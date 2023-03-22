Alexis Metts went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as Albert Gallatin made Gary Serock's return as head coach a successful one with a 9-1 win at Mapletown in a non-section high school softball game Tuesday.
Serock, who previously coached the Lady Colonials during a 10-year stint that ended with the program's first PIAA appearance in 2018, was brought back this season after a four-year hiatus.
Winning pitcher Ashley Metts struck out 10 while allowing three walks and four hits in five shutout innings and also had a double and two RBIs.
Hayden Chipps was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Mia Myers and Mya Glisan each had two hits and Leah Myers drove in two runs for AG (1-0).
The game was scoreless through four innings before Albert Gallatin put up four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Losing pitcher Devan Clark struck out six and walked four for the Lady Maples (0-1) who scored their lone run on an RBI single by Alexis Perry in the seventh inning.
Carmichaels 12, Beth-Center 1 -- Carys McConnell drove in three runs with a pair of triples and pitched a three-hitter as the visiting Lady Mikes cruised past the Lady Bulldogs in a five-inning non-section game.
Ali Jacobs was 3-for-3 with a triple, double and three RBIs, Ashton Batis had a double, single, two RBIs and two runs, Kendall Ellsworth tripled and Kaitlyn Waggett doubled for Carmichaels (2-0),
McConnell, who scored three runs, struck out five and walked four. Sophia Zalar contributed a single, two runs and two stolen bases for the Lady Mikes.
Emily Kroscko had two hits for Beth-Center (0-1) and Amber Strosnider drove in Kyleigh McDaniel for the Lady Bulldogs' lone run in the fifth. Losing pitcher Gianna Peterson struck out three and walked five.
West Greene 15, Clay-Battelle 1 -- London Whipkey knocked in three runs with a pair of triples as the Lady Pioneers romped over host Clay-Battelle (0-1) in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Peyton Gilbert struck out 10 and added a double with the bat and Ella Scott had three RBIs for West Greene (1-0).
Ringgold 12, California 5 -- Alice Ramous smacked three hits, scored twice and was the winning pitcher in the Lady Rams' non-section victory over the host Lady Trojans.
Camryn Bucci contributed a double, two singles, two RBIs and a run and Emma Nolff had a triple, single, two RBIs and three runs for Ringgold (1-0) which also got a double and two RBIs from Dani Vecchio and a double from Cadence Harding.
Kendall Griffin had two hits for California (0-1). Kera Urick took the loss.
Elizabeth Forward 1, Preble (Wisc.) 0 -- Shelby Telegdy fired a no-hitter and Julia Resnik knocked in the game's lone run to give the Lady Warriors a non-section win over Preble of Wisconsin and wrap up a perfect 3-0 trip to Orlando, Florida.
Telegdy, who had seven strikeouts, also doubled, as did Lauren Vay and Bella Gimiliano for EF.
Norwin 8, Mount Pleasant 3 --Emma Novotnak had three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Knights (1-1) in a non-section win over the visiting Lady Vikings.
Sophia Smithnosky had two hits, including a double, for Mount Pleasant (1-1) which also got a triple from Ella Alekson.
Baseball
McGuffey 17, Frazier 7 -- Jacob Ross went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the Highlanders' non-section victory over the visiting Commodores.
Ryan Keith also had four RBIs with a double and a single for McGuffey (1-0) which also got a double, single and two RBIs from Sam Stout. Brogan Meighen, who contributed two hits and two RBIs, earned the win with three innings of relief, allowing one hit, one walk with three strikeouts.
Tyler Monack had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead Frazier (0-1). Dailan McManus contributed a single, RBI and three runs. Brock Alekson was the losing pitcher.
Peters Township 7, Ringgold 2 -- Joseph Bedillion had three hits, including a home run, and Jackson Natili hit a three-run homer to power the Indians past the host Rams in a non-section game.
Jack Lutte added a pair of doubles for Peters Township (1-0). Vincent Sarcone was the winning pitcher.
Ashton Ray doubled for Ringgold (1-1).
Washington 12, Monessen 1 -- Michael Shallcross drove in two runs with a triple and a double as the Prexies cruised to a non-section win over the host Greyhounds.
Winning pitcher Zakery Burt and David Lutes both hit a two-run double for Washington (1-1).
Losing pitcher R.J. DiEugenio had 11 strikeouts for Monessen (0-2).
