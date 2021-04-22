Emma Holaren fired a two-hitter, singled twice and stole a base to help Carmichaels keep its grip on second place in Section 3-AA with a 12-1, six-inning softball victory over host California on Thursday.
Emma Hyatt and Grace Brown drove in two runs apiece for the Lady Mikes (4-1, 7-4) who also got a triple and sacrifice fly from Kendall Ellsworth and a double and RBI from Mia Ranieri.
Sophia Zalar and Madison Ellsworth each stole three bases for Carmichaels.
Holaren struck out 11 and walked two while allowing one unearned run.
Jenna Defranko singled in Alexis Zemba in the second inning for the Lady Trojans’ lone run. Harley Harkins’ single was the only other hit for California (2-3, 3-6).
Losing pitcher Kera Urick gave up six earned runs on eight hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings before the game was stopped due to the mercy rule.
Yough 13, Laurel Highlands 3 — The Fillies were locked in a 2-2 tie with visiting Yough until the Lady Cougars exploded for 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning on their way to a five-inning Section 2-AAAA victory.
Samantha McGhee was 3 for 4 with a home run, double and two RBIs for Yough (4-2, 7-2). Kaylin Ritenour knocked in three run and Samantha Manns had two hits and two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Emma Augustine gave up one earned run on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
Payton Vatikacs belted a solo home run and a single and Julie Cooper also had two hits for Laurel Highlands (0-7, 1-8). Briana Hunt took the loss.
Yough took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second but the Fillies went in front with two in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Cougars tied it with a run in the third then broke it open with the big fifth.
Frazier 13, Bentworth 1 — Rylee Evans had two hits, two runs and three RBIs as the first-place Lady Commodores cruised past host Bentworth in a six-inning Section 3-AAA game.
Madison Bednar also drove in three runs and Delaney Warnick and Claire Domonkos knocked in two runs apiece for Frazier (6-0, 8-3) which also got two hits and three runs from Jensyn Hartman. Victoria Washinski also scored three runs and Maria Felsher added a double.
Winning pitcher Nicole Palmer gave up one unearned run on two hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in four innings. Bednar finished up with two scoreless frames, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
Alexis Pastilli singled in losing pitcher Jessica Rothka with the Lady Bearcats’ (1-5, 2-7) lone run in the third inning.
Baseball
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Brownsville 7 — The Falcons tried to battle back from an eight-run deficit but fell just short in a non-section loss to visiting Greensburg Central Catholic.
The Centurions (6-1) led 9-1 when Brownsville scored twice in the bottom of the fourth, once in the fifth and three times in the sixth to make it 9-7 but could get no closer.
Winning pitcher Alex Miller knocked in three runs with a pair of doubles, Max Kallock had a triple, two singles and two RBIs and Zach David also had three hits, including a double, for GCC. Ryan Appleby contributed a triple and two RBIs.
Cole Rankin knocked in two runs with three singles for Brownsville (5-5) and Derrick Tarpley had a triple and an RBI. Cameron Brosky was the losing pitcher.
Beth-Center 9, Jefferson-Morgan 7 — Cameron Palmer doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning as the Bulldogs rallied to defeat host Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game.
The Rockets (5-4) jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings, Beth-Center tied with three in the third and went ahead with a run in the top of the fourth.
J-M surged back on top, 7-5, with a three-run fourth but the Bulldogs (5-6) tied it with a run in the fifth and one in the sixth. Palmer’s double put B-C in front in the seventh and it tacked on an insurance run.
Jackson Gwyer held the Rockets off the board in the bottom of the inning to earn the win in relief.
Palmer had two doubles and three RBIs.
Ayden Pratt was 4 for 4 with a triple and two runs for Jefferson-Morgan. Liam Ankrom suffered the loss in relief.
Carmichaels 13, McGuffey 3 — Drake Long drove in two runs with a home run and two singles and scored twice as the Mikes routed visiting McGuffey in a five-inning non-section battle of two WPIAL powers.
Carmichaels, which sits alone in first place in Section 1-AA, led 4-3 after three innings before breaking the game open with a six-run fourth.
Gavin Pratt had a double, two singles, two runs and an RBI for the Mikes (8-1), who also a single, double and RBI from Stush Ferek.
Winning pitcher Liam Lohr allowed one hit and no walks with three strikeouts in three scoreless innings in relief of starter Pratt. Lohr also had two RBIs. Zach Hillsman, Dominic Calarusso and Dylan Rohrer each had one RBI.
Brock Wallace doubled and singled and Logan Hatfield had two RBIs for the Highlanders (8-2), who are in first place in Section 4-AAA. Austin Hall was charged with the loss in relief.
