Southmoreland jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat visiting West Mifflin, 40-23, in a girls basketball battle for sole possession of first place in Section 3-AAAA on Monday night.
The Lady Scotties (6-1, 7-2) lost at West Mifflin (5-2, 5-3) in their first meeting, 36-35, on Jan. 19.
Southmoreland's defense held the Lady Titans to single digits each quarter. The Lady Scotties were held scoreless in the second but only allowed four points and so still held a 17-10 halftime lead.
Southmoreland moved its advantage out to 29-18 after three quarters then pull away in the fourth.
Olivia Cernuto scored a game-high 18 points to lead the way for the Lady Scotties.
Shelby Genes paced the West Mifflin with 11 points.
Greensburg Salem 53, Laurel Highlands 27 -- Abby Mankins scored 15 points as Greensburg Salem downed host Laurel Highlands in a non-section game.
The Lady Lions (2-3) led 16-6, 30-10 and 46-19 at the breaks.
Roni Kaufman added 11 points for Greensburg Salem.
Essence Davis topped the Fillies (2-10) in scoring with 12 points.
Boys basketball
Mount Pleasant 45, Greensburg Salem 27 -- Mount Pleasant pulled away in the second half to beat visiting Greensburg Salem in a non-section game.
The Vikings (3-6) led 8-5 after one period and 18-15 at halftime before using a 12-6 edge in the third quarter to go up 30-21. Mount Pleasant out-scored the Lions (0-2) 15-6 over the final eight minutes to win going away.
Jonas King was the Vikings' top scorer with a game-high 15 points and Nate Kubasky followed with 10.
The Lions were paced by Ben Thomas and Cade Cavanaugh with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
