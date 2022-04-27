Jordan Kearns had two hits and five RBIs as California outslugged host Washington, 21-14, in a Section 1-AA baseball game played at Wild Things Park on Tuesday.
Hunter Assad knocked in four runs for the Trojans (4-3, 4-5) who also got a double and single from Connor Vig.
Michael Shallcross smashed a pair of home runs and had four RBIs for the Prexies (2-5, 3-7) who also got four RBIs from Zach Burt, a triple from Mario Griffin and doubles from Anthony Adkins and Zxavian Willis.
West Mifflin 6, Uniontown 1 -- Derek Kleinhans had two hits and an RBI as the Titans defeated visiting Uniontown in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Jake Walker added a double for West Mifflin (9-1, 12-2).
The Red Raiders (4-4, 5-4) got their lone run on Clay Dean’s homer.
Yough 6, Waynesburg Central 2 -- Christian Park and Jack Sampson each had two hits as the Cougars defeated the visiting Raiders in a Section 4-AAA game.
Winning pitcher Allen Novacek struck out seven in six innings for Yough (5-2, 6-4). Park pitched the seventh inning.
Lincoln Pack had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs for Waynesburg (4-4, 4-8).
Ringgold 4, Elizabeth Forward 0 -- Lorenzo Glasser threw a six-hit shutout as the Rams beat the visiting Warriors in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Glasser, who walked one and struck out one, delivered a run-scoring single in a three-run second inning.
Mason Suss and Brad Banaszak both had two hits for Ringgold (2-5, 4-6) which also got an RBI from Remington Lessman.
Losing pitcher Nate Ratica singled twice for Elizabeth Forward (4-4, 5-4).
Fox Chapel 5, Belle Vernon 3 -- Jacob Patterson doubled and was the winning pitcher as the Foxes beat visiting Belle Vernon in a non-section game.
Tommy Fravel had three hits and an RBI for Fox Chapel (6-5) which also got two hits and an RBI from Zach Johnston.
Patterson pitched five innings and Will Burger went the final two frames to earn the save for Fox Chapel (6-5).
Brady Hoffman had two hits and two RBIs for the Leopards (3-8) who also got a double from Tanner Moody.
Southmoreland 4, Charleroi 2 -- Brok Potoka’s two-run single keyed a three-run fifth inning that lifted the visiting Scotties to a Section 4-AAA victory over the Cougars.
Potoka had two hits and ended up with three RBIs. Ty Keffer also had an RBI for Southmoreland (5-2, 6-3). Winning pitcher Anthony Govern went the distance. He struck out three and gave up just one earned run.
Jack Beveridge had three hits for Charleroi (3-4, 5-4).
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 2 -- Max Kallock hit a home run and had three RBIs as the host Centurions knocked off the visiting Maples in a Section 2-A game.
Ryan Appleby tripled for GCC (6-2, 7-2) which also got three hits from Wade Boyle.
Landan Stevenson and Daniel Fox each drove in a run and AJ Vanata doubled for Mapletown (0-7, 2-8)
West Greene 8, Monessen 0 -- Dalton Lucey pitched six strong innings and Morgan Kiger drove in three runs with a double and a single as the Pioneers blanked the host Greyhounds in a Section 2-A game.
Lucey game up just one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts for West Greene (6-0, 8-3). Hunter Hamilton contributed a triple.
Losing pitcher Jack Sacco allowed just one earned run on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts for Monessen (2-6, 2-8).
Bethel Park 6, Connellsville 4 -- Cody Geddes had three hits and David Kessler tripled and doubled as the Black Hawks (6-2, 9-2) beat the Falcons in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Kace Shearer and Logan Kemp both doubled for Connellsville (2-6, 4-9).
Beth-Center 5, Bentworth 4 -- The Bulldogs (4-3, 4-5) nipped the host Bearcats (4-3, 4-4) in a Section 1-AA game.
High school softball
Belle Vernon 7, Charleroi 0 -- Talia Ross tossed a three-hitter and Ashley Joll knocked in five runs with three hits, including a triple, as the Lady Leopards shut down host Charleroi in a non-section game.
Ross walked four and struck out 14.
Abby Fabin had two hits and Mia Zubovic had two RBIs for Belle Vernon (5-4-1).
Tyler Perok doubled for the Lady Cougars (3-4). Losing pitcher Sofia Celaschi gave up 10 hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts.
Chartiers-Houston 15, Monessen 0 -- Ella Richey and Nicolette Kloes each homered as the Lady Bucs trounced the host Lady Greyhounds (0-6) in a non-section game.
Emily Swarrow had three hits and three RBIs for Chartiers-Houston (10-1) which also got doubles from winning pitcher Meadow Ferri and Kaileigh Walton.
Ferri threw a three-hitter.
Bentworth 9, California 8 -- Kayla O’Dell tripled and doubled as the Lady Bearcats rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat the visiting Lady Trojans in a Section 3-AA game.
Bentworth (4-4, 4-5) trailed by five after three innings and by three going into the bottom of the sixth when they put together a five-run rally.
Winning pitcher Willow Eckels allowed one run in the seventh but stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout to end the game.
Kylie Glaze had two RBIs and a triple for the Lady Bearcats who also got two hits and two RBIs from Jaclyn Tatar.
Kera Urick had two hits, including a double, and Gabby Pendo contributed a double and two RBIs for California (1-4, 2-5) which also got a double from Jordyn Cruse.
McGuffey 18, Brownsville 3 – Julia Barr hit a grand slam and a single in collecting five RBIs as the Lady Highlanders romped over the visiting Lady Falcons in a Section 3-AAA game.
Faith Ealy had two hits and four RBIs for McGuffey (2-3, 2-3) which also got two doubles and three RBIs from Cadence Jack.
Juliana Angeline led Brownsville (0-6, 0-9) with a triple and two RBIs.
