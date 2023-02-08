Sidney Campbell scored 18 points and the Monessen clinched at least a share of the Section 2-A girls basketball title with a 59-26 win at Mapletown Tuesday night.
Monessen (8-1, 14-4) held the Lady Maples to single digits in all four quarters in securing its first section championship in 11 years.
Madison Johnson tallied 11 points and Hailey Johnson added 10 for the Lady Greyhounds.
Krista Wilson played a strong all-around game with 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Lady Maples (2-7, 6-13).
West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 21 -- The Lady Pioneers scored 22 points in the first quarter in rolling past the host Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game to keep their hopes alive of claiming a seventh consecutive section title.
West Greene (7-2, 11-9) remains one game behind Monessen and would need a win over Mapletown on Friday along with a loss by the Lady Greyhounds to visiting Avella on Thursday to force a tie for first place.
Kasie Meek finished with 13 points and Taylor Karvan added 11 for the Lady Pioneers.
The Lady Rockets slide to 0-9 in the section and 0-21 overall.
Carmichaels 55, Frazier 40 -- Sophia Zalar nearly outscored the Lady Commodores by herself in leading the host Lady Mikes to a Section 4-AA victory.
Zalar hit four 3-pointers while pumping in a game-high 36 points for playoff-bound Carmichaels (5-6, 7-14). Megan Voithofer also sank four 3-pointers, one in each quarter, and finished with 14 points.
The Lady Mikes jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the opening quarter, with 10 points by Zalar, and were up 28-23 at halftime and 43-36 after three quarters. Carmichaels pulled away in the final frame, outscoring Frazier 12-4.
Madelyn Salisbury led the Lady Commodores (5-6, 7-14) with 12 points. Allie Yauch and Delaney Warnick both scored nine.
