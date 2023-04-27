Uniontown's power proved to be too much for host Laurel Highlands on Wednesday.
Seqouia Dunlap and Kayee Mutnansky both homered and singled and winning pitcher Emmaleigh Noah also hit a home run as the third-place Lady Raiders defeated the Fillies, 9-5, in a Section 2-AAAA softball battle between crosstown rivals.
Graci Rodeheaver also had two hits for Uniontown (5-2, 5-5). Noah allowed three hits while striking out six.
Julie Cooper was the losing pitcher for Laurel Highlands (2-8, 2-9) which had one home run of its own from Jayna Fabery.
Uniontown scored six runs in the fourth inning, getting one RBI apiece from Disaya Craggette, Noah and Mutnansky.
Elizabeth Forward 11, Belle Vernon 1 -- Shelby Telegdy knocked in four runs with two doubles and a single and pitched a one-hitter as the undefeated Lady Warriors rolled past the visiting Lady Leopards in a five-inning Section 2-AAAA game.
Julia Resnik homered, Lauren Vay had a double and two singles and Hannah Evans contributed a double and a single for Elizabeth Forward (9-0, 12-0) which also got two hits from Alivia Grimm.
Telegdy walked one and struck out six. The only hit she allowed was a solo home run by Mia Zubovic in the second inning.
Talia Ross took the loss for Belle Vernon (7-2, 10-4).
Carmichaels 15, California 0 -- Kaitlyn Waggett knocked in five runs with a triple and a double and Ashton Batis hit a two-run homer as the Lady Mikes remained unbeaten with a three-inning Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Ali Jacobs doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Carmichaels (9-0, 13-0) which also got two RBIs from Kendall Ellsworth.
Winning pitcher Bailey Barnyak allowed one hit and one walk with six strikeouts.
The Lady Mikes scored five runs in the first inning and 10 in the second.
Leah Urick had the lone hit for California (1-7, 2-9). Kera Urick was the losing pitcher.
West Greene 8, Jefferson-Morgan 2 -- Payton Gilbert hit a two-run homer and threw a two-hitter with a career-high 13 strikeouts as the Lady Pioneers beat the host Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
Gilbert, who walked just one, upped her strikeout total for the season to 104.
Marissa Tharp doubled, singled twice, put down a sacrifice bunt and knocked in three runs for West Greene (6-2, 9-5) which also got a double, two singles and three RBIs from London Whipkey and two hits apiece from Lexi Six and Emmaline Beazell.
Karlee Crockard had both hits for Jefferson-Morgan (5-5, 7-6). Kayla Larkin took the loss.
Southmoreland 11, Yough 1 -- Makayla Etling smacked four hits, including a home run, and had two RBIs as the Lady Scotties pummeled the visiting Lady Cougars to keep their grip on first place in Section 3-AAA.
Winning pitcher Maddie Brown fired a four-hitter and had a single and two RBIs for Southmoreland (6-1, 8-2) which also got a triple and two RBIs from Taylor Doppelheuer, a double from Brooke McBeth, two RBIs from Riley Puckey and two hits from Gwen Basinger.
McKenzie Pritts drove in the only run for Yough (5-3, 7-3). Sidney Bergman was the losing pitcher.
Frazier 23, Bishop Canevin 0 -- Maria Felsher was 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored and Madison Bednar retired all nine batters she faced for an abbreviated perfect game in the Lady Commodores' three-inning Section 3-A win at Bishop Canevin.
Bednar, who struck out six, also was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs. Grace Vaughn tripled, scored four runs and had two RBIs for first-place Frazier (8-0, 9-1) which also got three RBIs and three runs from Delaney Warnick, two RBIs from Emi Bednar and two hits from Clair Domonkos.
The Lady Commodores scored 13 runs in the first inning.
Amari Elliott took the loss Bishop Canevin (2-6, 2-6).
Waynesburg Central 4, South Park 2 -- Abby Davis and Hannah Wood had two hits apiece to help the Lady Raiders beat the host Lady Eagles in a Section 4-AAA game.
Dani Stockdale doubled for Waynesburg (8-0, 11-2). Kendall Lemley was the winning pitcher.
Kylie Mettrick homered for South Park (4-3, 8-4).
Greensburg Salem 7, Albert Gallatin 4 -- Mia Peticca hit a three-run homer to help the Lady Lions defeat the visiting Lady Colonials in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Gionnah Ruffner doubled and also had three RBIs for Greensburg Salem (4-5, 7-7). Alle Scarpa picked up the win.
Ashley Metts had two hits, including a two-run double, for Albert Gallatin (4-6, 7-6) which also got doubles from Hannah Dunham and Alexis Metts. Avery Walls was the losing pitcher.
The Colonials led 2-1 when Greensburg Salem scored four runs in the bottom of the third to go up 5-2. AG cut the lead to one with two runs in the top of the sixth but the Lady Lions answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame and hung on from there.
Charleroi 10, Bentworth 0 -- Maddie Lancy stroked a pair of doubles and Sofia Celaschi threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Lady Cougars shut out the visiting Lady Bearcats in a five-inning Section 3-AA game.
Leena Henderson, Rece Eddy, Riley Jones and Emma Stefanick each also had two hits for Charleroi (6-2, 11-2).
Willow Eckels took the loss for Bentworth (5-4, 5-6).
Mount Pleasant 8, Derry 0 -- Ally Jones hit a three-run homer and Gianna Stanek pitched a shutout with nine strikeouts as the Lady Vikings triumphed over the host Lady Trojans (1-6, 2-9) in a Section 3-AAA game.
Sophia Smithnosky also homered for Mount Pleasant (5-3, 10-6).
Thomas Jefferson 17, Connellsville 0 -- Alle Chalovich homered and kendall Pielin threw a one-hitter as the Lady Jaguars blanked the host Lady Falcons in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Zoe Krizan had four RBIs for Thomas Jefferson (6-2, 11-4).
Morgan Adams' single was the lone hit for Connellsville (2-6, 2-10).
Burgettstown 15, Beth-Center 0 -- Layla Sherman homered and knocked in five runs as the Lady Blue Devils shut out the visiting Lady Bulldogs in a Section 3-AA game.
Winning pitcher Julia Jastrzebski tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts for Burgettstown (6-3, 9-5).
The only hit for Beth-Center (0-9, 0-14) was a single by Gianna Petersen.
Leechburg 12, Monessen 6 -- Karli Mazak had three hits, including a triple and a double, as host Leechburg beat the Lady Greyhounds in a Section 3-A game.
Ava Ferretti had two doubles and three RBIs for Leechburg (6-2, 6-6).
Kendra Jones had two hits, including a triple, for Monessen (5-5, 5-6).
