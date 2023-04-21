There are big innings in softball but "big" doesn't seem to quite fit what Albert Gallatin did in the second inning at Ringgold on Thursday afternoon.
Perhaps "mammoth" is a more accurate adjective.
The Lady Colonials exploded for 23 runs in their second at bat on their way to a 25-2, three-inning Section 2-AAAA victory over the Lady Rams.
The "mammoth" frame included 16 hits and turned a 1-0 deficit into a 22-run advantage.
The one inning alone jacked AG's runs per game average from 5.6 to 7.2.
Albert Gallatin (3-5, 6-5) wound up with 18 hits for the game with Hannah Dunham blasting a two-run homer and a single and Alexis Metts stroking a pair of doubles and a single.
Winning pitcher Ashley Metts allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts and added a double and a single with the bat, as did Avery Walls.
The Lady Colonials also got a double from Mya Glisan and two hits apiece from Ally Sharpnack, Mia Myers and Maelee Detrick. Sharpnack had five RBIs while Dunham and Leah Myers each had four.
Frazier 15, Monessen 0 -- Delaney Warnick had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs as the Lady Commodores rolled by the visiting Lady Greyhounds in a four-inning Section 3-A game.
Maria Felsher also had three hits with two RBIs and scored four runs and winning pitcher Madison Bednar singled twice and knocked in three runs for first-place Frazier (6-0, 7-1) which also got two doubles from Grace Vaughn and a triple and two RBIs from Emi Bednar.
Madison Bednar allowed two hits and not walks with three strikeouts to tossing the shutout.
Losing pitcher Joey Hurst had both hits for Monessen (4-3, 4-4).
Yough 14, South Allegheny 0 -- Katie Proctor went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Makayla Spoonhoward also had three hits and an RBI as the visiting Lady Cougars blanked the host Lady Gladiators in a Section 3-AAA game.
Winning pitcher Adoria Waldier coughed up just one hit and no walks while striking out three and also had a double and an RBI. McKenzie Pritts homered and drove in four runs and Kaylin Ritenour had a double and two RBIs for Yough (4-2, 6-2) which also got two hits from Abbey Zuraw and a double from Madi Horvat.
Cadence McBride had the lone hit for the South Allegheny (0-9, 1-10). Sydney Gordon was the losing pitcher.
High school baseball
Frazier 9, Jefferson-Morgan 8 -- Chase Fulmer had two doubles, a single, two RBIs and scored the winning from third base on Brock Alekson's ground ball to give the Commodores a walk-off non-section victory over the visiting Rockets.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-9) trailed 8-6 going into the seventh inning but scored twice to tie it when Deakyn Dehoet hit an run-scoring triple and came home on the last of his five stolen bases in the game.
Alekson was the winning pitcher in relief of Logan Brown who gave up one run on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts in four innings but took a no-decision.
Aidan Hardy and Eli Cernuska had two hits apiece for Frazier (5-6) which also got a triple and two RBIs from Dailan McManus.
John Woodward had three hits, including a triple, Dehoet had two hits and Jaymison Robinson doubled and singled for the Rockets.
Deyton Marion, the third pitcher of the game for J-M, took the loss. Starter Drew Adams surrendered five runs on seven hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.
Waynesburg 5, California 0 -- Mason Switalski threw a two-hitter and Lincoln Pack had a double, single and an RBI as the Raiders shut out the visiting Trojans in a non-section game.
Switalski struck out eight and singled twice for Waynesburg (4-5).
Losing pitcher Ricky Lawson doubled for California (7-7).
Washington 10, Monessen 0 -- Michael Shallcross had two RBIs in the Prexies' non-section win over the visiting Greyhounds.
William Callan was the winning pitcher for Washington (4-7).
R.J. DiEugenio had two hits for Monessen (1-9). Ethan Koper was the losing pitcher.
Other scores: Northern Garrett, Md., 11, Albert Gallatin 0; Bentworth 11, Mapletown 2; Penn-Trafford 6, Ringgold 3.
