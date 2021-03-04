The Charleroi girls outscored Keystone Oaks in the second half, 36-28, but their rally fell a field goal short Wednesday night in a 54-52 loss at Keystone Oaks in a WPIAL Class AAA first round playoff game.
The Lady Panthers (11-7) led 16-11 after the first quarter an 26-19 at halftime.
Leena Henderson led Charleroi (8-9) with 20 points. McKenna DeUnger added 10.
Keystone Oaks’ Eriona Neal finished with a game-high 23 points. Lexy Wagner finished with 10.
North Catholic 78, Brownsville 31 — The top-seeded Lady Trojans scored all the points they needed in the first eight minutes for a WPIAL Class AAA first round playoff game victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
North Catholic led 32-7 after the first quarter and 53-14 at halftime.
Emma Seto paced Brownsville (3-10) with 16 points.
North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco scored a game-high 17 points. Dacia Lewandowski finished with 14 points.
Boys basketball
Shenago 60, Monessen 35 — The Wildcats led 41-12 at halftime and then cruised to a WPIAL Class AA first round playoff game victory over the visiting Greyhounds.
Reis Watkins led Shenango (16-7) with a game-high 15 points. Dalton Peters scored 14 points, and Ryan Lenhart and Brody McQuiston added 10 points apiece.
Kiantae Robinson scored 10 points for Monessen (10-8).
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 92, California 35 — The top-seeded Chargers scored over 20 points in each of the first three quarters to breeze to a WPIAL Class AA first round playoff game win over the visiting Trojans.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-0) led 27-6, 54-19 and 76-27 at the quarter breaks.
Payton Conte led California (5-6) with 11 points.
The Chargers’ Jake DiMichele poured in a game-high 33 points. Dante Spadafora scored 19 points and B.J. Vaughn Jr. added 12.
