Jordan Kearns looped a two-out, two-strike, two-run single into right field to give host California a 10-9 walk-off win over visiting Carmichaels in a Section 1-AA baseball clash on Thursday.
The Trojans (1-2, 1-4) were winless entering the game while the Mikes (2-1, 3-1) were unbeaten.
“If you go to 0-3 in this section, it’s hard to come back,” California coach Lou Pasquale said. “Two of our losses were to bigger, quality teams, Belle Vernon and Ringgold. But still the guys needed a win to get themselves feeling better about themselves.”
The Trojans trailed 9-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh but took advantage of walks in the inning to Brody Todd, Fred Conard, Connor Vig and Hunter Assad around a pair of strikeouts with the last free pass forcing in a run to make it 9-8.
That set stage for Kearns.
“It was a good at bat,” California coach Lou Pasquale said. “He battled. We were down to our final strike but he put the ball in play and won the game for us.”
It was Kearns’ fourth hit of the game and gave him four RBIs.
“There was a big pile on top of Kearns around first base after that hit,” Pasquale said. “They were obviously very excited to pull out a win like that against a team like Carmichaels. The locker room afterwards was jovial to say the least. Hopefully, this will snowball for us.”
Vig pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Addison Panepinto to earn the win. He struck out five and walked none. Assad had four hits and Conard contributed a double for the Trojans.
California held early leads of 2-0 and 4-1 before Carmichaels tied it with three runs in the top of the third. Both teams scored twice in the fourth before the Mikes went ahead 8-6 with two runs in the fifth. The Trojans plated one run in the bottom of the sixth and Carmichaels pushed a run across in the top of the seventh to set the state for the winning rally.
Losing pitcher Dylan Rohrer and Jacob Fordyce both doubled for the Mikes.
West Greene 8, Waynesburg Central 2 — Corey Wise drove in two runs and pithed a complete game as the Pioneers defeated the visiting Raiders in a non-section game.
Hunter Hamilton had three hits, including a home run, for West Greene (4-3). Wise struck out six and walked none while scattering 10 hits.
Lincoln Pack and Alex Van Sickle each had a double for Waynesburg (3-3). Derek Turcheck took the loss.
High school softball
Charleroi 11, California 0 — McKenna DeUnger and Madalynn Lancy each had two RBIs as the Lady Cougars blanked visiting California in a five-inning Section 3-AA game.
Leena Henderson tripled for Charleroi (2-1, 2-3). Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi pitched a two-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Kera Urick tool the loss for the Lady Trojans (1-2, 1-2).
West Greene 9, Mapletown 0 — Katie Lampe had two hits, including a double, along with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs as the Lady Pioneers stayed perfect in Section 2-A play with a win over visiting Mapletown.
Winning pitcher Kiley Meek struck out six and walked two in 5 1/3 innings. Macee Cree recorded the last five outs to complete the combined shutout.
London Whipkey had a double, single and an RBI, BreAnn Jackson knocked in two runs and Meek added a hit and an RBI for West Greene (4-0, 4-3) which also got two stolen bases and two runs from courtesy runner Marissa Tharp.
Hannah Hartley doubled for the Lady Maples (2-2, 3-2). Devan Clark was the losing pitcher.
Bentworth 11, Washington 5 — Laura Vittone had two hits and two RBIs as the Lady Bearcats beat the visiting Lady Prexies in a Section 3-AA game.
Winning pitcher Jaclyn Tatar pitched a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts and singled twice for Bentworth (1-3, 2-6).
Morgan Winters doubled for Washington (0-3, 0-4). Makenzie Patterson was the losing pitcher.
