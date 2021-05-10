Madison Bednar was 4 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs and threw an abbreviated no-hitter as Frazier hammered host Beth-Center, 20-1 in three innings, in a Section 3-AA softball game Monday.
Victoria Washinski knocked in five runs with a home run and two doubles and Rylee Evans also had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the first-place Lady Commodores (10-0, 13-3) who also got a triple, two singles and four RBIs from Jensyn Hartman.
Delaney Warnick also homered and Skylar Hone added two singles in Frazier’s 18-hit attack.
The Lady Commodores scored 12 runs in the first inning.
Gianna Petersen took the loss for the Lady Bulldogs (2-7, 4-8).
Laurel Highlands 17, Ringgold 5 — Payton Vitikacs and Lexi Grimm hit home runs as Laurel Highlands defeated visiting Ringgold for its first Section 2-AAAA win of the season.
Bri Hunt was the winning pitcher.
The Fillies improve to 1-10 in the section and 2-12 overall. The Lady Rams fall to 1-10 and 2-13.
Mapletown 10, Monessen 0 — Madi Blaker fired a five-inning no-hitter as playoff-bound Mapletown blanked visiting Monessen in a Section 2-A game.
Blaker struck out two and walked none.
Taylor Vanata had two hits, including a two-run single in the fifth inning when the Lady Maples (5-2, 7-5) scored eight runs to invoke the mercy rule. Briell Price contributed a single and an RBI.
Hannah Yorty took the loss for the Lady Greyhounds (1-7, 1-11).
Elizabeth Forward 7, Belle Vernon 0 — Anna Resnick was 3 for 4 with a home run and a double and Kailey Larcinese threw a six-hit shutout as first-place Elizabeth Forward blanked visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Shelby Telegraph also homered and Grace Smith had three singles for the Lady Warriors (10-0, 13-2).
Larcinese struck out 16 and walked two.
Maren Metikosh was 3 for 4 with a double and Abby Fabin doubled twice for the Lady Leopards (6-5, 9-8).
Losing pitcher Sophie Godzak allowed nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
