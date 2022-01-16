West Greene rallied in the second half to defeat host Eden Christian, 61-50, in a non-section girls basketball battle between two of the WPIAL’s top Class A teams on Saturday.
Anna Durbin scored a career-high 28 points to lead the way for the Lady Pioneers (10-3) who also defeated the Lady Warriors in last year’s district semifinal game, 54-49, at West Greene.
West Greene led 18-14 after the first period but Eden Christian (6-5) used a 20-10 advantage in the second period to go up 38-28 at halftime.
The Lady Pioneers reclaimed the lead, 51-43 by outscoring the Lady Warriors 23-9 in the third quarter and held on from there.
Kasie Meek added 15 points and Brooke Barner tallied 10 points for West Greene.
Emilia Johnson and Violet Johnson led Eden Christian with 15 and 10 points.
Southmoreland 43, McKeesport 40 -- The host Lady Scotties came back in the second half to knocked off Class AAAAA power McKeesport in a non-section battle.
Gracie Spadaro paced Class AAAA Southmoreland with a game-high 19 points, leaving just two shy of 1,000 for her career. The Lady Scotties play at Yough on Monday.
Olivia Cernuto contributed nine points and 10 rebounds for Southmoreland.
The Lady Tigers (11-2) led 9-6 after the first period and 22-17 at halftime.
Southmoreland (9-2) pulled even at 32-32 by the end of the third quarter then outscored the visitors 11-8 in the final frame to earn the victory.
Maddy Hertzler and Avi Menifee each scored 12 points for McKeesport.
Albert Gallatin 49, Ringgold 32 -- The Lady Colonials gradually pulled away for a Section 3-AAAAA victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Albert Gallatin led 10-7, 22-18 and 34-25 at the breaks.
Mya Glisan scored a game-high 16 points for the Lady Colonials (2-2, 7-3). Kirra Gerard paced Ringgold (2-3, 5-7) with 14 points and Kassadra Holland chipped in with 10 points.
Monessen 59, Beth-Center 9 -- Mercedes Majors tossed in a game-high 19 points and Kinsey Wilson followed close behind with 18 points as the Lady Greyhounds raced past the host Lady Bulldogs.
Monessen (8-3) was up 11-4 after one period before exploding to a 25-2 advantage in the second quarter to take a 36-6 halftime lead.
Chalyse Kolbertz had three points for Beth-Centrer (1-9).
Boys basketball
Geibel Catholic 78, Plum 75 -- Jaydis Kennedy poured in 29 points to help the Class A Gators fight off the Class AAAAA Mustangs in a non-section clash.
Geibel (8-4) led 16-14, 29-25 and 56-53 at the quarter breaks.
Travelle Clayton added 20 points for the Gators and Tre White followed with 18 points.
Cam Moss paced Plum (4-8) with 23 points. Nick Killinger (18), Steve Evanchec (14) and Austin Hereda (10) also hit double figures for the Mustangs.
Monessen 63, Beth-Center 45 -- The Greyhounds built a 54-28 lead after three quarters on their way to a non-section win at Beth-Center.
Leonaj Thomas led Monessen (7-4) in scoring with 12 points and Lorenzo Gardner had 11 points.
Ruben Miller dropped in a game-high 27 points for Beth-Center (2-7). Colby Kuhns followed with 11 points.
Yough 67, South Park 34 -- The Cougars rode a 33-point effort by Terek Crosby to a Section 3-AAAA win at South Park.
The win put Yough alone in fourth place. The top four teams qualify for the postseason.
Christian Park tossed in 12 points for the Cougars (2-3, 6-6).
The Eagles fall to 0-5 in the section and 0-9 overall.
