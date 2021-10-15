Mary Kate Lape scored two first-half goals and Madison Kinneer was tough in the second half as Connellsville secured the Section 2-AAA title with a 2-1 victory at Laurel Highlands.
The Lady Falcons finish 13-1-0 in the section and improve to 14-2-0 overall. The Fillies (9-6-0) earn a playoff berth with an 8-6-0 section record.
Connellsville finished the match without Jocelyn Gratchic and coach Jeff Puskar, who both received red cards. Gratchic was tagged in the first half and Puskar was carded with about 14 minutes remaining. Both will have to sit out the season finale Monday at Latrobe.
Puskar was upset about the call that ejected Gratchic and a non-call later in the match on the Lady Falcons' Emma Tikey.
The Lady Falcons' Neveah Hamborsky was given a yellow card.
"Thank heavens we have a game with Latrobe, or we'd have to miss the first playoff game," explained Puskar, who received his second red card in 18 years of coaching. "We were a girl down and had more chances (than Laurel Highlands)."
Lape opened the scoring with 18:04 left in the first half. Laurel Highlands tied the match 59 seconds later on Aily Nose's goal.
Connellsville regained the lead on Lape's goal with 14:11 left in first half.
Despite the penalties, Puskar said the section finale was the type of match the Lady Falcons needed with an eye towards the WPIAL playoffs.
"It was a good game for us. We needed that," said Puskar. "The girls played like it was a playoff game. LH kept us on our toes."
As for repeating as section champions, Puskar added, "Two in a row, definitely, it means everything."
Belle Vernon 2, Greensburg Salem 0 -- The Lady Leopards finished Section 2-AAA play with a road win over the Lady Lions.
Belle Vernon (15-3-0) finishes second to Connellsville with a 12-2-0 section mark.
Morgan Einodshofer scored an unassisted goal in the first half and assisted on Chloe Morgan's second-half goal. Einodshofer now has 29 goals and 23 assists this season, and has 88 career assists.
Victoria Rodriguez made six saves for her 10th shutout of the season.
Bentworth 4, Beth-Center 0 -- Tessa Charpentier scored a hat trick as the Lady Bearcats clinched their 12th consecutive playoff berth with a Section 2-A victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Nina Thompson also scored for Bentworth.
"I am so proud of the girls this season, to achieve everything they did and overcome an unreal amount of adversity," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "It is the most inspiring thing I have ever been part of, a total team effort. This is the most unified team I’ve ever coached."
Monessen 8, Charleroi 0 -- The host Lady Greyhounds got two goals apiece from Aaliyah Rice and Samantha Saylor on their way to a Section 2-A victory over the Lady Cougars (3-8-1, 3-11-1).
Monessen (4-8, 4-11) also got goals from Mya Petruska, Ava Petruska, Regan Cribbins and Kinsey Wilson. Goalkeeper Bella Rizzuto recorded the shutout.
Elizabeth Forward 1, Burrell 0 -- Rhyan Smith scored the only goal of the match to lift the Lady Warriors (13-1-2) to a non-section win over the host Lady Bucs (9-3-3) in a clash of Class 2A playoff teams.
Mount Pleasant 3, Hempfield 1 -- Carsyn Rivardo scored two goals as the Lady Vikings defeated the host Lady Spartans (0-15) in a non-section match.
Marissa Garn accounted for the other goal for Mount Pleasant (12-4).
Southmoreland 3, South Allegheny 0 -- The Lady Scotties (11-1-2) got goals from Kendall Fabery, Gabby Fabery and Tatum Lucero in a non-section victory over the host Lady Gladiators (4-10-2).
Other scores: Trinity 4, Ringgold 0.
Boys soccer
Charleroi 13, California 1 -- Eben McIntyre scored eight goals for the Cougars in a non-section victory over the Trojans.
Dominick Yocolano scored twice for Charleroi (13-1-0), and Joel Chambers, Arlo McIntyre and Matthew Burk all scored once.
Liam Cribbins, assisted by Kris Weston, scored the lone goal for California (2-12-0).
Liam Cribbins, assisted by Kris Weston, scored the lone goal for California (2-12-0).
Girls volleyball
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 2 -- The Lady Raiders won the final two sets for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Belle Vernon won the opening set, 25-19, and Uniontown tied the match by taking the second set, 25-20.
The Lady Leopards regained the lead with a 25-23 victory in the third set. The Lady Raiders won the final two sets, 25-16 and 25-10.
Gianna Anderson led Belle Vernon (2-8, 5-9) with 11 digs. Lindsay Nagy finished with four kills and Maddie Hoffman had four aces.
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Lady Mikes defeated Greene County rival Jefferson-Morgan for a non-section victory.
The Lady Mikes won by the scores, 25-8, 25-16, 25-12.
Kendall Ellsworth had 21 assists, 11 service points, four aces and 6 digs for Carmichaels. Beth Cree finished with 10 kills and eight digs. Mikayla Andrews and Sophia Zalar both had six kills. Aliyah Thomas had 10 service points and six digs.
Waynesburg Central 3, Frazier 0 -- Defending Section 3-AA champion Waynesburg Central prevented visiting Frazier from clinching first place with a convincing sweep to hand the Lady Commodores their first loss of the season.
The Lady Raiders won by scores of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-15 in improving to 9-2 in the section, moving within a half game of the Lady Commodores (9-1, 13-1).
Gracen Hartman led Frazier with 10 assists, Molly Yauch had seven digs and Jensyn Hartman contributed 12 service points.
Other scores: Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 0; Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0; Montour 3, Ringgold 0.
