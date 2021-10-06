Frazier remained unbeaten with a 3-0 sweep of host Charleroi in Section 3-AA girls volleyball action on Tuesday night.
The first-place Lady Commodores won by scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-22.
Jensyn Hartman led Frazier (8-0, 11-0) with 23 kills and Eliza Newcomer added seven kills. The Lady Commodores also got 11 blocks from Eliza Newcomer, 29 assists from Gracen Hartman, 20 digs from Molly Yauch, 22 service points from Maddie Stefancik and eight service points from Grace Vaughn.
The Lady Cougars fall to 1-6 in the section. Frazier hosts Beth-Center on Thursday.
Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 0 -- Riley Baker racked up 13 kills to spark the Lady Raiders to a Section 3-AAA victory over the host Lady Warriors (0-7).
All three sets were close but Uniontown prevailed in each one, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-22.
Abby Wystepek contributed 16 assists for the third-place Lady Raiders (5-2) and Neveah McCargo added 15 digs.
Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 2 -- Kendall Ellsworth had a solid all-around performance and the Lady Mikes regrouped after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to defeat the host Lady Scotties (4-4) in a Section 3-AA match.
A win would've leapfrogged Southmoreland over Carmichaels into third place in the section.
The Lady Mikes (5-2) won by scores of 25-21, 26-24, 15-25, 19-25 and 15-6.
Ellsworth totaled 37 assists, 23 digs, 17 service points and four aces. Beth Cree led the hosts with 15 kills while Aliyah Thomas and Sophia Zalar each had nine kills. The Lady Mikes also got 23 digs and 15 service points from Carlee Roberts, four aces from Macie Kraynak and three blocks from Zalar.
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Ella Menear totaled 13 kills, 12 digs and five aces as the first-place Lady Maples stayed perfect in Section 2-A play with a sweep of the visiting Lady Rockets.
Mapletown (8-0, 10-1) won by scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-7.
The Lady Maples' Krista Wilson contributed 10 kills and 15 digs, Macee Cree had 29 assists and 11 digs and Taylor Dusenberry added nine kills.
Finley Kramer led Jefferson-Morgan (3-5, 4-7) with 15 digs. The Lady Rockets also got nine digs from Mia Baker, four blocks from Isabelle Bazzoli and three kills from Anna Uveges.
California 3, Avella 2 -- The Lady Trojans pulled out the final two sets to earn a hard-fought Section 2-A victory at Avella (1-7).
California survived by scores of 18-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 and 18-16.
The second-place Lady Trojans (7-1) were paced by Tayla Pascoe's 33 digs, six kills and five aces. Gianna O'Brien led California with eight kills, McKenna Hewitt followed with seven kills and Alexis Sherman added six kills.
The Lady Trojans also got 46 digs from Jordyn Cruse and 22 assists from Gianna Grillo.
Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 0 -- The first-place Jaguars improved to 8-0 in Section 3-AAA with a win over the host Fillies.
TJ won by scores of 25-11, 25-19 and 25-9. Emily Fleenor had five kills for LH (4-4) which also got six digs from Adrienne Mattey and five assists from Morgan Wheeler.
Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 1 -- The host Lady Pioneers grabbed the first set by a 25-18 score but the Lady Rangers (4-2) took the next three, 25-10, 25-12 and 25-19, to earn the Section 2-A victory.
Kasie Meek and London Whipkey led West Greene in kills with 12 and six, respectively. The Lady Pioneers (3-5, 7-6) also got 22 assists from BreAnn Jackson and 14 digs from Anna Durbin.
Burgettstown 3, Bentworth 2 -- The Lady Blue Devils (2-3) fended off the host Lady Bearcats to earn a Section 4-AA victory.
Burgettstown won by scores of 25-18, 14-25, 25-15, 10-25 and 15-10.
Chelsea Dindal had nine kills, 12 aces and four digs and Jocelyn Babirad contributed 25 assists, six digs, four aces and two kills for Bentworth (1-5).
The Lady Bearcats also got five kills and five aces from Grace Skerbetz, five kills, two aces and a block from Emily Wise, 10 aces and five digs from Leyton Cevarr and four kills from Sarah Schiccitano.
Other scores: Norwin 3, Connellsville 0; Waynesburg Central 3, Brownsville 0.
Boys soccer
Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 1 -- The Mustangs built a 3-0 on its way to a Section 3-AAA victory at Ringgold.
Laurel Highlands (8-3, 11-3) led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Joe Lemansky, assisted by Harry Radcliffe, and Manuel Olivares, assisted by Matt Lucas.
Nico Johns made it 3-0 early in the second half with an assist by Tim Lacek.
The Rams (4-7, 5-7) avoided the shutout when David Molissee scored on a penalty kick with 1:19 remaining.
Tatcher Wilson stopped four shots for LH while Aiden Whaley made 10 saves for Riniggold.
Yough 5, Brownsville 1 -- Joe Obeldobel recorded a hat trick in the first half as the third-place Cougars fought off the Falcons in a Section 3-AA match.
A flurry of goals early in the first half ended with Yough (6-3, 6-5) up 2-1 as Obeldobel scored at the 33:28 mark, Derrick Tarpley answered for Brownsville just 18 seconds later with an assist from Owen Haluska and then Obeldobel found the net again only 1:25 after that.
Obeldobel added his third goal at 27:45 and the Cougars' Zander Aird scored with 10:11 remaining in the half to make it 4-1.
Aird notched the final goal of the night with 8:04 left in the game.
Bryce Fisher made 14 saves for the Falcons (1-8, 2-10-1) who will celebrate Senior Night when they host Waynesburg Central in a 7 p.m. match.
Brentwood 12, California 1 -- The Spartans were shut out in the first half before exploding after intermission to pull away from the host Trojans in a Section 4-A match.
After California goalkeeper Jack Sacco stymied it with nine first-half saves, Brentwood (5-3, 5-4) finally got on the board with two quick goals early in the second half.
California (2-7, 2-9) scored two of the next three goals, both by Darryl Ray, to get within 3-2 with 29 minutes left.
The Spartans kicked into high gear at that point and poured in nine more goals the rest of the way, even pressing the attack for more in the final seconds.
Charleroi 9, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Eben McIntyre scored four goals and Jacob Caruso had a hat trick as the first-place Cougars shut out the Raiders (3-5, 3-9) in a Section 3-AA match.
Joel Chambers and Landon Barcus also scored for Charleroi (10-0, 10-1).
Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 1 -- Ethan Bowser scored the Warriors' first goal then assisted on Will Sinay's game winner in the final minutes to give EF a Section 1-AA win over East Allegheny.
A victory would've lifted the Wild Cats (6-4, 7-4) into a second place tie with Elizabeth Forward (7-2, 8-2).
Other scores: Norwin 4, Connellsville 1; Thomas Jefferson 5, Uniontown 0; Trinity 4, Albert Gallatin 0; McGuffey 1, Mount Pleasant 0; Trinity Christian 12, Geibel Catholic 1; Chartiers-Houston 2, Beth-Center 0.
Girls soccer
Connellsville 15, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Mary Kate Lape rang up six goals, including the 100th of her career, and Jocelyn Gratchic poured in five goals as the first-place Lady Falcons (9-1, 10-2) blanked the host Colonials (1-9, 2-10) in a Section 2-AAA match.
Other scores: Steel Valley 7, Beth-Center 0.
