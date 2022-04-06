Ava Zubovic drove in three runs with three hits, including a home run, as Belle Vernon hammered host West Mifflin, 15-0, in a five-inning Section 2-AAAA softball game Wednesday.
The Lady Leopards (2-1, 3-2-1) scored at least two runs eacg inning and pounded out 17 hits.
Lauren VanDivner also knocked in three runs with a double and a single, Ashley Joll had a triple, two singles and an RBI and Gracie Sokol had three hits and two RIBs for Belle Vernon, which also got two RBIs and two hits from Olivia Kolowitz and two singles from Abby Fabin.
Kolowitz earned the win, allowing six hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Losing pitcher Emily Buchleitner had two hits for the Lady Titans (2-1, 3-3) who were the last remaining unbeaten team in the section until falling to the Lady Leopards.
Thomas Jefferson 9, Connellsville 3 — The Lady Jaguars improved to 2-0 in Section 2-AAAAA with a victory at Connellsville.
It was the section opener for the Lady Falcons who fall to 1-3 overall.
Thomas Jefferson is 3-3 overall.
High school baseball
Peters Township 5, Connellsville 4 — The Falcons came up just short in trying to hand the Indians their first loss of the season in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Peters Township improves to 2-0 in the section and 6-0 overall with the one-run victory.
Connellsville falls to 0-2 and 1-3.
Washington 12, Beth-Center 11 — The Prexies edged the host Bulldogs in the high-scoring Section 1-AA opener for both teams.
Washington improves to 2-2 overall while Beth-Center falls to 0-3.
