Emma Augustine threw a three-inning no-hitter, blasted a home run and had three RBIs as host Yough rolled past visiting Uniontown, 15-0, in Section 2-AAAA softball action on Friday.
The Lady Cougars (8-1, 10-1) scored twice in the bottom of the first, five times in the second and eight times in the third to end the game on the 15-run mercy rule.
Sidney Bergman was 3-or-3 with a double and three runs, Madi Horvat was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs and McKenzie Pritts had two hits and three runs for Yough which also got two hits from Makayla Spoonhoward.
Kaylin Ritenour, Adoria Waldier, Katie Proctor, Bergman and Spoonhoward each had an RBI. Augustine struck out four and issued one walk to the Lady Raiders’ Jordan Hoover.
Kylie Teets was the losing pitcher.
Frazier 17, Carmichaels 0 — Nicole Palmer fired a two-hit shutout, smacked a double and knocked in three runs and Maria Felsher had three hits as Frazier trounced host Carmichaels in a Section 3-AA game.
Delaney Warnick smashed a home run and had three RBIs for the first-place Lady Commodores (8-0, 10-0) who also got two RBIs apiece from Tori Washinski and Emilia Bednar. Jensyn Hartman, Felsher and Claire Domonkos drove in one run apiece.
Frazier built a 7-0 after four innings then pushed across 10 runs in the fifth.
Ali Jacobs singled twice for the Lady Mikes’ (4-2, 6-3) only hits. Allie Miller took the loss.
Other softball scores: Charleroi 20, Beth-Center 3; Mapletown 10, Monessen 0; Mapletown 14, Monessen 3.
Baseball scores: Carmichaels 7, Charleroi 3; Belle Vernon 9, Thomas Jefferson 2.
