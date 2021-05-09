Abby King had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs as Connellsville fended off host Albert Gallatin for a 9-6 win in its Section 2-AAAAA softball finale on Saturday.
Kirra Davis also homered for the playoff-bound Lady Falcons (4-6, 9-7) who broke a 6-6 tie with three runs in the sixth.
Connellsville scored four runs in the first, the Lady Colonials (0-6, 2-6) tallied two in the second, the Lady Falcons put up one run in the top of the third and AG tied it two runs in the bottom of the third and one run in the fourth. Both teams scored once in the fifth.
Ava McClean and Iris Burd each hit a double for the Lady Falcons. Jena Hixson was the winning pitcher.
Shayla Reynolds belted a home run and Aly Sharpnack had a double, single and two RBIs for Albert Gallatin which also got a double and single from Ashley Metts and a double from Lily Wilson.
Metts took the loss.
Yough 12, Ringgold 2 -- Katie Proctor had three hits and three RBIs as Yough cruised past visiting Ringgold in a five-inning Section 2-AAAA game.
The Lady Cougars (6-4, 9-4) scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Maria Lindich tripled and singled and Savannah Manns doubled and singled for Yough, which also got two hits each from Samantha McGhee and Madison Horvat.
Winning pitcher Emma Augustine allowed five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Leah Jaquay homered and singled for the Lady Rams (1-9, 2-12) who also got two hits from Taylor Pelissero and a double from Amy Peterson. Dani Vecchio was the losing pitcher.
Waynesburg Central 11, McGuffey 5 -- Meghan Braun knocked in five runs with three hits, including a pair of home runs, as the Lady Raiders clinched a playoff spot with a Section 3-AAA win over visiting McGuffey.
Hannah Wood homered and singled twice for Waynesburg (6-3, 11-4) which also got three hits from Erin Fitch, including a pair of doubles. Braun was the winning pitcher.
Shelby Dobrzynski suffered the loss for the Lady Highlanders (2-5, 4-6).
Baseball
Connellsville 11, Albert Gallatin 8 -- Gage Gillott had two hits, two RBIs and three runs to help lift host Connellsville over Albert Gallatin in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
The Falcons (5-2, 7-6) scored in each of the first four innings to build an 8-1 advantage but the Colonials (2-6, 2-7) erupted for seven runs in the fifth to pull even. Connellsville retook the lead with a three-run sixth to make a winner out of pitcher Beau Bigam.
Brant Bonadio doubled and singled for the Falcons, who also got two hits from Jake Puskar.
Losing pitcher Noah Mildren knocked in two runs with a pair of doubles and Jerrett Dempsey also doubled for AG, which trails fourth-place Thomas Jefferson by 1 1/2 games.
The Colonials have section games remaining against Connellsville and Trinity while the Jaguars have two games against the Falcons and one against first-place Bethel Park left on their slate.
West Greene 13, Mapletown 1 -- Kaden Shields and Corey Wise both had three RBIs as West Greene rolled past Mapletown in a Section 2-A game at Wild Things Park.
Caleb Rice fired a complete-game, four-hitter with three walks and six strikeouts to earn the win.
Hunter Hamilton, Nathan Orndoff and Wise each had a double and Shields smacked a triple for the third-place Pioneers (6-3, 7-4) who have already wrapped up a playoff berth.
A.J. Vanata took the loss for the Maples (1-6, 1-7).
