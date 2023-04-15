Bailey Barnyak threw a no-hitter and Ali Jacobs drove in the game's only run to keep Carmichaels unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over host West Greene in a key Section 2-A softball clash on Friday.
Barnyak walked just one and struck out eight. She allowed four baserunners with three Lady Pioneers reaching on errors.
Payton Gilbert took the hard-luck loss, allowing just the one run on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Sophia Zalar scored the lone run in the third inning when she was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a double by Jacobs, who also singled.
Zalar had three hits and stole three bases.
The victory keeps Carmichaels (6-0, 10-0) atop the standings while West Greene (3-2, 6-5) slips into a third-place tie with Jefferson-Morgan, one game in back of second-place Chartiers-Houston.
Belle Vernon 14, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Ava Zubovic knocked in four runs with two hits, including a home run, as the Lady Leopards triumphed over the host Lady Colonials in a three-inning Section 2-AAAA game.
Mia Zubovic drove in two runs with a pair of doubles, Marion Matikosh had a triple, single and two RBIs and Lexi Daniels had two hits and two RBIs for Belle Vernon (4-1, 7-3). Gracie Sokol and Lauren VanDivner each also knocked in two runs.
Winning pitcher Olivia Kolowitz gave up one hit and no walks with seven strikeouts for the Lady Leopards who scored 14 runs in the third inning.
Hannah Dunham's double was the only hit for Albert Gallatin (2-4, 3-4). Ashley Metts took the loss.
Waynesburg Central 9, McGuffey 4 -- Hannah Wood had three hits, including a pair of home runs, and three RBIs in the Lady Raiders' Section 4-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Highlanders.
Abby Davis tripled, Gina Tedrow doubled and Dani Stockdale hit a two-run single for first-place Waynesburg (4-0, 7-2). Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley struck out five and walked two.
Katelyn Henderson, Julia Barr and Roxanne Painter each homered for McGuffey (2-2, 5-3) which also got doubles from Mia Couture and Kaylee Ward. McKenna Crothers was the losing pitcher.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Fort Cherry 2 -- Kayla Larkin tossed a two-hitter and the Lady Rockets took advantage of seven errors in defeating the host Lady Rangers in a non-section game.
Larkin, who pitched six scoreless innings after giving up two runs in the first, struck out three and walked four. Ava Wood drove in a run for Jefferson-Morgan (5-3).
Trista Fehl-Gariglio tripled for Fort Cherry (3-4). Losing pitcher Adryonna Herbst strukc out seven and walked three.
Charleroi 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1 -- Avery Pendo broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the sixth inning as the Lady Cougars upended the first-place Lady Chargers in a Section 3-AA game.
Pendo also doubled earlier in the game and winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi allowed five hits while striking out nine for Charleroi (3-1, 8-1).
Losing pitcher Justene Giles gave up four hits and three walks with three strikeouts for OLSH (4-1, 6-2) which also got a double from Lilli Wamsley.
Greensburg Salem 14, Ringgold 4 -- Gionnah Ruffner knocked in four runs with two home runs, a double and a single as the Lady Lions cruised past the host Lady Rams in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Kaidence Thomas had four RBIs with a double and two singles for Greensburg Salem (2-3, 5-5) which also got three hits, including a double, from winning pitcher Alle Scarpa who had three walks and eight strikeouts.
Cadence Harding had a double and three RBIs for Ringgold (0-5, 1-7). Cassi Kunkel took the loss.
Brownsville 5, Keystone Oaks 4 -- Winning pitcher Ava Clark had 13 strikeouts to help the Lady Falcons top the host Lady Golden Eagles in a Section 4-AAA game.
Kami Franks had two hits for Brownsville (1-3, 2-6).
Mia Dalessandro tripled, doubled and singled for Keystone Oaks (0-4, 0-6).
Bethel Park 10, Connellsville 4 -- Morgan Adams hit a home run and had two RBIs but it wasn't enough as the Lady Falcons (1-3, 1-6) fell to the visiting Lady Black Hawks in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Becky Gillenberger and Nicolette Antonucci both homered for Bethel Park (1-3, 2-7)
California 13, Avella 1 -- Leah Urick had three hits, including a home run and a triple, knocked in three runs and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Trojans cruised to a five-inning Section 2-A win over the host Lady Eagles (0-6, 1-8).
Harley Harkins had two RBIs and also homered for California (1-3, 2-5) which also got a triple, two doubles and the RBIs from Kayla Saeli.
Southmoreland 11, South Allegheny 1 -- The Lady Scotties belted four home runs in pummeling the visiting Lady Gladiators in a Section 3-AAA game.
Amarah McCutcheon and Gianna Perbonish both homered and had three RBIs, Kaylee Doppelheuer hit a two-run shot and Makayla Etling smacked a solo home run for Southmoreland (4-0, 6-1).
Morgan Mosqueda homered for South Allegheny (1-3, 4-6).
