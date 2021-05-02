Bentworth’s offensive exploded for 25 hits as the Lady Bearcats buried host California, 20-6, in a six-inning Section 3-AA softball game Saturday.
Jessica Rothka drove in three runs with four hits, including a home run, and scored four runs, Jaclyn Tatar smacked three singles and a double and Sydney DiNardo also had four hits for the Lady Bearcats (3-6, 4-8). Jocelyn Babirad knocked in four runs with a triple, double and single and Emily O’Dell also had four RBIs with a double and a single. Mackenzie Aloe chipped in with three hits.
Tatar was the winning pitcher. Kera Urick took the loss.
Makayla Boda had three hits to lead the Lady Trojans (2-6, 4-10).
Penn-Trafford 5, Connellsville 1 — Sarah Eisenhuth went 3 for 3 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs to power first-place Penn-Trafford past host Connellsville in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Emma Little and Brooke Cleland also homered for the Lady Warriors (8-0, 10-3).
Winning pitcher Mia Smith threw a four-hitter.
Madison Kinneer was 2 for 2 with a triple for the Lady Falcons (3-4, 8-5). Jena Hixson was the losing pitcher.
Uniontown 3, Laurel Highlands 1 — The Lady Raiders (4-6, 5-8) defeated visiting Laurel Highlands (0-9, 1-11) in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Baseball
Bethel Park 2, Connellsville 0 — Evan Holewinski threw a two-hit shutout as first-place Bethel Park edged Connellsville in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Cody Geddes doubled and drove in the game’s only runs in the first and third innings for the Black Hawks (7-0, 11-2). Holewinski struck out eight and walked none.
Gage Gillott was the tough-luck loser for Connellsville (4-2, 6-6), allowing just the two runs on two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
