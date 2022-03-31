Laurel Highlands scored first, but Connellsville countered with the next five runs for a non-section softball victory Wednesday afternoon at Connellsville.
Laurel Highlands broke the scoreless tie with a solo run in the top of the fourth inning.
The Lady Falcons (1-1) responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs, two coming home on Caitlin Jansen’s two-run double. The lead grew to 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning on Iris Burd’s two-run single.
Maddy Zungri drove in her second run of the game in the top of the sixth. Zungri had a double and single for two of LH’s three hits.
Burd finished with a double and single, and was the winning pitcher with 13 strikeouts and only one walk.
Southmoreland 9, Belle Vernon 6 — The Lady Scots scored all nine of their runs in the final two innings to rally for a non-section road victory over the Lady Leopards.
Belle Vernon (1-1-1) led 5-0 through five innings. Southmoreland (2-0) tied the game in the top of the sixth inning and took the lead with four runs in the seventh.
Mikaela Etling had a pair of doubles for the Lady Scots. Elle Pawlikowsky finished with a double and single, and Bea Pawlikowsky added two singles.
Maddy Cyphert was the winning pitcher.
Maren Metikosh led Belle Vernon with three doubles and four RBI. Mia Zubovic smacked a solo home run. Ashley Joll finished with three singles.
Yough 6, Thomas Jefferson 1 — Winning pitcher Emma Augustine drove in a pair of runs and tossed a two hitter in the Lady Cougars’ non-section victory over the visiting Lady Jaguars.
Savannah Mallozzi drove in only run for Thomas Jefferson (0-3) in the top of the second inning, but Yough (2-0) responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs.
Yough’s lead grew to three runs in the bottom of the third inning and the home team added three insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Augustine struck out six and walked two in the victory.
McKenzie Pritts, Kaylin Ritenour, Adoria Waldier, Augustine and Sidney Bergman all had one single each. Bergman, Kadee Roebuck and Katie Proctor drove in one run apiece.
Jefferson-Morgan 19, Monessen 4 — The Lady Rockets needed only four innings to secure a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Greyhounds.
Monessen (0-1, 0-2) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and a solo run in the top of the second.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 1-0) rallied with five runs in the bottom of the second inning, four runs in both the second and third innings, and invoked the Mercy Rule with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Kayla Larkin led the Lady Rockets with a home run and two singles. Karlee Crockard and Danica Grainery both doubled in the victory.
Winning pitcher Brooklynne Snyder scattered three hits, walked three and struck out five, and also finished with three singles.
Sidney Campbell took the loss, allowing 17 hits and one walk.
Baseball
Ringgold 3, California 1 — The Rams scored single runs in the top of the second, third and sixth innings for a non-section victory at California.
Hunter Mamie’s solo home run in the top of the second inning gave Ringgold (1-0) the early lead. Mamie also added a single for a two-hit game.
The Trojans (0-1) scored their lone run in the bottom of the second inning.
Hunter Assad took the loss, allowing two run on three hits in three innings. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.
Brownsville 13, Beth-Center 5 — The Falcons scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning to roll to a non-section victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Beth-Center scored three times in the top of the first inning and added two more in the top of the fifth inning.
The Falcons (1-1) pounded out 13 hits. Tyler Wible and Nolan Konopka both drove in two runs. Davey Timko picked up the victory.
Riley Henck and Santino Revi both had two hits for Beth-Center (0-2). Greg Nopwasky drove in two runs.
Jefferson-Morgan 10, Trinity Christian 6 — The Rockets pounded out 11 hits for a non-section home victory.
Mason Sisler went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles, and drove in two runs. Brock Bayles and Liam Ankrom both doubled in the win.
Brody Ross pitched the final four innings for the win. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
Boys tennis
Connellsville 4, Gateway 1 — The Falcons won two singles and both doubles for a Section 1-AAA victory over the visiting Gators.
Ethan Rich won his No. 2 singles match and Alex Goforth was victorious at third singles.
Owen Kinneer and Gavin McPoyle won at first doubles and Gabe Ruggieri and Kaleb Detwiler took No. 2 doubles.
South Park 4, Mount Pleasant 1 — The Eagles swept the doubles and won first and second singles for a Section 1-AA victory Tuesday over the visiting Vikings.
Aydan Gross won his No. 3 singles match, 6-1, 6-4, for Mount Pleasant’s lone victory.
South Park’s victories were all in straight sets.
