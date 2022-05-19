Jaclyn Tatar fired a four-hit shutout to propel 14th-seeded Bentworth to a stunning 1-0 victory over No. 3 Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Class AA first-round softball playoff game at Norwin High School on Thursday.
Tatar walked one and struck out four as the Lady Bearcats (5-9), the fourth-place team out of Section 3, advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 6 OLSH on Monday.
The Lady Rams (14-4), who finished first in Section 2, had won 13 of their previous 14 games but were without injured pitching ace Maddie Griffin. Cheyenne Piper took over duties in the circle for Ligonier Valley and pitched well in defeat, surrendering just five hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts.
Bentworth scored the only run of the game on Kyleigh Glaze's RBI single which brought in Jocelyn Babirad, who had also singled, in the third inning.
The Lady Rams' Lyla Barr singled and eventually reached third base with two outs in the seventh inning before Tatar got the final out.
Ruby Wallace doubled for Ligonier Valley.
Belle Vernon 10, New Castle 5 -- Lexi Daniels drove in four runs with two hits, including a two-run homer, as the sixth-seeded Lady Leopards knocked off No. 11 New Castle in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round game at Plum High School.
Belle Vernon moves on to Monday's quarterfinals where they will play No. 3 Burrell, which received a first-round bye.
Ashely Joll and Mia Zubovic each had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Leopards (12-7-1) who also got a double and an RBI from both Abby Fabian and Olivia Kolowitz.
Winning pitcher Talia Ross allowed four hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
Juliann Evans and losing pitcher Morgan Piatt both homered for the Red Hurricane (6-9) who also got a double, single and two RBIs from Raequelle Yough.
High school baseball
Beaver 4, Elizabeth Forward 2 -- JJ Shallcross's two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the fifth-seeded Bobcats a dramatic walk-off win over the 12th-seeded Warriors in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round playoff game at Fox Chapel High School.
Liam Dorsky had two hits, including a double, for Beaver (13-5) which also got a double from Mason Lang.
The Bobcats advance to Monday's quarterfinals will they will take on fourth-seeded Laurel Highlands.
Isaiah Hart and Logan Cherepko both singled twice and knocked in a run for Elizabeth Forward (8-8).
