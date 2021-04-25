Caitlin Jansen hit for the cycle and Jena Hixson threw a three-hitter as Connellsville rolled to a 12-3 victory at Albert Gallatin in Section 2-AAAAA softball action Saturday morning.
Jansen was 4 for 4 with a double, triple, home run and two RBIs in leading an 18-hit attack by the Lady Falcons.
Connellsville (2-2, 6-3) tied the game at 1-1 in in the top of the second inning. The offense kept rolling for the visitors with two in the third inning, one in the fourth, three in both the fifth and sixth innings, and two in the top of the seventh inning.
Abby Kings added three hits and two RBIs for the Lady Falcons. Maddie Kinneer finished with three hits, and Kirra Davis drove in two runs.
Hixson struck out 10 in earning the win.
Gianna Krofchek belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning for the Lady Colonials (0-3, 2-3).
Uniontown 12, Monessen 2 — Jordan Hoover had three hits and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Raiders triumphed over visiting Monessen in a six-inning non-section game.
Uniontown (3-7) jumped out to a 4-0 after three innings. The Lady Greyhounds (1-9) plated a pair of runs in the top of the fourth but the Lady Raiders answered with two in the bottom of the inning and added four runs in the fifth and two in the bottom of the sixth to invoke the mercy rule.
Sophia Sisson knocked in three runs with two hits for Uniontown and Summer Hawk smacked a double.
Losing pitcher Hannah Yorty had a hit and an RBI for Monessen.
West Mifflin 14, Ringgold 1 — Lauren Yuhas, Emma Buchleitner and winning pitcher Addie Hilligsberg all hit home runs in the Lady Titans’ Section 2-AAAA victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
West Mifflin improves to 5-1 in the section and 10-1 overall.
The Lady Rams (1-6, 2-8) scored a run in the top of the first inning, but West Mifflin came back with four runs in the bottom of the inning and eight more in the second inning.
South Allegheny 13, Charleroi 3 — South Allegheny defeated visiting Charleroi in a five-inning non-section game, snapping the Lady Cougars’ four-game winning streak.
Breena Komarinsky had four hits, including a pair of doubles, for the Lady Gladiators (6-3).
Charleroi falls to 6-6.
Baseball
Baldwin 7, Uniontown 2 — Baldwin broke open a tight game with four runs in the sixth and went on to defeat visiting Uniontown in a non-section game.
The Red Raiders (3-7) took a 1-0 lead in the second and the Highlanders went ahead with two in the third. Uniontown tied it with a run in the top of the fifth but Baldwin (5-6) went back on top with a run in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 lead.
Carson Chapel doubled and Connor Lavelle and Colton Brain each scored two runs for the Highlanders. Christian Forgacs was the winning pitcher.
Hunter Chaikcic had two hits and Eric Odum doubled for the Red Raiders. Tate Musko and Mason Kuhn each had an RBI. Chaikcic was the losing pitcher.
