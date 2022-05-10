Delaney Warnick drove in six runs with a home run and two singles as Frazier cruised past host Bentworth, 12-2 in six innings, to clinch sole possession of the Section 3-AA softball title on Tuesday.
Jensyn Hartman was 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and four runs and Emilia Bednar was 3 for 3 with an RBI for the unbeaten Lady Commodores (11-0, 13-0) who also got two hits and two RBIs from Maria Felsher and one hit and one RBI each from Grace Vaughn and Vicoria Washinski.
Winning pitcher Nicole Palmer allowed five hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts.
Losing pitcher Jaclyn Tatar had a double and an RBI for the Lady Bearcats (4-8, 4-9) who also got a double from Jocelyn Babirad.
Carmichaels 13, Beth-Center 3 — Ali Jacobs smacked four hits and drove in three runs and Sophia Zalar also had four hits, including a triple, with an RBI and four runs as the Lady Mikes rolled over host Beth-Center in a six-inning Section 3-AA game.
Kendall Ellsworth doubled, singled and knocked in a pair of runs and Grace Brown and Karissa Rohrer both had two hits and two RBIs for Carmichaels (8-3, 10-4) which also got one hit and one RBI apiece from Megan Voithofer and Macie Kraynak.
Winning pitcher Kaitlyn Waggett allowed three unearned runs on three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts.
Alexis Snyder had a single and two RBIs for Beth-Center (3-9, 3-10) which also got a double and an RBI from DoriAnn Hoover and a double from Katilynn Signorini.
Gianna Peterson was the losing pitcher.
McGuffey 4, Jefferson-Morgan 2 — Roxanne Painter and Julia Barr both doubled has the Lady Highlanders beat the host Lady Rockets in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Makenna Crothers allowed six hits and no walks with eight strikeouts for McGuffey (3-8).
Losing pitcher Jasmine Demaske had three hits, including a home run, for Jefferson-Morgan (6-6). She surrendered eight hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. Isabelle Bazzoli added a double for J-M.
Latrobe 11, Belle Vernon 0 — Jenna Tallman homered, singled and knocked in four runs and winning pitcher Kayla Williams had two hits and an RBI as the Lady Wildcats blanked the Lady Leopards in five-inning non-section game.
Maren Metikosh doubled for Belle Vernon (10-7-1). Olivia Kolowitz was the losing pitcher.
Latrobe improves to 9-6.
