Maddy Kinneer captured medalist honors Wednesday afternoon as the visiting Connellsville girls golf team picked up its first Section 3-AAA win of the season with a 200-205 victory over Norwin at Victory Hills Golf Course.
Kinneer shot 9-over 45 for the Lady Falcons (1-1, 1-1). Gabby Miller finished with 49. Abby Tikey carded 51 and Paiton Ulery closed the scoring with 55. Maddie Johnson’s 71 was not used.
Jessica Bushik was the low scorer for the Lady Knights with 49. Abigail Knouse (51), Marilyn Zurich (55), and Lillian Hope (50) closed out the scoring rounds.
Boys golf
Ringgold 219, Bentworth 275 — The Rams defeated the visiting Bearcats for a non-section home victory at Rolling Green Golf Course.
Both teams go to 1-1 overall.
Ringgold’s Clay Benson was medalist with a 2-over 36. Dylan Callaway finished with 40. Kendyl Seibert (42), Nate Lawrence (49), and Mike Wagner (50) also counted in the final score.
Nathan Coski was the low man for Bentworth with 10-over 46. Cede Smith (47), Aaron Woodhouse (55), Ross Skerbetz (52), and Sydney Dinardo (75) closed out the scoring for the visitors.
Connellsville 224, Frazier 238 — The Falcons returned home from Linden Hall Golf Course with a non-section victory over the Commodores.
Connellsville’s Ethan Rice shared medalist honors with 5-over 42. Rylan Keslar (43), Aidan Kosisko (46), Nick Snyder (47), and Cooper Gray (46) also counted in the final score for the Falcons (2-0). Evan Means’ 47 did not count in the final tally
Frazier’s Nixon Erdely also shot 42. Noah Usher (51), Jay Thompson (50), Dylan Roebuck (43), and Dillon Keibach (52) rounded out the scoring for the Commodores (0-1). Adam Phillips’ 54 was not used.
Uniontown 209, Jefferson-Morgan 283 — Adena Regula kept up her strong early-season play with a 1-under 35 to earn medalist honors and lead the Red Raiders past the host Rockets in a non-section match at Greene County Country Club.
Logan Voytish was next in line for Uniontown (1-2) with a 39 and was followed by Gage Brugger (41), Wade Brugger (44) and Colton Mathais (50). Brody Schiffbauer’s 52 was not used.
Grant Hathaway led the way for J-M with a 49 and Troy Wright carded a 53. Rounding out the scoring for the Rockets were Brock Bayles (56), Savannah Clark (62) and Clay Wilson (63). Maci Marion’s 65 was not used.
Tuesday’s matches
Boys golf
Southmoreland 258, Geibel Catholic 333 — Austin Goehring led the way for the Scotties for Section 2-AA win victory over the Gators at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Goehring was the medalist with a 3-over 38 as Southmoreland evened its section and overall marks at 1-1. Max Sokol (43), Vinny Ledbetter (51), Lucas Ellena (61), and Bryton Montgomery (65) also counted in the final score.
Evan Bower was the low man for Geibel (0-2, 0-2) with a 13-over 48. Will Schwarz (57), Tyler Croftcheck (68), JJ O’Wade (79), and Logan Johnson (81) rounded out the scoring.
Mount Pleasant 244, Greensburg Salem 247 — The Vikings remained undefeated in the first week of the season with a non-section road win over the Golden Lions at Hannastown Golf Club.
Colin Hayes was the medalist for Mount Pleasant (2-0) with a 42. Ryan Karfelt finished with 44. Brenton George and Cole Surma both carded 40, and Cody Surma scored 60.
Sam Spigarelli was the low man for Greensburg Salem with 44.
Connellsville 206, Gateway 264 — The Falcons opened their season with a non-section victory over the visiting Gators.
Ethan Rice and Rylan Keslar shared scoring honors for Connellsville with 3-over 38. Aidan Kosisko shot 42. Nick Snyder finished with 43, and Cooper Gray closed out the scoring with 45. Evan Means’ 52 was not used.
Jonah Marincic was the low man for Gateway (1-1) with 48.
Girls tennis
Greensburg Salem 3, Connellsville 2 — The Lady Lions swept the singles matches for a close non-section road victory at Connellsville.
The Lady Falcons (0-1-1) won both doubles matches. Rachel Dally and Ava McClean took first doubles, and Madison McSheffery and Marek Deffibaugh won second doubles.
