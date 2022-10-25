Southmoreland swept away Hopewell, 3-0, in a WPIAL Class AA girls volleyball preliminary round match at Peters Township on Monday night.
Taylor Doppelheuer led the Lady Scotties (13-4) with seven kills and Amarah McCutcheon followed close behind with six kills.
Southmoreland advances into the first round where it will play second-seeded Shenango on Wednesday with the site and time to be determined.
Hopewell ends its season with a 7-8 record.
Trinity 3, Ringgold 0 -- The Lady Hillers cruised past the visiting Lady Rams in a WPIAL Class AAA preliminary round match.
Trinity improves to 9-4. Ringgold finishes at 7-8.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The Lady Chargers put an end to the Lady Raiders' season in a WPIAL Class AA preliminary round match at Trinity.
Waynesburg closes its season at 11-6. OLSH ups its record to 8-7.
Deer Lakes 3, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Lancers needed only three games to eliminate the Lady Bearcats in a WPIAL Class AA preliminary round match at Peters Township.
Deer Lakes is now 11-4. Bentworth finishes at 12-5.
Boys soccer
West Mifflin 1, Belle Vernon 0 -- Nick Kosuda's goal with 28:20 remaining lifted West Mifflin over host Belle Vernon in a WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff battle.
Flynn McCracken made six saves to record the shutout for the Titans (12-6-1).
Leopards goalkeeper Bryce Burkhart was outstanding in defeat, making 11 saves. Belle Vernon ends the season with a 13-5 record.
South Park 6, Mount Pleasant 0 -- The top-seeded Eagles blanked the visiting Vikings in a WPIAL Class AA first-round game.
South Park (18-0) got two goals apiece from Daniel Battista and Cameron Loveland.
Mount Pleasant wraps up its season with a 9-9-2 record.
Beaver 8, Brownsville 2 -- Jamison Bonnar score four goals and added an assist to help the Bobcats knock off the Falcons in a WPIAL Class AA first round playoff match.
Beaver improves to 12-6 while Brownsville falls to 11-8.
Girls soccer
Oakland Catholic 1, Elizabeth Forward 0 -- Mia Lowry scored in overtime to give the Lady Eagles a WPIAL Class AAA first round playoff win over the host Lady Warriors.
Nica Folino made six saves in recording the shutout for Oakland Catholic (9-6-1).
Emma Durant made two saves for Elizabeth Forward (15-3-1).
Latrobe 6, Ringgold 1 -- Robin Reilly had a hat trick as the Lady Wildcats topped the visiting Lady Rams in a WPIAL Class AAA first round match.
Latrobe (11-2-2) took a 2-0 lead before Imani Arnold scored the only goal for Ringgold (11-7-1) on an assist from Katelyn Ferrence to cut the gap in half.
The Lady Wildcats notched two more goals before intermission to go up 4-1 and stayed in control the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.