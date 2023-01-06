Megan Voithofer hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and another in overtime to help Carmichaels rally past host Bentworth, 43-41, in a Section 4-AA girls basketball battle on Thursday night.
Voithofer wound up with a game-high 15 points and Sophia Zalar followed close behind with 14 points for the Lady Mikes. Kendall Ellsworth and Duski Staggers chipped in with six points apiece.
The score was tied 8-8 after one quarter but the Lady Bearcats surged to leads of 16-12 at halftime and 28-22 after three quarters.
Voithofer scored six points, Zalar added four and Ellsworth and Staggers each had two as the Lady Mikes (2-1, 4-8) outscored the hosts 14-8 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Carmichaels pulled out the win with a 7-5 advantage in the extra frame on Voithofer's 3-pointer and a basket and two free throws by Zalar.
Amber Sallee scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer in overtime, for Bentworth (1-3, 3-9) which also got 11 points from Grace Skerbetz.
Elizabeth Forward 66, Laurel Highlands 44 -- The Lady Warriors kept pace with Belle Vernon atop the Section 3-AAAA standings by defeating the visiting Lady Mustangs behind 26 points from Alyssa Terza.
Kaelyn Settles followed with 11 points for EF (4-0, 8-3).
Elizabeth Forward led 12-7, 30-17 and 46-29 at the breaks.
Ayrianna Sumpter scored 14 points for Laurel Highlands (2-1, 7-4) which also got 13 points from Miyah Harris.
Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 16 -- The Lady Leopards rode a balanced attack to a Section 3-AAAA win over the visiting Lady Scotties.
Farrah Reader led Belle Vernon (4-0, 6-5) with 10 points and Jenna Dawson had nine points and six steals. Presleigh Colditz added eight points, Kenzi Seliga chipped in with seven points and Tessa Rodriguez contributed six points, five rebounds, eight assists and eight steals.
Maddie Moore was a one-player show for Southmoreland (0-3, 1-10) with 14 points, accounting for all but two of her team's total.
Waynesburg Central 44, McGuffey 30 -- The Lady Raiders took charge in the second quarter and stayed in control the rest of the way in earning a Section 4-AAA victory at McGuffey.
Addison Blair, who hit four 3-pointers, and Kaley Rohanna each scored 14 points to lead the way for Waynesburg (2-0, 10-1). Josie Horne added eight points.
The Lady Raiders led 9-8 after the first quarter before outscoring the Lady Highlanders 15-8 in the second to go up 24-16 at halftime. Waynesburg bumped its up lead up to 31-20 at the end of three quarters.
Faith Ealy scored nine points for McGuffey (0-2, 9-4).
McKeesport 49, Albert Gallatin 35 -- The Lady Tigers held off the host Lady Colonials for a Section 3-AAAA victory.
McKeesport led 17-12, 30-19 and 42-26 at the quarter breaks.
Rachael Manfredo led McKeesport (3-0, 10-1) with 15 points and Malina Board had 10 points.
Courtlyn Turner paced Albert Gallatin (0-4, 4-7) with a game-high 17 points.
California 47, Beth-Center 42 -- Rakiyah Porter tossed in a game-high 21 points as the Lady Trojans triumphed over host Beth-Center in a Section 4-AA game.
The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter but California (2-1, 5-4) used an 11-5 edge in the second to grab a 21-15 halftime lead. The Lady Bulldogs (0-4, 2-9) got to within 32-28 after three quarters but the Lady Trojans held on for the victory.
Samantha Smichnik had 11 points for California.
Violet Trump and Lauren Brown led Beth-Center with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
South Park 56, Brownsville 25 -- The Lady Eagles took control in the second quarter and went on to defeat host Brownsville in a Section 4-AAA game.
Maddie Graham scored 18 points for South Park (2-0, 4-6) and Andrea Kuczma followed with 10 points.
South Park held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter before outscoring the Lady Falcons 14-2 in the second for a commanding 27-12 halftime advantage and pulled away from there.
The Lady Falcons (0-2, 5-7) were led by Skyler Gates with 12 points.
