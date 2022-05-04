The Carmichaels softball team swept a Section 3-AA doubleheader from California on Tuesday with 16-2 and 10-0 victories.
The Lady Mikes pounded out 12 hits in the first game.
Megan Voithofer led the way with two hits and four RBI. Ali Jacobs finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs. Karissa Rohrer contributed two hits and three RBI. Sophia Zalar added two hits.
Kaitlynn Waggett pitched the final two innings for the victory, and finished with a double, single and scored three runs.
Kayla Saeli had the Lady Trojans’ lone hit.
Carmichaels scored three runs in the first inning, five in the third inning, and invoked the mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Zalar went 4-for-4 with a double, drove in three runs and scored one. Waggett and Voithofer both drove in a pair of runs.
Winning pitcher Allie Miller struck out three and went 2-for-3 with two singles.
Kendelle Weston, Gabby Pendo, McKenna Hewitt and Kendall Griffin all had one single to account for the Lady Trojans’ hits.
Belle Vernon 13, Laurel Highlands 3 — Olivia Kolowitz finished with a career-high 17 strikeouts and the Lady Leopards pounded out 15 hits for a Section 2-AAAA road victory.
Kolowit allowed five hits and walked three as the Lady Leopards improve to 8-3 in the section and 10-5-1 overall. Kolowitz also had double and drove in a run.
Ashley Joll led Belle Vernon with a double, two singles and two RBI. Lexi Daniels finished with a double, single and RBI. Mia Zubovic drove in two runs. Gracie Sokol, Lauren VanDivner and Maren Metikosh all had two hits.
Lexi Grimm and Kalie Ashton both had two singles for Laurel Highlands (4-7, 4-8).
High school baseball
Brownsville 2, Charleroi 1 — Davey Timko went the distance and Tyler Wible finished with three hits to lead the Falcons to a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
The Falcons close with a 3-7 section record and improve to 4-8 overall. The Cougars go to 6-6 in the section.
Timko scattered six hits and allowed one unearned run with three strikeouts and no walks.
Wible had a double and two singles. Cole Rankin also had a double and drove in a run.
Nolan Konopka, Rylan Johnson, Timko and Derrick Tarpley all had one single.
