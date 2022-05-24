Paytun Wiernik sprinted home with the go-ahead run on Mia Arndt’s bunt in the top of the ninth inning to give fifth-seeded Montour a 2-1 win over fourth-seeded Yough in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal softball playoff game at West Mifflin High School.
Wiernik, who had three hits and scored both her team’s runs, advanced to second on Kaitlyn Molitoris’ sacrifice bunt and went to third on Kylie Ross’ single to set the stage for Arndt.
The Lady Cougars (13-4) put up their lone run off winning pitcher Molitoris in the first inning when McKenzie Pritts single and eventually scored on Aldoria Waldier’s sacrifice fly.
Ashlyn DeSchon tied it for the Lady Spartans (14-4) with a run-scoring single in the fifth. Giacinta LaBrie doubled and singled for Montour.
Pritts had two hits, including a single in the bottom of the ninth but she was left stranded. Losing pitcher Emma Augustine also singled twice.
Both pitchers went the distance. Molitoris allowed eight hits and five walks with 11 strikeouts. Augustine gave up nine hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12, Bentworth 2 — Morgan O’Brien knocked in six runs with two doubles and a single as the sixth-seeded Lady Chargers rolled past 14th-seeded Bentworth in a WPIAL Class AA quarterfinal playoff game at West Mifflin High School.
OLSH (10-3) advances into Wednesday’s semifinals where it will take on No. 2 Frazier at Norwin High School at 5 p.m.
Ava Ciummo and Kaylee Fabiano had two hits apiece for the Lady Chargers.
Jaclyn Tatar doubled for the Lady Bearcats (5-10) who upset No. 3 Ligonier Valley, 1-0, in the first round.
Neshannock 10, Charleroi 0 — The eighth-seeded Lady Cougars could only muster three hits in falling to the top-seeded and undefeated Lady Lancers in a WPIAL Class AA quarterfinal game at Mars High School.
Addy Frye struck out 10 in earning the win for Neshannock (20-0) which got three hits, including two doubles, and a pair of RBIs from Hunter Newman.
Sofia Celaschi was the losing pitcher for Charleroi () whose only hits were singles by McKenna DeUnger, Rece Eddy and Emma Stefanick.
