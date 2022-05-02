Iris Burd fired a three-hit shutout as Connellsville clinched a WPIAL playoff spot with a 2-0 win over host Albert Gallatin in Section 2-AAAAA softball action on Monday.
The Lady Falcons’ Jaylee Morehead tripled, singled and knocked in Caitlin Jansen and Samantha Campbell in the second inning for the only runs of the game.
Madison Kinneer was 3-for-4 with a double for Connellsville (3-5, 5-7) which is locked into fourth place in the section standings. Burd walked none and struck out nine.
Morgan Hershberger doubled for the Lady Colonials (2-8, 3-8) whose only other hits were singles by losing pitcher Alexis Metts and Ashley Metts.
Alexis Metts pitched well in defeat. She allowed 10 hits and no walks with five strikeouts in going the distance.
Frazier 15, Beth-Center 0 — Nicole Palmer tossed a one-hitter and Claire Domonkos had two hits and four RBIs as the Lady Commodores remained unbeaten with a five-inning Section 3-AA victory over host Beth-Center.
Frazier (9-0, 11-0) erupted for seven runs in the first inning and five in the second and cruised from there.
Emilia Bednar was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs and Gracen Hartman drove in three runs with two hits and a sacrifice fly for the Lady Commodores who also got two hits and an RBI from both Jensyn Hartman and Grace Vaughn.
Frazier also got a triple from Victoria Washinski, a double from Palmer, a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs from Delaney Warnick and a single and an RBI from Emma Kortina.
Palmer walked none and struck out 12. She threw 56 of her 68 pitches for strikes.
Alexis Snyder’s single was the lone hit for the Lady Bulldogs (2-8, 2-8). Hannah Belmont was the losing pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.