Maddy Kinneer had medalist honors Monday afternoon as the Connellsville girls golf team returned home from Murrysville Golf Course with a 192-294 Section 3-AAA victory over Gateway.
Kinneer finished with a 4-over 41 for the Lady Falcons (2-1, 2-1). Abby Tikey shot 48, Gabby Miller finished with 50, and Paiton Ulery closed out the scoring with 53. Maddie Johnson’s 75 was not used.
Lindsey Storey was the low scorer for the Lady Gators with 71.
Boys golf
Charleroi 210, Bentworth 258 — Nick Summers and Elliot Lenhart both shot 6-over 41 to lead the visiting Cougars to a non-section victory over the Bearcats at Chippewa Golf Course.
Niko Rongus and William Wagner both finished with 42 for Charleroi (2-1), and Colton Polander closed out the scoring with 46.
Nathan Coski had medalist honors for Bentworth (1-3) with a 5-over 40. Landon Urcho (51), Aaron Woodhouse (52), Ross Skerbetz (51), and Sydney Dinardo (64) also counted in the final score for Bentworth.
