Grace Smith and Carlee Soukup both had three hits with a double and an RBI as Elizabeth Forward remained unbeaten in Section 2-AAAA and alone in first place with an 11-0, five-inning softball win at Bentworth on Tuesday.
Kailey Larcinese fired a one-hitter with no walks and 13 strikeouts to earn the win.
Bella Gimiliano blasted a three-run homer and Brianna Sersevic had a double and two RBIs for the Lady Warriors (6-0, 8-2) who also got doubles from Anna Resnik and Shelby Telegdy.
Karlie Russell singled for the Lady Rams’ (1-5, 2-7) only hit. Ali Bianchi took the loss.
Carmichaels 8, Beth-Center 4 — Madison Ellsworth had a double, single and two RBIs in the Lady Mikes’ Section 3-AA victory over visiting Beth-Center.
Emma Holaren pitched a three-hitter, allowing one earned run with three walks and 11 strikeouts.
Grace Brown contributed a double, single, RBI and two runs, and Karisssa Rohrer chipped in with two hits and an RBI for Carmichaels (3-1, 5-4) which also got a sacrifice fly from Mia Ranieri.
Jen Zelenick had a single and an RBI and losing pitcher Gianna Petersen also had an RBI for the Lady Bulldogs (0-5, 1-5). Beth-Center’s only other hits were singles by Alexis Snyder and Mallory Little.
Charleroi 8, Bentworth 0 — Kylie Quigley pitched a two-hit shutout and smacked a double as the Lady Cougars blanked host Bentworth in a Section 2-AAA game.
Quigley walked just one and struck out 15.
Charleroi (4-2, 6-5) scored six runs in the third off losing pitcher Jaclyn Tatar. The Lady Cougars added two more runs in the fourth.
McKenna DeUnger had three hits, including a triple, and Riley Jones added a double for Charleroi.
The Lady Bearcats fall to 1-4 in the section and 2-6 overall.
West Mifflin 11, Belle Vernon 5 — Arora Ross and Emma Mackulin both had a double and a single as West Mifflin defeated visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 2-AAAA game.
The Lady Titans (4-1, 8-1) scored three runs in the first and two in the second to take a 5-1 lead. They put the game away with a five-run sixth to go up 11-2.
Lauren Yuhas also doubled for West Mifflin. Winning pitcher Emily Buchleiter allowed five hits and five walks with six strikeouts.
Lexi Daniels homered for the Lady Leopards (4-2, 7-4). Ava Zubovic had two hits, including a triple.
Losing pitcher Sophie Godzak surrendered two earned runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts in four innings.
