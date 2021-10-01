Jocelyn Gratchic scored the winning goal in overtime as Connellsville recovered after squandering a 3-0 lead to defeat visiting Trinity, 4-3, in Section 2-AAA girls soccer action Thursday night.
Mary Kate Lape scored two goals for coach Jeff Puskar's Lady Falcons (8-0, 9-1) who maintain a two-game lead atop the section standings.
Connellsville built a 3-0 halftime lead as Lape scored twice and Brooke Lindstrom once with Gratchic assisting on two of the goals.
The Lady Hillers (3-4, 3-5) rallied in the second half to pull even as Alyssa Clutter assisted on Courtney Lowe's goal and then scored two herself with the second coming at 6:30.
The Lady Falcons pulled out the win when Gratchic headed in a corner kick by Lindstrom with 3:27 remaining in the second overtime.
Madison Kinneer stopped 11 of 14 shots for Connellsville. Ruby Morgan made 12 saves for Trinity.
Belle Vernon 3, Laurel Highlands 0 -- Morgan Einodshofer scored two goals and added an assist to lead the visiting Lady Leopards to a Section 2-AAA victory over the host Fillies (4-5, 5-5).
Einodshofer scored the only goal of the first half on an assist by Chloe Morgan.
In the second half, Einodshofer made it 2-0 on a penalty kick when Morgan drew a handball call in the box and Farrah Reader finished up the scoring with an assist from Einodshofer.
Victoria Rodriguez made 10 saves in recording the shutout. Belle Vernon (6-2, 9-3) capped a 3-0 week in which it did not allow a goal.
Elizabeth Forward 6, Keystone Oaks 1 — The Lady Warriors (5-0-1, 8-1-1) got goals from six different players in rolling past host Keystone Oaks (2-4, 3-9) to remain even with South Park atop the Section 4-AA standings.
Brooklyn Baldensperger, Abby Beinlich, Giovanna Ferraro, Bri Hartford, Natalie Moffa and Katana Ten each found the net for EF.
Chartiers-Houston 9, Charleroi 1 -- The Lady Bucs (5-2, 8-2) cruised by visiting Charleroi in a Section 2-A match. Bella Carroto scored the lone goal for the Lady Cougars (2-4-1, 2-7-1).
Mount Pleasant 3, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The first-place Lady Vikings (5-0, 8-2) got goals from Rylin Bugosh, Riley Gesinski and Emelia Poklembo in a Section 3-AA win over the visiting Lady Raiders (1-4, 3-5).
Yough 3, McGuffey 0 -- McKenzie Pritts scored two goals as the Lady Cougars knock off the visiting Lady Highlanders to remain in second place in Section 3-AA.
Brook Wieland accounted for the other goal for Yough (4-0-1, 9-1-1).
Steel Valley 4, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Bearcats hung with the first-place Ironmen (6-1, 7-2) most of the game but Steel Valley scored two late goals to pull away for the Section 2-A win.
Steel Valley led 2-0 at halftime and the scored remained that way until the clock ticked under 10 minutes in the second half.
"We did a good job at slowing down the tempo of the game," Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra said. "We defended well just not perfect enough in our own box."
The Lady Bearcats fall to 3-4-1 in the section and 5-6-1 overall.
Other scores: Greensburg Salem 12, Uniontown 0; Ringgold 6, Albert Gallatin 1; Seton LaSalle 5, Monessen 0; Beth-Center 1, Carlynton 1 (OT).
Boys soccer
Albert Gallatin 2, Uniontown 0 -- Bailey Holbert scored two second-half goals as the Colonials defeated host Uniontown in a Section 3-AAA match.
The game was scoreless until 19 minutes remaining in the second half when Hunter Blair fed Holbert for his first goal. Holbert added his second goal approximately a minute later on an assist from Nate Pegg.
Goalkeepers Grant Skala and co-op player Kevin Thompson of West Greene combined to record the shutout with help from AG senior defensemen Sam Skala, Luke Flecker and Alex Simon.
Laurel Highlands 5, University (W.Va.) 4 -- Harry Radcliffe turned in a hat trick and the Mustangs scored the final three goals to overcome a 4-2 deficit and defeat the host Hawks in a non-section clash.
Laurel Highlands got goals from Radcliffe, on an assist from Joey Lemansky, and Manny Olivares, on an assist from Carson Seaman, in taking a 2-1 halftime lead.
University roared back with consecutive goals by Alex Maldonado, Kellen Adams, his second of the night, and Pham Homklin to take a two-goal lead.
