Nellie Budinsky sprinted home on Lyric McLee's grounder in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Uniontown a 9-8 walk-off win over visiting Albert Gallatin in Section 2-AAAA softball action on Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Emmaleigh Noah allowed nine hits and four walks with seven strikeouts. Graci Rodeheaver doubled and singled for the Lady Raiders (1-0, 1-0).
There were four lead changes in the third and fourth innings of the roller-coaster battle.
Rodeheaver doubled and scored in the top of the first and Uniontown led 1-0 after two innings. Mia Myers hit a solo home run in a two-run third for the Lady Colonials but the Lady Raiders retook the lead when singles by Noah and Seqouia Dunlap sparked a two-run rally in the bottom of the inning.
Albert Gallatin (0-1, 1-1) pushed across four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead only to have Uniontown plate four runs in the bottom of the inning to go back in front 7-6 and the Lady Raiders tacked on another run in the sixth.
The Lady Colonials' Ashley Metts, who was 3 for 4, hit a run-scoring double to key a two-run rally in the top of the seventh to tie the score at 8-8.
Budinsky walked to lead off the bottom of the inning and eventually came around to score the winning run.
Losing pitcher Avery Walls gave up four hits and six walks with 10 strikeouts. Alexis Metts had two hits, including a double, and Hannah Dunham hit an RBI double for AG, which also got an RBI from Leah Myers.
West Greene 15, Avella 0 -- Payton Gilbert pitched a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and three walks and went 4 for 4 with two RBIs in the Lady Pioneers' four-inning Section 2-A win over the visiting Lady Eagles.
Lexi Six knocked in four runs, London Whipkey had three hits and two RBIs, Ella Scott homered and Marissa Tharp and Emmaline Beazell each hit a double for West Greene (1-0, 3-3). Lilly Melodia singled in Cameron Wendell in the bottom of the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.
Katie Dryer doubled for Avella (0-1, 1-2). Isabella Greene was the losing pitcher.
Belle Vernon 11, Ringgold 0 -- Lauren VanDivner had three this and five RBIs as the Lady Leopards rolled past the host Lady Rams in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Winning pitcher Talia Ross threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Katie Sokol singled and knocked in two runs and Mia Zubovic, Olivia Kolowitz and Ross each had a single and an RBI for Belle Vernon (1-0, 4-1).
Ringgold fall to 0-1 in the section and 0-2 overall.
Bentworth 15, Washington 3 -- Kyleigh Glaze knocked in two runs and scored three times and Jaclyn Tatar also had two RBIs and doubled for the Lady Bearcats in a Section 3-AA win over the host Lady Prexies.
Kayla O’Dell and Sofia Gaussa both doubled for Bentworth (1-0, 1-1).
Washington falls to 0-1 in the section and 0-2 overall.
Charleroi 9, Keystone Oaks 1 -- Riley Jones crushed a home run and a double in the Lady Cougars' non-section win over host Keystone Oaks.
Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi tossed a five-hitter with 16 strikeouts and doubled for Charleroi (4-0) which also got three RBIs from Leena Henderson.
Lauren Foti doubled for KO (0-1). Leah Harmel took the loss.
Elizabeth Forward 8, Laurel Highlands 2 -- Shelby Telegdy fired a one-hitter to spark the Lady Warriors in a Section 2-AAAA win over host Laurel Highlands.
Telegdy, who struck out seven, also doubled for Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 4-0).
The Fillies fall to 0-1 in the section and 0-2 overall.
Monessen 14, Bishop Canevin 4 -- Kendra Jones was 4 for 4 with a triple, double and four RBIs as the Lady Greyhounds cruised by Bishop Canevin in a Section 3-A victory.
Lillie Mackey had four hits and an RBI and Joey Hurst smacked a pair of doubles and drove in a run for Monessen (1-0, 1-1).
Bishop Canevin (0-1, 0-2) got all its run on a pair of two-run homers by Amari Elliott.
Mount Pleasant 7, Greensburg Salem 1 -- Krista Brunson tripled, doubled and singled for the Lady Vikings in their non-section win over the Lady Lions.
Ally Jones and Sophia Smithnosky both doubled and singled for Mount Pleasant (3-2).
Heather Bolen singled twice for Greensburg Salem (2-2).
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 15, Beth-Center 0 -- Justena Giles had three hits, including a home run and a triple, and knocked in four runs as OLSH rolled by the Lady Bulldogs (0-1, 0-3) in a Section 3-AA game.
Morgan O'Brien contributed a pair of doubles for OLSH (1-0, 1-1).
Beth-Center's record drops to 0-1 in section play and 0-3 overall.
High school baseball
Beth-Center 9, Frazier 3 -- Ethan Varesko knocked in three runs to help the Bulldogs defeat the host Commodores in a Section 1-AA game.
Tyson Dingle doubled and Greg Nopawsky was the winning pitcher for Beth-Center (2-0, 3-2).
Chase Fulmer singled twice for Frazier (0-2, 0-3).
Blackhawk 10, Uniontown 2 -- Anthony Malagise had a triple, two doubles and two RBIs as the Cougars toppled the visiting Red Raiders in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Dylan Smith struck out eight and Jarrod Malagise drove in two runs with a pair of doubles for Blackhawk (1-1).
Austin Grego had a double and an RBI for Uniontown (0-1).
Avella 9, West Greene 1 -- Brian Martos pitched six strong innings and Isaiah Bradick had three hits and an RBI as the host Eagles defeated the Pioneers for the second day in a row in Section 1-A play.
Martos also singled twice and knocked in four runs for Avella (2-0, 3-0).
West Greene (0-2, 0-3) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Morgan Kiger's RBI single but Avella came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning and six in the fourth.
Nathan Reed and Ian Van Dyne had the only other two hits for the Pioneers. Daren Knight took the loss.
Greensburg Salem 6, Waynesburg Central 4 -- Noah DeMary snapped a 4-4 tie with a two-run single in the fifth inning to send the Lions to a Section 4-AAA win over the visiting Raiders.
Waynesburg (0-2, 0-3) trailed 4-1 in the fourth when Lincoln Park smacked a game-tying three-run double. Alex VanSickle had three singles and Park added two hits for the Raiders. Tyler Groves was the losing pitcher.
Winning pitcher Owen Tutich helped his own cause with three singles for Greensburg Salem (2-0, 3-1).
Bentworth 10, Washington 4 -- Landon Urcho had two hits and scored three runs in the Bearcats' Section 1-AA over the host Prexies.
Winning pitcher Christian May struck out seven in five innings and Gavin Linton-Rush doubled for Bentworth (2-0, 4-0).
Michael Shallcross led Washington (0-2, 2-3) with two hits and an RBI. Wayne Sparks-Gatling was the losing pitcher.
