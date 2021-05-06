Jordan Hoover shut down Belle Vernon’s offense and Uniontown earned it biggest softball win in years by defeating the host Lady Leopards, 4-1, in a Section 2-AAAA game on Wednesday.
Hoover fired a two-hitter, allowing only a first-inning run while striking out nine and walking just one.
The Lady Raiders improved to 5-6 in the section, keeping their WPIAL playoff hopes alive, and are now 6-8 overall.
It’s the most section wins Uniontown has put up since 2014 when it went 10-7 overall and 9-3 to finish second in Section 4-AAA under coach Steve Forsythe. That was also the last year the Lady Raiders reached the postseason.
The victory over perennial power Belle Vernon energized Uniontown’s players, according to first-year coach Brad Hoover, who is Jordan’s father.
“That was certainly a big confidence boost to our team, especially with this being such a young group,” said Hoover, noting his roster includes only two seniors.
“They are excited. Last night they were pretty stoked during the ride home on the bus.”
The Lady Leopards (5-4, 8-7) held a 1-0 lead through three innings. Uniontown went ahead with two runs in the fourth. Hoover singled in Claire White, advanced to third on Nellie Budinsky’s single and scored what proved to be the winning run on Sophia Sisson’s base hit.
The Lady Raiders scored another run in the fifth then added a second insurance run in the seventh when Summer Hawk belted a solo home run.
Losing pitcher Sophie Godzak pitched well in defeat, striking out 14 while walking none.
Hoover, who served as an assistant coach at Uniontown for seven years over two stints, commended his daughter for her effort in the circle but also pointed out she had a strong supporting class.
“Jordan came out firing and was really focused,” coach Hoover said. “She had help. Whenever you play good defense behind your pitcher like we did it makes your pitcher that much more effective. The girls were making good plays behind her.”
Uniontown began the season 1-6 but has won five of its last seven games.
Baseball
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Zach David threw a three-hit shutout and the Centurions clinched the Section 2-A title with a win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan.
Max Kallock was 3 for 3 with a triple for GCC (9-0, 12-1).
Bryce Bedilion took the loss for the Rockets (5-2, 8-5).
