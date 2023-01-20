Courtlyn Turner rang up a game-high 25 points to help Albert Gallatin keep its playoff hopes alive with a 67-33 win over visiting Thomas Jefferson in Section 3-AAAAA girls basketball action Thursday night.
The victory pulled the Lady Colonials (2-5, 7-8) into a fifth-place tie with the Lady Jaguars (2-5, 8-8) and within one game of fourth-place Latrobe. The top four teams in the section qualify for the postseason.
Mya Glisan added 16 points for AG which also got 12 points from Gianna Michaux.
Albert Gallatin led 14-7 after one quarter and 25-14 at halftime then put the game away but outscoring TJ 25-8 in the third quarter to go up 50-22.
Laekyn Flynn had 17 points for Thomas Jefferson.
Elizabeth Forward 79, Ringgold 36 -- The first-place Lady Warriors marched past the visiting Lady Rams to remain unbeaten in Section 3-AAAA play.
Michelle Jellison and Alyssa Terza both scored 17 points for Elizabeth Forward (7-0, 12-4) which also got 14 points from Chloe Zombek.
The Lady Warriors, who have won 10 of their last 11 games, rolled to a 25-5 lead in the first quarter and were up 38-16 at halftime and 58-30 after three.
The Lady Rams' Abbey Whaley tallied 17 points to tie Jellison and Terza as the game's leading scorers. Angelina Massey followed with 16 points for Ringgold (2-5, 4-11).
Beth-Center 51, Frazier 45 -- The Lady Bulldogs earned their first Section 4-AA win of the season by upending the visiting Lady Commodores.
Lauren Brown and Violet Trump paced Beth-Center (1-6, 4-11) with 12 points apiece.
Frazier (2-6, 5-9) held a 15-13 advantage after the first quarter but Beth-Center surged to a 34-27 halftime lead. The Lady Commodores fought back to within 42-38 after three quarters but the hosts secured the win with a 9-7 edge in the final frame.
Delaney Warnick topped the Lady Commodores in scoring with 12 points to tie Brown and Trump for game-high honors. Frazier fell two games behind fourth-place Carmichaels with the loss.
Belle Vernon 52, West Mifflin 36 -- The Lady Leopards maintained their grip on second place in Section 3-AAAA with a win over the visiting Lady Titans.
Belle Vernon (6-1, 10-6) built a 16-10 lead in the first quarter and was up 27-22 at halftime before pulling away with a 17-8 edge in the third quarter that made it 44-30.
Jenna Dawson totaled 12 points, five steals and four rebounds, and Farah Reader contributed eight points and 14 boards for the Lady Leopards who also got five assists, four rebounds and three steals from Tessa Rodriguez.
West Mifflin (4-3, 6-8) was paced by Savaghn Wimbs with 10 points.
Belle Vernon remained one game in back of first-place Elizabeth Forward.
Penn-Trafford 71, Connellsville 28 -- Hillary Claycomb scored her 200th point of the season, but the Lady Warriors returned home with the Section 3-AAAAA win.
Claycomb scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Falcons (0-7, 0-13).
Penn-Trafford (5-2, 11-3) built a 19-point lead in the first quarter and extended the advantage to 37-13 at halftime.
Lauren Martin led the visitors with 18 points. Anna Aquinto added 13.
Chartiers-Houston 66, California 19 -- The second-place Lady Bucs' defense held the Lady Trojans under 20 points in cruising to a Section 4-AA victory.
Anna Thomas had 20 points for Chartiers-Houston (6-1, 10-6) which stayed within one game of section-leading Washington. Ava Capozzoli followed with 16 points and Kaydan Buckingham added 12 points.
Sam Smichnik scored seven points for California (4-3, 7-8) which remained in third place.
Washington 58, Bentworth 27 -- Olivia Woods scored 18 points as the Lady Prexies gradually pulled away for a Section 4-AA win over the host Lady Bearcats.
Washington (7-0, 11-4) led 15-4, 26-12 and 39-21 at the quarter breaks.
Amar Oakly added 13 points for the Lady Prexies.
Amber Sallee topped Bentworth (2-6, 4-12) in scoring with 12 points.
Yough 40, Southmoreland 29 -- The Lady Cougars outscored visiting Southmoreland 20-9 in the middle two quarters and that proved to be the difference in their non-section win.
Yough (7-8) held a slim 12-11 advantage after the first quarter but then surged to leads of 22-15 at halftime and 32-20 after three quarters.
The Lady Cougars' Makalya Chewing led all scorers with 18 points.
Maddie Moore tallied nine points for the Lady Scotties (1-15).
Boys basketball
Brownsville 42, Jefferson-Morgan 26 -- Rylan Johnson scored a career-high 22 points to help lift the Falcons over host Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section clash.
The Rockets (10-6) led 11-8 after the first quarter but Brownsville (7-5) bounced back to go up 19-15 at halftime and extended the margin to 34-24 after three quarters.
Troy Wright led the way for Jefferson-Morgan with 17 points.
Monessen 57, East Allegheny 41 -- Monessen extended its winning streak to 13 with a non-section triumph over the visiting Wildcats.
The Class A Greyhounds' (13-1) only loss of the season came in their opener to undefeated Class AAAA power South Allegheny.
Monessen led EA 20-10, 29-17 and 47-24 at the quarter breaks.
Lorenzo Gardner tossed in a game-high 30 points for the Greyhounds who also got 14 points from Jaisean Blackman and 10 points from Tyvaughn Kershaw.
Brennan Rutledge tallied 17 points to pace Class AAAA East Allegheny (2-9).
