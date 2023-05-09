Carmichaels remained unbeaten and took care of business in wrapping up sole possession of the Section 2-A softball championship with a pair of mercy-rule victories, first defeating visiting Avella, 11-0 in five innings, and then blanking host Mapletown, 18-0 in four innings, Monday.
Bailey Barnyak was the winning pitcher in both games allowing just one hit on the day. Barnyak threw a no-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts against the Lady Eagles and tossed a one-hitter again with no walks and 11 strikeouts against the Lady Maples.
Ali Jacobs was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs against Avella and Ashton Batis had two hits and two RBI for Carmichaels (12-0, 16-0) which also got two hits from Barnyak.
Isabella Green took the loss for the Lady Eagles (0-11, 2-13).
Batis was 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs, Jacob was 3 for 3 with a triple and Carys McConnell had a double, two singles and three RBIs against Mapletown (3-7, 5-10). Carmichaels also got a triple and a double from Barnyak and a triple, single and three RBIs from Sophia Zalar.
Isabella Garnek was the losing pitcher for the Lady Maples whose only hit was a single by McKenna Lotspeich.
Jefferson-Morgan 8, Mapletown 4 -- Payton Farabee hit a home run and Kayla Larkin contributed a double as the Lady Rockets (6-6, 8-7) triumphed over host Lady Maples to wrap up a playoff spot in Section 2-A.
Mapletown (3-7, 5-10) got a home run from McKenna Lotspeich and a double from Devan Clark doubled.
Chartiers-Houston 16, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Meadow Ferri threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Lady Bucs (9-2, 11-5) blanked the host Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
Karlee Crockard had the lone hit for Jefferson-Morgan.
South Park 3, Brownsville 0 -- Sydney Sekely pitched a one-hit shutout as the Lady Eagles blanked the host Lady Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game, severely damaging Brownsville's playoff chances.
The Lady Falcons (4-6, 5-9) now need McGuffey to loss its final two section games to first-place Waynesburg Central and last-place Keystone Oaks to qualify for the postseason.
Sekely struck out 15 and walked none.
Losing pitcher Ava Clark allowed three unearned runs on three hits with two walks and 13 strikeouts. Jacie Hillingsberg tripled for South Park (6-4, 10-5).
Belle Vernon 12, Albert Gallatin 1 -- Olivia Kolowitz threw a no-hitter and Gracie Sokol had three hits as the Lady Leopards rolled past the visiting Lady Colonials (4-8, 7-8) in a five-inning Section 2-AAAA game.
Kolowitz walked two and struck out five. Lexie Daniels drove in three runs with a triple and a single and Talia Ross had two hits and RBIs for Belle Vernon (10-2, 13-4) which also got a single and two RBIs from both Mia Zubovic and Lauren VanDivner.
Burgettstown 7, Bentworth 3 -- Jaclyn Tatar hit a triple and Willow Eckels added a double but it wasn't enough as the host Lady Bearcats (5-5, 5-7) fell to the Lady Blue Devils (7-4, 10-6) in a Section 3-AA game.
Charleroi 5, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2 -- Riley Jones and Lyla Brunner each singled twice as the Lady Cougars (9-2, 14-2) defeated the visiting Lady Chargers (10-2, 12-3) to keep their hopes alive of earning a share of the Section 3-AA championship.
Charleroi needed a win at Bentworth on Tuesday night to tie OLSH for first place.
Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 0 — Gionnah Ruffner hit a home run and had four RBIs as the Lady Golden Lions (7-5, 10-7) shut out the host Fillies (3-9, 3-10) in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Ligonier Valley 2, Mount Pleasant 1 -- Ligonier Valley (6-4, 8-5) rode Cheyenne Piper's 12-strikeout performance to a Section 3-AAA win over visiting Mount Pleasant.
Sophia Smithnosky, Krista Brunson and Addison Reese had the only hits for the Lady Vikings (5-4, 10-7) who dropped below Ligonier Valley into fourth place in the section. Both teams have qualified for the postseason.
Monessen 15, Springdale 0 -- Joey Hurst smacked three triples in the lady Greyhounds' non-section win over the visiting Lady Dynamos (0-9, 0-9).
Monessen (6-5, 7-6) also got a pair of doubles from Abigail Rhome and one from Jaz’mein Parker.
Peters Township 6, Connellsville 5 -- Maddie Patton run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Lady Indians (2-7, 4-10) a Section 4-AAAAA victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Tagan Basinger doubled twice and Morgan Adams hit a home run for Connellsville (2-8, 2-12).
