Mount Pleasant rode a big second quarter to a 52-36 non-section victory over visiting Laurel Highlands in girls basketball action on Saturday.
The Fillies (0-4) were up 13-12 after the first quarter before the Lady Vikings (4-1) used an 19-5 advantage in the second to take a 31-18 halftime lead. Mount Pleasant extended the margin to 45-29 after three periods and the teams deadlocked at 7-7 in the fourth.
Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 23 points for the Lady Vikings and Hannah Gesinski added 13.
Aareanna Griffith paced Laurel Highlands with 14 points and Alessandra Peccon followed with 10.
Boys basketball
Yough 78, Serra Catholic 66 -- Gamal Marballie poured in a game-high 25 points as Yough defeated host Serra Catholic in a non-section game.
Terek Crosby followed with 21 points for the Cougars (1-3).
Elihah Ward led the Eagles (1-2) with 17 points and Mark Thomas had 14.
