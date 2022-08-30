Rylan Keslar and Cooper Gray combined to finish 5-over to lead visiting Connellsville to a 204-262 Section 2-AAA road victory at Butlers Golf Course’s Lakeside course against McKeesport.
Keslar was medalist with 2-over 38, while Gray shot 3-over 39 for the Falcons (3-1, 4-2). Ethan Rice finished with 41. Ethan Porrecca and Christian Firestone both shot 43 to close out the scoring. Evan Means’ 45 was not used.
Collin Klein was the low man for the Tigers (1-1, 2-1) with 48. Nick Martino (51), Gabe Shelly (51), Kaylee Charles (55), and Conner Sturgis (57) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Frazier 235, Southmoreland 251 — The Commodores won the road at Donegal Highlands Golf Course for a non-section victory.
Nixen Erdely had medalist honors for Frazier (2-5) with 3-over 39. Jay Thompson and Dylan Keilbach both shot 47. Aidan Hardy (49) and Tyler Morrison (52) rounded out the scoring. Mason Ritz’s 53 was not used.
Brody Charneski was the low man for the Scotties (0-7) with 45. Max Sokol (46), Anthony Spadaro (48), Ian Shipley (52), and Aidan Geyer (60) closed out the scoring for the home team.
University (W.Va.) 213, Uniontown 217 — University High returned home from Uniontown Country Club with a tight non-section victory against the Red Raiders.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish was medalist on his home course with 2-over 38. Colton Mathias shot 40 for the Red Raiders (4-2). Wade Brugger (48), Colton Dean (46), and Tate Musko (45) rounded out the scoring. Levi Gilleland’s 51 did not count.
Landon Spiker was the low man for University with 3-over 39. Daniel Grabo (40), Adam Argabrite (46), Owen Estel (45), and Dylan Bonfili (43) also counted in the visitors’ final score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.