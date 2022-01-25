Albert Gallatin pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and the Lady Colonials made the slim lead stand Monday night for a key 45-43 victory over Thomas Jefferson in Section 3-AAAAA action.
Albert Gallatin (10-3) pulls into a second-place tie with Thomas Jefferson at 5-2.
The Lady Jaguars led 13-8 after the first quarter, but Albert Gallatin rallied to tie the game at 23 heading into halftime.
Thomas Jefferson (8-8) regained the lead in the third quarter, 31-29, but the home team outscored the Lady Jaguars in the fourth quarter, 16-12, for the win.
"We pulled away a little bit in the fourth quarter. We got up four and they laid one in at the end of the game," said Albert Gallatin coach Craig Hoone. "It was a close game, neck to neck. It was a hard-fought game."
The Lady Colonials fell at Thomas Jefferson to open the section, so Hoone and his squad were looking to avenge the loss.
"This is what we've been shooting for. We lost to them the last time," said Hoone.
Hoone looks to keep the train rolling this week with games at Ringgold Thursday and Uniontown Friday. The Uniontown game was rescheduled from the first half of the section schedule.
"That's the plan," Hoone said of keeping the win streak alive.
Gianna Michaux led Albert Gallatin with 13 points. Courtlyn Turner scored 11 and Elizabeth Murtha added 10.
Thomas Jefferson's Graci Fairman and Laekyn Flinn shared game-scoring honors with 15 points apiece.
Trinity 69, Laurel Highlands 26 -- The Lady Hillers scored all the points they needed in the first quarter for a Section 3-AAAAA home victory.
Trinity (7-0, 12-1) led 29-2 at halftime and 39-12 at halftime.
Trinity's Alyssa Clutter scored a game-high 28 points. Claudia Cappelli finished with 18 points and Eden Williamson added 15.
Laurel Highlands slips to 0-8 in the section and 0-17 overall.
Connellsville 53, Ringgold 24 -- The Lady Falcons helped their chances of securing a Section 3-AAAAA playoff berth with a victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Connellsville (3-5, 5-10) led 15-7, 20-10 and 38-14 at the quarter breaks.
Hillary Claycomb led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 20 points.
Kirra Gerard scored 10 points for Ringgold (2-4, 5-10).
Southmoreland 53, Ligonier Valley 25 -- The Lady Scots rolled to a Section 3-AAAA victory at Ligonier.
Southmoreland (6-1, 12-2) led 22-6 after the first quarter and 41-11 at halftime.
Gracie Spadaro scored a game-high 14 points for the Lady Scotts. Olivia Cernuto finished with 11 points. Delaynie Morvosh and Maddie Moore both scored 10 points.
Madison Marinchak led the Lady Rams (0-7, 1-13) with 12 points.
Belle Vernon 58, Yough 46 -- The Lady Leopards pulled into the lead in the second quarter on their way to a Section 3-AAAA home victory.
Belle Vernon (7-1, 12-3) led 29-18 at halftime and 48-35 after the third quarter.
The Lady Leopards' Jenna Dawson scored a career-high 22 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers. Viva Kreis and Farrah Reader both finished with 11 points. Tessa Rodriguez contributed nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Laney Gerdich scored 18 points and Autumn Matthews added 14 points for the Lady Cougars (2-5, 4-11).
West Mifflin 42, Mount Pleasant 37 -- The Lady Titans rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Lady Vikings.
Mount Pleasant (1-5, 6-8) led 26-25 after the third quarter. West Mifflin carried the fourth quarter, 17-11, for the win.
Alli Bailey led the Lady Vikings with 11 points. Tiffany Zelmore and Riley Gesinski both scored 10.
Savaughn Wimbs scored a game-high 14 points for West Mifflin (3-5, 4-13).
Bentworth 51, Washington 26 -- The Lady Bearcats rolled to a Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Washington.
Bentworth (2-5, 4-9) led 20-3 after the first quarter and 34-16 at halftime.
Laura Vittone paced the Lady Bearcats with a game-high 17 points. Makenzie Aloe scored 16 and Amber Sallee added 12.
Marena Malone and Amari Oakley both scored six points for Washington (0-8, 1-12).
Indiana 61, Uniontown 20 -- The visitors led 38-7 at halftime on its way to a non-section victory.
Katie Kovalchick led Indiana (10-3) with 16 points. Isabella Antonacci added 11.
Summer Hawk scored eight points for the Lady Raiders (5-7). Ava Hair added six.
Charleroi 63, California 44 -- McKenna DeUnger scored 29 points to lead the visiting Lady Cougars to a non-section victory.
Charleroi (8-7) led 13-11, 29-22 and 54-30 at the quarter breaks.
Riley Jones added 17 points for the Lady Cougars.
Kendelle Weston led California (8-6) with 11 points. Rakiyah Porter added 10.
