Maia Stevenson scored a game-high 15 points as Geibel Catholic snapped a 25-game losing streak with a 42-25 win over visiting Propel Braddock Hills in non-section girls basketball action on Wednesday night.
The Lady Gators (1-2) last previous win came at Jefferson-Morgan, 23-22, on Jan. 3, 2020. It was Geibel’s first home victory since it defeated Monessen, 50-24, on Feb. 5, 2018.
The score was tied, 10-10, after one quarter but the Lady Gators slowly pulled away from there to lead 18-14 at halftime and 32-22 after three frames. Geibel put the game away with a 10-3 edge in the fourth quarter.
Morgan Sandzimier added 13 points for the Lady Gators.
Ka’Tonya Miles paced the Lions (0-3) with 13 points.
West Greene 64, Pendleton County (W.Va.) 31 – Three Lady Pioneers hit double figures as West Greene rolled over visiting Pendleton County in a non-section game.
Anna Durbin led the way for the Lady Pioneers with 16 points, Brooke Barner added 15 points and Katie Lampe made three 3-pointers in scoring 11 points. Lexi Six contributed nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Arianna Young hit four treys in tying for game-high honors with 16 points for the Lady Wildcats (2-3).
West Greene led 17-4, 36-18 and 54-25 at the breaks.
Fort Cherry 49, Carmichaels 20 -- The Lady Rangers jumped out to a 24-2 lead in the opening quarter on their way to a non-section victory over visiting Carmichaels.
The Lady Mikes (2-2) fought back and held an 8-2 advantage in the second quarter to make it 26-10 at halftime. Fort Cherry put the game away with a 17-4 edge in the third quarter.
Raney Staub and Dana Sinatra led the Lady Rangers (2-2) with 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Sophia Zalar paced Carmichaels with 13 points.
Charleroi 59, Jefferson-Morgan 6 -- McKenna Deunger scored 12 points as the Lady Cougars (2-1) romped over the Lady Rockets (0-4) in a non-section game.
Boys basketball
Mapletown 55, Bentworth 52 -- Landan Stevenson poured in a career-high 31 points and the Maples survived a late Bearcats rally to win their first game of the season in a non-section battle.
The score was tied 14-14 after one period and Mapletown held a 30-28 halftime edge before out-scoring Bentworth 18-8 in the third to go up 48-36.
The Bearcats fought back with a 16-7 edge in the final frame but the comeback fell just short.
Max Vanata added 11 points for Mapletown (1-2). Stevenson and Vanata each made a pair of 3-pointers.
Landon Urcho led Bentworth (0-2) with 21 points and Ayden Bochter followed with 10 points.
Elizabeth Forward 54, Ringgold 37 -- The Warriors blew open a close game by out-scoring the Rams 21-5 in the third quarter in winning the non-section clash.
Elizabeth Forward (2-1) led 15-7 after one period but Ringgold got to within 21-18 by halftime before the Warriors took control.
Charlie Meehleib led EF with a game-high 20 points and Mekhi Daniels followed with 10.
Nick Peccon tossed in 19 points for the Rams (2-1).
Wrestling
Mount Pleasant 63, Ligonier Valley 12 -- Mount Pleasant dropped only two bouts to open the Section 3-AA (3B) wrestling schedule with a victory over visiting Ligonier Valley.
The Vikings opened the match with Sean Cain receiving a forfeit at 120 pounds.
Greg Shaulis won a 12-0 major decision at 132 pounds, and Jamison Poklembo followed at 138 pounds with a fall in 3:30. Luke Geibig won by forfeit at 145 pounds.
The Vikings' Lucas Shaulis won by a 15-0 technical fall at 152 pounds. Conor Johnson won by fall at 160, as did Ty Hornick at 172 pounds and Jackson Hutter at 189. Dayton Pitzer won by forfeit at 215 pounds.
Joseph Semelka needed 1:59 to win by fall at 285 pounds. William Shipley won by forfeit at 106.
Beth-Center 36, Jefferson-Morgan 14 -- The Bulldogs defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan in the Section 1B-AA opener for both squads.
Beth-Center got pins from Kyle McCollum at 138, Trevor Petit at 172 and Alston Csutoros at 189. Winning by decision for the Bulldogs were Davis Stepp at 132 and Tyler Berish at 152. B-C also picked up a pair of forfeit wins.
