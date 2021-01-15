Southmoreland pulled away from host Mount Pleasant in the second half for a 46-24 victory in Section 3-AAAA girls basketball action on Thursday night.
Olivia Cernuto scored a game-high 14 points for the Lady Scotties (2-0, 3-0) who extended their regular-season winning streak to 25 games.
It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Vikings (1-1, 3-1).
Southmoreland led 6-2 after a slow-paced first quarter and 20-12 at halftime. The Scotties took control by out-scoring Mount Pleasant 13-4 in the third quarter to go up 33-16.
Gracie Spadaro and Delaynie Morvosh each tossed in 12 points for the visitors.
Tiffany Zelmore topped the Lady Vikings in scoring with 12 points.
Trinity 77, Albert Gallatin 35 – Trinity gradually pulled away from visiting Albert Gallatin to win its Section 3-AAAAA opener.
Alyssa Clutter led all scorers with 17 points and Eden Williamson followed with 16 for the unbeaten Lady Hillers (1-0, 4-0). Kaylin Venick and Courtney Dahlquist added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Trinity led 22-9, 40-21 and 64-29 at the breaks.
Olivia Miller led the Lady Colonials (1-1, 2-1) with 11 points.
West Mifflin 34, Belle Vernon 33 – West Mifflin edged visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 3-AAAA battle.
The Lady Titans trailed 8-2 after the first quarter before out-scoring the Lady Leopards 15-5 in the second to take a 17-13 halftime lead.
Belle Vernon pulled with 26-25 after three quarters but West Mifflin held on for the win.
Shelby Genes led the Lady Titans with a game-high 17 points and Lauren Yuhas had 12.
Viva Kreis hit three 3-pointers in scoring 16 points for Belle Vernon and Grace Henderson added nine points.
Avella 60, Geibel Catholic 17 – Allie Brownlee sank three 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 17 points as Avella topped host Geibel Catholic in a Section 2-A game.
The Lady Eagles (1-1, 1-1) soared to a 15-4 lead in the opening quarter and pulled away from there.
Jayleen Mundorff tallied 16 points for Avella and Katie Dryer had 15.
Morgan Sandzimier led the Lady Gators (0-2, 0-2) with 12 points, including a 3-pointer.
South Park 63, Bentworth 16 – Nora Ozimck scored a game-high 20 points as South Park beat visiting Bentworth in a Section 2-AAA game.
Maddie Graham and May Werlet added 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Lady Eagles (1-0, 1-0).
Amber Sallee led the Lady Bearcats (0-2, 0-3) with six points.
Boys swimming
Belle Vernon 72, McKeesport 59 -- The visiting Leopards carried most of the first-place finishes for a Section 5-AA road win.
Garrett Ursiny (200 freestyle), Cody Danto (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Sam West (50 freestyle), Ian Shahan (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke), and Nick Staller (100 backstroke) all had individual first-place finishes.
The winning times posted by West and Shahan met the WPIAL qualifying standard.
Nick Reda, Danto, Shahan and West won the 200 medley relay for Belle Vernon (1-0, 2-0). Ursiny, Reda, Luke Miller and West touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle relay. Ursiny, Danto, West and Shahan combined to with the 400 freestyle relay.
Girls swimming
Belle Vernon 46, McKeesport 11 -- The Lady Leopards opened the Section 5-AA schedule with a victory at McKeesport.
Melina Stratigos (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Delaney Patterson (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Marlee Davis (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), and Maya Engstrom (100 butterfly) all had individual first-place finishes for Belle Vernon (1-0, 1-0-1).
Davis, Stratigos, Patterson and Marty Maley won the 200 medley relay, and Davis, Engstrom, Stratigos and Patterson finished first in the 400 freestyle relay.