West Greene 65, Fort Cherry 64 -- Anna Durbin's field goal before the buzzer lifted the visiting Lady Pioneers to a non-section victory at Fort Cherry.
The Lady Rangers (9-6) led 35-32 at halftime. West Greene rallied to tie the game at 43 in the third quarter, but a late quarter run by Fort Cherry put the lead to 50-43.
West Greene (13-3) outscored Fort Cherry in the fourth quarter, 22-14, for the win.
Durbin finished with a game-high 23 points. Brooke Barner scored 14 and Kasie Meek added 11.
Raney Staub paced the Lady Rangers with 21 points. Dana Sinatra finished with 15 points and Ava Menzies added 10.
Carmichaels 49, Jefferson-Morgan 33 -- The Lady Mikes built a big halftime lead for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Carmichaels (4-8) led 22-5 after the first quarter and 39-11 at halftime.
Sophia Zalar led the way for the Lady Mikes with a game-high 26 points. Megan Voithofer added nine points.
Savannah Clark paced Jefferson-Morgan (1-12) with 16 points. Kayla Larkin finished with nine points.
Boys basketball
Monessen 61, Propel Andrew Street 29 -- The Greyhounds built a 36-20 halftime lead on their way to a non-section road victory.
Leonaj Thomas led Monessen (11-4) with a game-high 16 points. Lorenzo Gardner scored 11, and Kiante Robinson and Kody Kuhns both finished with 10.
Ahmir Calhoun scored 14 points and Christian Terry added 12 for Propel Andrew Street (2-11).
Waynesburg Central 68, West Greene 57 -- The Raiders survived the Pioneers' fourth-quarter rally for a non-section road victory.
Waynesburg (7-7) led 15-4 after the first quarter and 39-16 at halftime. The lead grew to 61-33 after three quarters.
The Pioneers (4-13) controlled the fourth quarter, outscoring the visitors, 24-7.
Hudson Pincavitch paced the Raiders with a game-high 20 points. Dawson Fowler scored 17 and Jacob Mason added 16.
Ian Van Dyne scored 18 points for West Greene.
Indiana 66, Southmoreland 58 -- The home team led throughout the game for a non-section victory over the Scotties.
Indiana (3-10) led 17-7, 30-24 and 45-37 at the quarter breaks.
Ty Keffer scored a game-high 27 points for Southmoreland (5-8).
Ethan Kutz led Indiana with 26 points points. Stanford Webb scored 16 and Noah Hutton added 13.
Plum 43, California 36 -- The Mustangs forced overtime and then outscored the Trojans in overtime, 9-2, for a non-section victory.
California (4-11) led 13-11 after the first quarter and 26-13 at halftime. Plum (5-10) cut into the Trojans' lead, trailing 33-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs outscored California in the fourth quarter, 7-1, to force overtime.
Hunter Assad scored eight points for California.
Austin Hereda led Plum with 16 points. Cameron Ross added 12.
Beth-Center 55, Frazier 49 -- The Bulldogs controlled the first half and then held on in the final 16 minutes for a non-section victory over the visiting Commodores.
Beth-Center (3-9) led 38-20 at halftime. Frazier outscored the Bulldogs in the second half, 29-17.
Ruben Miller led the Bulldogs with a game-high 23 points. Colby Kuhns finished with 17.
Keyshaun Thompson scored 15 points for Frazier. Brennan Stewart finished with 11 and Isaac Thomas added 10.
Women's basketball
Gannon 61, California (Pa.) 54 -- Gannon pulled away in the middle quarters for a PSAC West road victory over the Vulcans.
California led 14-13 after the first quarter, but Gannon outscored the home team over the next two quarters, 29-17.
Dejah Terrell led the Vulcans (4-3, 9-3) with 19 points and 19 rebounds. Ciaira Loyd added 12.
Samantha Pirosko scored 15 points for Gannon (8-2, 13-2). Emma Wright finished with 14 points and Emily Poling added 10.
Men's basketball
Chatham 80, Waynesburg 63 -- Chatham led 29-24 at halftime and then outscored the Yellow Jackets in the second half, 51-39, for a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory.
Nijon Kirman scored a game-high 23 points for Waynesburg (6-3, 10-6). Jansen Knotts finished with 16 points and Matt Popeck added 10.
Marcos Cintron led Chatham (6-1, 11-1) with 20 points. Brandon Lavernia scored 19 points and Malik Potter added 17.
California (Pa.) 80, Gannon 59 -- The Vulcans led 45-23 in the first half for a PSAC West victory over visiting Gannon.
Philip Alston had another double-double for California (7-3, 12-4) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Preston Boswell scored 16 points. Brent Pegram, Zyan Collins and Keith Palek III all finished with 12 points.
Lance-Amir Paul led Gannon (5-4, 8-5) with a game-high 24 points. Alonde LeGrand scored 13.
