Caroline Dynka’s walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Burrell a dramatic 3-2 win over Belle Vernon in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round softball playoff game at Plum.
The 11th-seeded Lady Leopards (10-10) had rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a run in the sixth and one in the seventh to force extra innings.
Belle Vernon was limited to three hits but two of them were solo home runs but Maren Metikosh and Abby Fabin. The Lady Leopards’ only other hit was a single by Olivia Kolowitz.
Losing pitcher Sophie Godzak threw well in defeat, allowing one earned run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Beaver scored twice in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie.
Winning pitcher Katie Armstrong walked two and struck out 12 for sixth-seeded Burrell (8-6), which advances to play No. 3 West Mifflin in the quarterfinals on Monday.
Yough 3, Freeport 2 — Mikayla Spoonhoward scored the winning run on a pass ball with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the seventh-seeded Lady Cougars a walk-off victory over No. 10 Freeport in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round playoff game at Norwin.
Winning pitcher Emma Augustine allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts.
Savannah Manns was 3-for-3 with an RBI and McKenzie Pritts doubled for Yough (11-5) which advances to Monday’s quarterfinals against No. 2 Beaver.
Autumn Powell and Sydney Selker each had one RBI for the Yellowjackets (10-7).
Freeport scored once in the first and once in the third to take a 2-0 lead. The Lady Cougars pulled even with two runs in the bottom of the third.
Selker was the losing pitcher, surrendering six hits and eight walks while striking out 11.
Baseball
Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 0 — Highlands rode a three-run fifth inning to a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round win over Belle Vernon at Plum.
Winning pitcher Tanner Nulph tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win, walking two and striking out 10, and also had two hits.
Jimmy Kunst had two hits, including a two-run double, and Trent Bielak contributed one hit and one RBI for No. 6 Highlands (12-8).
The 11th-seeded Leopards (6-8) were limited to five singles by Garrett Greco, Seamus Joyce, Ryan Hamer, Andrew Sokol and Zachary Jackson.
Matthew Bamford was the losing pitcher.
North Catholic 7, Elizabeth Forward 1 — Nathan Higgins hit a two-run double and Tler Primrose also drove in two runs as North Catholic beat the Warriors in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round game at Fox Chapel.
Logan Cherepko had two hits and an RBI for Elizabeth Forward. Isaiah Hart was the losing pitcher.
Winning pitcher Justin Stupka allowed a first inning run but the Warriors were held off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.