Southmoreland 12, Derry 1 -- Riley Puckey homered and doubled in the first-place Lady Scotties' Section 3-AAA win over the host Lady Trojans (1-9, 2-12).
Southmoreland (9-1, 12-2) also got a triple from Mikaela Etling and two doubles from Brooke McBeth.
High school baseball
Laurel Highlands 9, Brownsville 0 -- Braeden O'Brien pitched a two-hit shutout with no walks and 10 strikeouts as the Mustangs celebrated Senior Day with a non-section win over the visiting Falcons.
Patrick Cavanagh tripled and knocked in two runs for Laurel Highlands (8-8) which also got a single and two RBIs from C.J. Gesk. Tyler Sankovich, Paxton Patronas and Frank Kula each had one RBI for the Mustangs.
Hunter Pelehac and Trent Wible has the only hits for Brownsville (4-12).
Carmichaels 13, Mapletown 3 -- The Mikes combined nine hits with seven walks and two Mapletown errors for a Section 1-A home win in five innings.
Carmichaels (9-2, 13-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, three in the second inning, five more in the fourth inning, and invoked the mercy rule with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Aydan Adamson went the distance for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Liam Lohr sparked the Carmichaels offense with a home run, single, three runs scored and four RBI. Patrick Holaren drove in three runs with a double and two singles. Dominic Colarusso finished with a double and single. Jacob Fordyce doubled and Tyler Richmond legged out a triple.
Josh Howard had a double and drove in a run for the Maples (1-10, 1-14). Losing pitcher Spencer Yeager also drove in a run.
Beth-Center 7, Washington 2 -- Luke Amon had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the host Bulldogs beat the Prexies in a Section 1-AA game.
Beth-Center (3-8, 5-12) also got a double from Ethan Varesko.
Zakery Burd singled twice for Washington (1-8, 4-10).
Bethel Park 6, Ringgold 2 -- Ray Petras stroked a double and three singles as the visiting Black Hawks (13-4) topped the Rams in a non-section game.
Alex Kolano drove in both runs for Ringgold (8-11).
Burgettstown 10, Frazier 0 -- Andrew Bredel hit a home run as the Blue Devils (8-1, 9-2) defeated the visiting Commodores in a Section 1-AA game.
Aidan Hardy, DAilan McManus and Tyler Morrison had the only hits for Frazier (2-9, 5-11).
Chartiers-Houston 3, Charleroi 1 -- Ben Shields had two hits but the visiting Cougars (8-3, 11-4) fell to the Bucs (10-1, 16-2) who clinched at least a share of the Section 1-AA title.
Clairton 8, Monessen 2 -- Martin Lawrence had two doubles and a single as the Bears (1-8, 1-10) knocked off the host Greyhounds (1-8, 1-13) for their first win of the season.
Fort Cherry 10, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Ryan Steele and Owen Norman both doubled as the host Rangers (6-4, 9-7) shut out Jefferson-Morgan (4-7, 5-10) to eliminate the Rockets from postseason contention in Section 1-A.
McKeesport 8, Elizabeth Forward 7 -- Joseph Crovak had two RBIs but it wasn't enough as the visiting Warriors lost to the Tigers (3-7, 5-10) in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Elizabeth Forward (5-5, 7-9) is locked into third place in the section despite the loss.
Mount Pleasant 2, Southmoreland 1; Mount Pleasant 13, Southmoreland 0 — C.J. Nestor had a double and three RBIs to help the Vikings complete a sweep of the Scotties (1-11, 1-13) in a Section 4-AAA doubleheader.
Cole Chatfield and Luke Micotera both singled twice for Mount Pleasant (5-5, 6-8) which remains in playoff contention.
Jacob Kitz was the wining pitcher in the opener.
Waynesburg Central 6, McGuffey 2 -- Austin Surber had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs as the visiting Raiders earned a key Section 4-AAA victory over the Highlanders.
The win moves Waynesburg (5-4, 7-5) into third place with three section games remaining, one-half game ahead of Mount Pleasant and a game in front of McGuffey (5-6, 9-7).
Derek Turcheck chipped in with a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Raiders.
Trinity 5, Albert Gallatin 2 -- Kaden Hathaway and Matthew Robaugh both hit home runs as the Hillers (5-8) beat the host Colonials (0-15) in a non-section game.