Charleroi 57, Yough 46 -- McKenna DeUnger exploded for 30 points and host Charleroi rode a strong final quarter to a key Section 4-AAA win over visiting Yough in a match-up of Lady Cougars.
Charleroi led 12-10, 27-22 and 38-36 at the quarter breaks before outscoring the visitors 19-10 in the fourth to put the game away.
Bella Carroto tossed in 11 points for Charleroi (1-1, 5-3) which also got eight points from Addison Conrad.
Laney Gerdich paced Yough (1-1, 4-6) with 24 points and Hailey Bock tallied 10 points.
Monessen 64, Jefferson-Morgan 13 -- The Lady Greyhounds raced out to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in securing a Section 2-A win at Jefferson-Morgan.
Hailey Johnson paced Monessne (2-1, 4-4) with 13 points while Sidney Campbell and Avanti Stitch each had 12 points.
Kayla Larkin scored five points for the Lady Rockets (0-2, 0-11).
Latrobe 81, Connellsville 28 -- Elle Snyder scored 34 points as the Lady Wildcats raced past the host Lady Falcons in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Camille Dominick had 16 points for Latrobe (1-2, 8-4).
Hillary Claybomb topped Connellsville (0-4, 2-10) in scoring with 11 points.
West Mifflin 59, Uniontown 27 -- Emily Beck and Savaughn Wimbs each scored 15 points as the Lady Titans kept the visiting Lady Raiders winless on the season.
Tori Carr chipped in with 11 points for West Mifflin (2-1, 4-6).
Aziriah Wilson paced Uniontown (0-4, 0-11) with 11 points.
Deer Lakes 44, Mount Pleasant 38 -- Jessica Sullivan scored 13 points and Layne Loper had 12 as Deer Lakes (2-0, 4-8) triumphed over the visiting Lady Vikings (1-1, 9-3) in a Section 3-AAA game.
Avella 50, Mapletown 28 -- The Lady Eagles rode a balanced attack to a Section 2-A win over visiting Mapletown.
Hanna Brownlee led Avella (1-1, 6-5) with 15 points and was followed by Ava Frank (13) and Katie Dryer (12).
Isabella Garnek scored nine points for the Lady Maples (1-1, 4-7).
West Greene 51, Geibel Catholic 15 -- The first-place Lady Pioneers rolled to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter on their way to a Section 2-A victory at Geibel Catholic.
Taylor Karvan scored a game-high 12 points and Kasie Meek followed with 10 points for West Greene (3-0, 6-4) which also got nine points apiece from Lexi Six and Kendra Tharp.
Emma Larkin tallied eight points for the Lady Gators (0-2, 4-7).
Women’s basketball
Waynesburg 68, Franciscan 56 -- Brownsville graduate Emma Seto recorded her third double-double of the season to spark the Yellow Jackets to a PAC victory over the visiting Barons.
Seto, a freshman, made five of seven shots from the floor in scoring 16 points and tied for game-high honors in rebounds with 10 and assists with four.
Avery Robinson sank five 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 26 points for Waynesburg which also got 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from Anika Dansby and seven blocked shots from Tori Wesolowski. Waynesburg Central graduate Clara Paige Miller chipped in with two points and five rebounds.
Feliciia MacGillivray led Franciscan with 19 points.
Men’s basketball
Waynesburg 87, Franciscan 75 -- The hot-shooting Yellow Jackets put five players in double figures, led by Antone Baker with a game-high 22 points off the bench, in defeating the host Barons in a PAC game.
Waynesburg (2-6, 4-8) shot 52.8 percent from the floor, 58.8 percent from 3-point range and 84 percent from the foul line.
Baker, who hit seven of 10 shots and had six rebounds and four steals, was followed in the scoring column by Matt Popeck with 21 points, including five 3-pointers on seven attempts, for Waynesburg. Ryan Feldberg (14), Jamsen Knotts (13) and Jake Scheidt (11) also scored in double digits. Knotts added a game-high eight rebounds and Popeck had seven boards.
The Yellow Jackets led 37-32 at halftime.
Franciscan (1-7, 4-9) also had five players in double digits, led by Travis Lien with 14.
