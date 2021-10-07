Beth Cree had 14 kills and two aces and Kendall Ellsworth totaled 25 assists, 10 service points and 12 digs to lead host Carmichaels past Brownsville, 3-0, in a Section3-AA girls volleyball match Wednesday night.
The Lady Mikes (6-2) won by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-19.
Mikayla Andrews had nine kills, Carlee Roberts contributed 11 service points, 10 digs and five aces and Aliyah Thomas added 10 service points and 10 digs for Carmichaels, which also got two aces from Emy Mejia.
Girls soccer
Bentworth 1, Monessen 0 -- Tessa Charpentier scored the lone goal of match to give the Lady Bearcats an important Section 2-A win over the Lady Greyhounds.
The victory allows Bentworth (4-5-1, 6-7-1) to hang onto to fourth place in the standings. Monessen falls to 2-7 in the section and 3-9 overall.
Cassidy Sicchitano recorded the shutout as Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra earned his 100th career coaching win.
“Cassidy Sicchitano was phenomenal in goal,” Hamstra said. “I can’t say enough about the unity and grit of this team.”
Connellsville 6, Greensburg Salem 2 -- Mary Kate Lape knocked in three goals as the first-place Lady Falcons defeated the Lady Lions (5-5, 5-7) in a Section 2-AAA match.
Jocelyn Gratchic added two goals for Connellsville (10-1, 11-2) which also got a goal from Brooke Lindstrom.
Southmoreland 6, McGuffey 0 -- Kendall Fabery and Gabby Fabery scored two goals apiece as the Lady Scotties kept their grip on second place in Section 3-AA with a shutout of the Lady Highlanders.
Southmoreland goalkeepers Kaylee Keys and Alexa Smith combined to record the shutout.
Taylor Klingensmith and Autumn Bartos also scored for the Lady Scotties (6-1-1, 8-1-2).
McGuffey falls to 1-6 in the section and 4-7 overall.
Yough 2, Waynesburg Central 0 -- McKenzie Pritts scored both of the Lady Cougars’ goals in a Section 3-AA win over the Lady Raiders (2-5, 4-6).
Nicole Veychek assisted on both of Pritts’ goals. Marin Sleith made nine saves in recording her sixth shutout of the season. Yough improves to 5-1-1 in the section and 10-2-1 overall.
Mount Pleasant 7, Brownsville 0 -- Rylin Bugosh scored three goals as the first-place Lady Vikings blanked the Lady Falcons (0-8, 2-9) in a Section 3-AA match.
Mount Pleasant goalkeepers Jenna Piper and Gigi Stanek combined to record the shutout.
The Lady Vikings (7-0, 10-2) also got goals from Allison Bailey, Sydney Hare, Maggie Piper and Carsyn Rivardo.
Elizabeth Forward 5, West Mifflin 0 -- The Lady Warriors remained tied for first place in Section 4-AA by shutting down the Lady Titans (1-6-1, 2-11-1) in a Section 4-AA match.
Abby Beinlich had two goals for EF (7-0-1, 11-1-1) which also got goals from Giovanno Ferraro, Natalie Moffa and Mia Valerio.
Other scores: Laurel Highlands 3, Trinity 2; South Park 8, Ringgold 0.