High school baseball
Carmichaels 6, Charleroi 2 -- Jacob Fordyce's three-run homer propelled the undefeated Mikes past the host Cougars in a non-section game.
Charleroi scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 2-1 lead but Dominic Colarusso tied it with an RBI double in the fourth and Fordyce's blast capped a four-run rally that put Carmichaels (8-0) ahead to stay.
Winning pitcher Liam Lohr allowed one earned run on eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in going the distance. Colarusso had two RBIs and Mason Lapana doubled for the Mikes.
Jake Beveridge had two hits for Charleroi (6-3). Ben Shields was the losing pitcher.
California 12, Frazier 11 -- Aidan Lowden knocked in three runs with a pair of triples and the Trojans rallied from an 8-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Commodores in a non-section game.
Frazier (3-6) scored five runs in the second inning and three in the third but California (5-6) battled back with a run in the bottom of the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth to pull within one.
The Commodores extended their advantage to 11-7 with three runs in the sixth before the Trojans answered with a five-run rally in the bottom of the inning as Kaden Weston's two-run single put them ahead to stay.
Brody Todd doubled for California which also got three hits from Chase Cicchitto. Winning pitcher Caden Monticelli walked three and struck out nine.
Aiden Hardy and losing pitcher Dailan McManus both had a double and four RBIs for Frazier which also got a double from Tyler Morrison.
Uniontown 14, Southmoreland 6 -- Austin Grego drilled a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Red Raiders defeated the host Scotties in a non-section game.
Tate Musko had four hits and Wyatt Nehls doubled and drove in three runs for Uniontown (4-3) which pounded out 15 hits and scored in every inning but the third.
David Billheimer tripled, doubled and singled for the Scotties who also got two hits from Ty Keffer.
Indiana 2, Laurel Highlands 0 -- Winning pitcher Garrison Dougherty combined with Connor Geesey and Andrew McGee to throw a four-hit shutout as the Indians beat the visiting Mustangs in a non-section game.
Gavin Homer doubled and singled for Indiana (4-3).
Noah Lion had two hits for Laurel Highlands (2-6) which also got a double from Braedan O'Brien and a single and stolen base from Tyler Sankovich.
Lion allowed one earned run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings in taking the hard-luck loss.
Waynesburg Central 1, West Greene 0 -- Tyler Groves and Trenton Zupper combined on a two-hit shutout and Vince Maley scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Raiders' a walk-off win over visiting West Greene in a non-section game.
Zupper earned the win in relief of Groves who struck out eight.
Maley doubled in the seventh and scored one Benjamin Chorbak's ground ball.
Alex Vansickle also doubled for Waynesburg (3-5).
Losing pitcher Hayden Hamilton surrendered four hits with two walks and three strikeouts for West Greene (6-4) which got two hits from Lane Allison.
Bentworth 6, Jefferson-Morgan 3 -- Landon Urcho doubled and singled to help the Bearcats beat the visiting Rockets in a non-section game.
Bentworth (6-4) scored all its runs in the third inning to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 6-2 advantage.
Christian May walked one and struck out four in pitching three scoreless innings of relief to notch the win.
Brody Ross took the loss for Jefferson-Morgan (2-7) which got two hits apiece from Dayten Marion and John Woodward.
Belle Vernon 4, Elizabeth Forward 3 -- Jaxson Bozek snapped a 2-2 tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning to lift the Leopards over the host Warriors in a non-section game.
Lucas Judy and Tanner Steeber each had one RBI and Jake Gedekoh and Adam LaCarte both hit a double for Belle Vernon (5-4).
Winning pitcher Alex Nash gave up two runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Seth Tomalski allowed one run in two innings of relief to earn the save.
Hunter DeRoss had three hits and an RBI for EF (3-5) which also got two hits and an RBI from A.J. Grese and an RBI from Cy Herchelroath.
Losing pitcher Charlie Nigut surrendered two earned runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in six innings.
Mapletown 18, Monessen 6 -- The Maples scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to turn a 6-5 deficit into a 13-6 lead and went on to defeat the visiting Greyhounds in a non-section game.
Daniel Fox drove in five runs with two doubles and a single and Jeremiah Mick doubled and also had five RBIs for Mapletown (3-6) which also got a double from Joe Moritz and four runs from Roger Gradek.
Winning pitcher Spencer Yeager walked none and struck out one.
Josh Walters doubled for Monessen (1-7). Ben Speicher took the loss.
Greensburg Salem 14, Connellsville 7 -- Grant Smith had three hits and four RBIs in the Lions' non-section victory over the host Falcons.
Jonathan Kelly and Jake Lee both had a double and two RBIs for Connellsville (4-5).
Owen Tutich smacked a triple and a double for Greensburg Salem (9-1).
Penn-Trafford 5, Yough 4 --Brady Hoffman homered and singled to help lead the Warriors (6-3-1) over the Cougars (5-2) in a non-section game.