Radcliffe scored from the corner and then assisted on the tying goal by Caleb Yanosky. Radcliffe put in the deciding goal unassisted from a corner kick.
Thatcher Wilson made nine saves for the Mustangs (10-2). Connor Montgomery stopped 15 shots for the Hawks (3-9-1).
Yough 2, Mount Pleasant 0 -- The second-place Cougars fought off an attempt by the host Vikings to jump over them in the Section 3-AA standings with a shutout.
Yough (6-2, 6-4) got goals from Zach Bender and Joe Obeldobel. Mount Pleasant (4-4-1, 4-3-1) falls into fourth place with the loss.
Girls volleyball
Albert Gallatin 3, Elizabeth Forward 0 -- Laney Wilson had eight kills, eight blocks, three digs and three aces as the host Lady Colonials disposed of the Lady Warriors in straight sets.
Albert Gallatin (7-1, 8-1) won by scores of 25-10, 25-18 and 25-23.
Elizabeth Murtha recorded nine kills and five blocks and Emma Eckert contributed seven assists and three digs for AG which also got four digs and one ace from D.J. Thomas, six assists and three aces from Kennedy Felio and eight digs from Mia Moser.
EF falls to 0-5 in the section.
Mapletown 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- Krista Wilson dialed up 15 kills, eight digs and seven aces as the first-place Lady Maples swept past the host Lady Gators (0-6) in a Section 2-A match.
Scores were 25-13, 25-7 and 25-8.
Ella Menear contributed eight kills, 10 digs and five aces for Mapletown (7-0, 8-1). Macee Cree added 23 assists and five digs and Taylor Dusenberry had nine kills and six aces.
California 3, West Greene 1 -- Gianna Grillo piled up 32 assists, 17 digs and 10 service points to help the Lady Trojans keep their hold on second place in Section 2-A with a four-set win over the visiting Lady Pioneers (3-4).
California (6-1) won by scores of 25-21, 18-25, 25-13 and 29-27 to survive not having to go to a fifth set.
Tayla Pascoe turned in another sterling all-around performance for the Lady Trojans with six kills, 27 digs and 10 service points, and Jordyn Cruse contributed 27 digs and 11 service points.
California also got eight kills from Alexis Sherman and five kills and 11 service points from Gianna O'Brien.
Carmichaels 3, McGuffey 0 -- Kendall Ellsworth totaled 19 assists, 14 digs and four aces as the Lady Mikes swept past host McGuffey in a non-section match.
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-10.
Mikayla Andrews and Ashton Bates had nine kills apiece for the Lady Mikes (5-2) who also got 18 service points and eight digs from Macie Kraynak, 18 service points from Aliyah Thomas, eight digs from Carlee Roberts and two blocks from Sophia Zalar.
The Lady Highlanders fall to 1-4.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 1 -- Isabelle Bazzoli had five kills and three blocks in the Lady Rockets' Section 2-A victory over visiting Avella (1-6).
J-M won by scores of 25-22, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-13.
Finley Kramer had 20 digs for Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 4-6) which also got nine digs and two kills from Madison Wright and 17 service points and six digs from Taryn Schmolke.
Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 2 -- Belle Vernon rallied to pull even after losing the first two sets but the Fillies took the fifth set to earn a hard-fought Section 3-AAA victory.
LH won by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 20-25 and 15-11 to even its record at 3-3 in section play.
Lily Shahan had eight kills, Gianna Anderson contributed 12 digs and Ally Sedlak added five service points for the Lady Leopards (2-5, 5-5) who were led in assists by Nina Francia.
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The visiting Lady Scotties (4-3, 4-5) upended the second-place Lady Raiders in a Section 3-AA match.
Gracie Spadaro had 14 kills for Southmoreland. Waynesburg drops to 5-2 in section play and 5-3 overall.
Other scores: South Park 3, Bentworth 0.
Girls tennis
WPIAL doubles sectionals -- Southmoreland and Ringgold both earned third-place finishes by winning their consolation matches in Section 1-AA and Section 2-AA, respectively.
The Lady Scotties' team of Alycia Derry and Elle Pawlikowsky fended off Greensburg Central Catholic's Gigi Pediconi and Sasha Hoffman, 6-2, 4-6 and 7-5.
The Lady Rams' duo of Rebecca McIntosh and Julia Corey rebounded after losing the first set, 7-6 on a 7-4 tiebreaker, to finish strong, closing out Winchester Thurston's Amy Jinn and Zoe Apostolopoulos, 6-1 and 6-1.
