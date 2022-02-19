Brownsville gave sixth-seeded Keystone Oaks a battle before the host Golden Eagles pulled away in the second half for a 71-43 win in a WPIAL Class AAA girls basketball first-round playoff game Friday night.
The 11th-seeded Lady Falcons (8-12) led 11-9 after the first quarter. Keystone Oaks surged to a 28-22 halftime lead then outscored Brownsville 43-21 the rest of the way.
Emma Seto led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 22 points in her final game.
“I thought we played well defensively and played a really good first quarter and first half,” Brownsville coach Patty Columbia said. “We were up by five midway through the second quarter and then Emma picked up her third foul. I really think when that happened, when she went out, the girls rely on her so much that they panicked a little bit. Our youth surfaced and then Keystone had a run right before halftime.
“The momentum shifted their way and we couldn’t recover from it. We thought we had a chance. I’m kind of second-guessing taking Emma out, maybe I should’ve left in her even with the three fouls.”
Zhariah Reed followed Seto with nine points for the Lady Falcons and Meghan Velosky added eight points.
The Golden Eagles (13-9) put five players in double figures led by Alayna Wagner’s 18 points. Erin Neal had 17 and was followed by Bailey Rieg (14), Janya Scott (12) and Francesca Pacak (10).
“It was still a very good season,” Columbia said. “I’m very pleased with how it went.
“I’m excited looking forward. I know we’re losing Emma, which is a lot, but everybody else is coming back and we have a nice corps of eighth-graders coming in so we’re hoping to try to build on that.”
Laurel 61, Charleroi 38 -- Danielle Pontius scored 24 points as the eighth-seeded Lady Spartans rolled past visiting Charleroi in a WPIAL Class AAA first-round playoff game.
Laurel (13-10) led 17-7, 36-18 and 51-32 at the quarter breaks.
Johnna Hill scored 15 pointsand Tori Atkins had 12 for the Lady Spartans.
McKenna DeUnger led the ninth-seeded Lady Cougars with 14 points.
Boys basketball
Burrell 63, Elizabeth Forward 42 -- The seventh-seeded Buccaneers gradually pulled away to defeat the visiting 10th-seeded Warriors in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round playoff game.
Brandon Coury led Burrell (14-8) with 22 and Macky Bennis added 14.
The Buccaneers held leads of 13-9 after the first quarter, 30-21 at halftime and 42-32 after three quarters.
Isaiah Turner led Elizabeth Forward (14-9) with 15 points.
Lincoln Park 90, Yough 38 -- The fifth-seeded Lions exploded to a 68-19 halftime lead in coasting to a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round playoff win over the visiting Cougars.
Brandin Cummings paced Lincoln Park (16-6) with 24 points, Meleek Thomas had 18, and L.A. Pratt and DeAndre Moye chipped in with 11 apiece.
Terek Crosby scored 12 points for 12th-seeded Yough (13-10).
Eden Christian 54, Mapletown 16 -- The fifth-seeded Warriors shut down 12th-seeded Mapletown’s offense in securing a WPIAL Class A first-round playoff win.
Eden Christian built a 14-5 lead in the first quarter then took complete control by outscoring the visiting Maples 24-2 in the second for a 38-7 halftime lead.
Ryan Merrick led the Warriors (13-8) with 12 points.
Landan Stevenson and AJ Vanata each scored four points for Mapletown (9-10).
Leechburg 84, West Greene 30 -- The sixth-seeded Blue Devils put five players in double figures in cruising to a WPIAL Class A first-round victory over visiting West Greene.
Leechburg led 17-8 after the first quarter and 42-24 at halftime, then continued to pile it on in the second half, outscoring the 11th-seeded Pioneers 42-6 over the final two frames.
Ian Van Dyne led West Greene (7-16) with 10 points.
Eli Rich scored 20 points for the Blue Devils (18-3). Marcus Cleveland followed with 14, Tyler Foley and Braylan Lovelace had 13 apiece, and Owen McDermott added 12.