Chase Frameli earned a win by technical fall at 145 for the Rockets and Mason Sisler won a decision at 285. J-M also got one win by forfeit.
Connellsville 54, Thomas Jefferson 16 -- The Falcons opened their Section 2A-AAA slate with a victory at Thomas Jefferson.
Conellsville got pins from Gabriel Ruggieri at 126 and Ethan Ansell at 152. Chad Ozias and Lonzy Vielma both won by major decision at 138 and 145, respectively. Jared Keslar won by technical fall at 160 as did Dennis Nichelson at 215. The Falcons won four matches by forfeit.
Southmoreland 57, Yough 9 -- The Scotties romped over host Yough in the Section 3B-AA opener for both teams.
Southmoreland got pins from Landon Delara at 145, Tristan Ice at 160, Anthony Govern at 215 and Mason Neiderheiser at 285 while Bryson Robinson won by decision at 189.
Cole Kastronis picked up his first win of the season at 152 for the Cougars who also got a pin by Ian Sarver at 172. Yough gave up five forfeits.
Girls swimming
Indiana 120, Laurel Highlands 65 -- Indiana returned home from Fayette County with a Section 4-AA victory over the Fillies.
Ella Ciez won the 100 freestyle in a WPIAL qualifying time of 55.90 seconds, and joined Elizabeth Thomas, Skyler Wilson and Cecilia Mrosko for a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay with a provisional qualifying time of 1:52.10. Although she didn't place first, Ciez hit the qualifying standard in the 100 breaststroke with her second-place finish.
Thomas won the 100 backstroke in a provisional qualifying time of 1:06.20. She met the provisional qualifying time in the 200 IM.
Indiana's Abby Griffith and Scarlett Zehala shared first place in diving with 116.90 points.
The 200 medlay quartet of Thomas, Ciez, Sarah VanVerth and Mrosko hit the provisional qualifying time in the 200 medley relay.
Boys swimming
Laurel Highlands 89, Indiana 85 -- The Mustangs won the final relay to hold on for a Section 4-AA home victory.
CJ Soltis had a pair of first-place finishes, touching the wall first in the 50 freestyle (24.20) and 100 butterfly (58.40). His time in the butterfly met the provisional qualifying time.
Ian Hamilton won the 500 freestyle in a provisional qualifying time of 5:14.80.
Kole Friel took first in the 100 breaststroke with a provisional qualifying time of 1:07.40.
Soltis, Dean Schiffbauer, Hamilton and Kole Friel won the 400 freestyle relay in an automatic qualifying time of 3:28.80. Hamilton, Kole Friel, Soltis and Schiffbauer finished second in the 200 medley relay with an automatic qualifying time of 1:45.10.
Collin McManis won the diving competition with 172.10 points. McManis, Connor Locke, Kaden Friel and John Wensing finished first in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.40.
Kole Friel (200 IM) and Hamilton (100 backstroke) hit the provisional qualifying time.
College wrestling
Muskingum 22, Waynesburg 19 -- Muskingum held on for a non-conference road victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Damion Finnegan (133), Seth Evans (157), and Brennan Boron (184) won by decision. LH graduate Riley Bosley won by fall at 174 pounds.
Rocky McGeary closed out the match with a major decision at 285 pounds.
Men's basketball
California (Pa.) 83, Carlow 38 -- The Vulcans led 45-13 at halftime and didn't look back for a non-conference home victory.
Zyan Collins led California (6-2) with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Philip Alston scored 14 points and Brent Pegram finished with 13 points. Keith Palek III grabbed 13 rebounds and scored seven points.
Nehemiah Brazil led Carlow (1-11) with eight points. Frazier graduate Luke Santo finished with three points. Southmoreland grad Riley Comforti scored six points and grabbed five rebounds. California alum Nate O'Savage was held scoreless.
Waynesburg 81, Muskingum 65 -- The Yellow Jackets held a 12-point lead at halftime and maintained the advantage in the final 20 minutes for a non-conference home victory.
Waynesburg (6-3) led 37-25 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets' Matt Popeck poured in a game-high 35 points. Ryan Felberg scored 15 points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Jake Scheidt added 12 points.
Alex Masinelli led Muskingum (2-6) with 26 points. Noah Begue (14) and Noah Tomlinson (10) also scored in double figures. Bradley Russell grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.