars edged visiting Frazier for a Section 8-AA victory at Mon Valley County Club.
Nick Summers and Colton Palonder shared scoring honors for Charleroi (4-4, 6-4) with 5-over 41. Elliot Lenhart shot 46. Gage Patterson (51) and Kaden Woods (52) closed out the scoring. Jake Corrin’s 59 did not used.
Nixen Erdely was the medalist for Frazier (2-6, 4-7) with 3-over 39. Jay Thompson (45), Dylan Keilbach (49), Tyler Morrison (48), and Aidan Hardy (51) also had scoring rounds for the visitors. Kacie Lombard’s 58 did not count.
Uniontown 203, Yough 274 — The Red Raiders rebounded from a tough Section 8-AA loss with a road victory at Madison Club.
Clay Dan had medalist honors for Uniontown (5-3, 6-5) with 1-over 37. Logan Voytish finished with 39. Wade Brugger (43), Tate Musko (41), and Colton Mathias (43) also had scoring rounds for the Red Raiders. Brady Schiffbauer’s 57 was not used.
Grant Johnson was the low man for the Cougars (0-7, 0-7) with 6-over 42.
Jefferson-Morgan 257, Bentworth N/S — The Bearcats were short a couple golfers and the Rockets returned home from Chippewa Golf Course with a Section 3-AA victory.
Brock Bayles was medalist for Jefferson-Morgan (3-5, 3-6) with 1-over 36. Clay Wilson (47), Brendan Wood (53), Jaxon Silbaugh (52), and Cole Burkett (69) rounded out the scoring for the Rockets.
Ross Skerbetz (42), Nathan Coski (50), and Colton Baldauf (59) golfed for Bentworth (3-6, 3-7).
McGuffey 201, Brownsville N/S — The Falcons were short a golfer in a Section 3-AA loss to the visiting Highlanders.
Matthew Sethman was the low man for Brownsville (0-6, 0-7) with 5-over 42. Ben Vojacek (47), Ethan Olesko (61), and Omarion Grayson (68) also scored for the Falcons.
Jacob Ross was the medalist for McGuffey (6-1, 7-1) with 2-under 35. Logan Crowe and Joel Sovich both shot 40. Vaughn (44) and Brody Wagner (49) rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
Carmichaels 201, Beth-Center 283 — The Mikes kept pace with McGuffey in the Section 3-AA standings with a road victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Carmichaels improves to 7-1 in the section and 8-1 overall. Beth-Center goes to 2-6 in the section and 2-7 overall.
The Mikes’ Mason Lamana was medalist with 3-over 38. Dustin Hastings and Dom Colarusso both shot 39. Liam Lohr finished with 42 and Patrick Holaren closed the scoring with 43. Tucker Whipkey’s 48 was not used.
Luke Amon (46), Karson Keys (54), Sonya Peterson (54), Nick Wrenshaw (63), and Vince Setaro (66) scored for the Bulldogs.
Mount Pleasant 207, Connellsville 214 — The Vikings were strong at home on Norvelt Golf Club for a non-section victory over the visiting Falcons.
Ryan Karfelt led the way for Mount Pleasant (6-4) with a medalist round of 4-over 39. Aydan Gross (43), Colin Hayes (44), Cole Suma (41), and Nico Pisula (40) closed out the scoring.
Ethan Rice and Ethan Porreca shared scoring honors for Connellsville (6-3) with 7-over 42. Christian Firestone and Matt Firestone both shot 43. Cooper Gray closed out the scoring with 44. Rylan Keslar’s 48 was not used.
