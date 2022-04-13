Ali Jacobs knocked in four runs with a triple and a double as Carmichaels stayed perfect in Section 3-AA play with a 15-5 six-inning win over visiting Beth-Center in softball action on Wednesday.
Kaitlyn Waggett smacked a triple and two singles with two RBIs and Sophia Zalar also pounded out three hits and scored three times for the Lady Mikes (3-0, 5-1).
Kendall Ellsworth doubled, singled and drove in three runs and Carlee Roberts contributed a double and two RBIs for Carmichaels.
Winning pitcher Allie Miller allowed two earned runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Alexis Snyder had two RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs (1-3, 1-3) who also got two hits from Amber Strosnider and an RBI from Chloe Byrne. Gianna Peterson took the loss.
Beth-Center held a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the third when Carmichaels put together a six-run rally to go up 7-3.
The Lady Bulldogs pulled within 7-5 in the top of the fourth but the Lady Mikes countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, four in the fifth and one in the sixth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Waynesburg Central 11, McGuffey 5 — Morgan Stephenson knocked in four runs with a pair of doubles as the Lady Raiders rode a big sixth inning to a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Highlanders (0-2, 0-2).
Kylee Goodman and Emma Zehner both had two RBIs for Waynesburg (2-0, 4-1).
The Lady Raiders led 4-1 after four innings before McGuffey rallied with two runs in both the top of the fifth and sixth for a 5-4 advantage. Waynesburg responded with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on from there.
Frazier 10, California 0 — Nicole Palmer threw her second five-inning no-hitter in as many days as the Lady Commodores trounced visiting California in a Section 3-AA game.
Palmer, who fired a perfect game against Beth-Center on Tuesday, also had a single and an RBI. Palmer struck out 11 in tossing and the only baserunner she allowed was a walk to McKenna Hewitt with one out in the third inning.
Grace Vaughn had one hit, two RBIs, three stolen bases and two runs and Jensyn Hartman and Maria Felsher both had a single and an RBI for Frazier (4-0, 5-0) which also got a sacrifice fly from Tori Washinski and an RBI from Gracen Hartman.
Kera Urick was the losing pitcher for the Lady Trojans (1-1, 1-1).
Yough 8, Belle Vernon 7 — McKenzie Pritts scored the winning run when Emma Augustine’s grounder resulted in an infield error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Cougars a walk-off win over visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Kaylin Ritenour homered and drove in four runs and Augustine also hit a home run for Yough (3-1, 5-1). Makayla Spoonhoward and Pritts both doubled and singled and Adoria Waldier also doubled for the Lady Cougars.
Augustine allowed four earned runs on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in earning the win.
Talia Ross gave up one hit and the unearned run with no walks and six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings to take the hard-luck loss in relief for the Lady Leopards. Starting pitcher Olivia Kolowitz surrendered six earned runs on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts in four innings.
Maren Metikosh was 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs and Lexi Daniels also homered and scored three runs for Belle Vernon (2-2, 3-3-1).
West Greene 16, Avella 6 — Six different players had multiple RBIs as the Lady Pioneers outslugged visiting Avella in a five-inning Section 2-A game played at Jefferson-Morgan.
London Whipkey had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs and Katie Lampe also drove in three runs with a double and a single for West Greene (3-0, 3-3).
Winning pitcher Kiley Meek homered, singled and knocked it two runs, Taylor Karvan doubled, singled and had two RBIs and Ann Durbin contributed a pair of hits for the Lady Pioneers who also got two RBIs each from BreAnn Jackson and Olivia Kiger.
Riley Ullom doubled for the Lady Eagles (0-2, 0-3). Hannah Bower was the losing pitcher.
High school baseball
Waynesburg Central 10, Charleroi 1 — Lincoln Pack tripled and had three RBIs as the Raiders knocked the Cougars from the ranks of the unbeaten in a Section 4-AAA game.
Mason Switalski was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Jonathan Riley knocked in two runs for Waynesburg (2-2, 2-3). Tyler Groves was the winning pitcher.
Ben Shields took the loss for Charleroi (3-1, 5-1).
