Grace Kempton’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave South Park a 3-2 comeback victory over visiting Brownsville to clinch a playoff spot and put the Lady Falcons in a virtual must-win situation on Monday in Section 4-AAA softball action on Saturday.
Brownsville (4-5, 5-8) sits in fifth place but can secure a berth in the postseason with a home victory over the second-place Lady Eagles (5-4, 9-5) in today’s rematch slated for 4 p.m.
In the event of a loss, the Lady Falcons would need McGuffey (4-4) to lose its final two section games to first-place Waynesburg Central (8-0) and last-place Keystone Oaks (0-9) to qualify for the playoffs.
Brownsville’s Ava Clark and South Park’s Sydney Sekely both took shutouts into the sixth inning. The Lady Falcons pushed across two runs in the top of the sixth only to have Sekely hit a two-run homer to tie it in the bottom of the inning to set up Kempton’s game-hitting hit in the seventh.
Sekely gave up seven hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in earning the win.
Clark pitched a three-hitter with six walks and 13 strikeouts in suffering the tough loss. Kempton had two of South Park’s three hits. Alexa Pellick had two hits for Brownsville.
Elizabeth Forward 10, Uniontown 0 — Shelby Telegdy fired a one-hitter, Julia Resnik smacked a double and two triples and Cassidee Fitterer also tripled twice as the unbeaten Lady Warriors (11-0, 14-0) rolled past the visiting Lady Raiders in a five-inning Section 2-AAAA game.
Telegdy struck out nine for Elizabeth Forward which clinched the outright section title with the victory.
The Lady Raiders (5-6, 5-9) have already secured a playoff spot despite the defeat.
Frazier 11, Jeannette 1 — Madison Bednar tossed a two-hitter and knocked in four runs with a triple and a single as the first-place Lady Commodores romped over the visiting Lady Jayhawks in a five-inning Section 3-A game.
Maria Felsher had three hits, including a triple and a double, with two RBIs and two runs and Delaney Warnick also had three hits with a triple and an RBI for Frazier (9-0, 10-1). The Lady Commodores also got a double and single from Jayanna Ciferno, a triple from Emi Bednar and a double from Gracen Hartman.
Abby Shaw singled and scored the lone run for Jeannette (5-4, 6-4) thanks to an RBI by losing pitcher Grace Stein.
Charleroi 12, Fort Cherry 2 — McKenna DeUnger tripled, doubled and singled in the Lady Cougars’ five-inning Section 3-AA win over the host Lady Rangers (6-6, 7-8).
Winning pitcher Sofia Celeachi struck out eight and helped her own cause with a double and a single for Charleroi (8-2, 13-2) which also got three hits apiece from Riley Jones and Emma Stefanick.
High school baseball
Ringgold 5, Albert Gallatin 0 — Mason Suss had four hits and three RBIs as the Rams wrapped up a tie for second place in Section 2-AAAA with a win at Albert Gallatin.
Gianni Cantini hurled a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts and added a pair of hits at the plate for Ringgold (6-4, 8-10).
Ethan Carr had three hits for the Colonials (0-10, 0-14).
Peters Township 14, Connellsville 3 — Jake Lee hit a home for the Falcons but it wasn’t nearly enough as Connellsville (2-8, 6-11) fell at Peters Township in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Jack Natili hit a pair of home runs and Luke Scott and Jack Lutte each doubled for the Indians (6-4, 10-6).
Chartiers-Houston 17, Frazier 0 — Noah Bachinski’s double was the lone hit for the host Commodores (2-8, 5-10) in a three-inning loss to the visiting Bucs.
Keegan Kosek had three hits for Chartiers-Houston (9-1, 15-2) which scored 12 runs in the first inning. Paul Williamson had two hits and three RBIs and Luke Camden and Jake Mele each also drove in three runs for the Bucs.
